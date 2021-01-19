Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures gained early Tuesday as investors await big-name earnings and comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen, who is expected to tout the benefits of more government stimulus. Major European markets were also higher in morning trading alongside global markets. TSX futures were up with crude prices advancing.
Ahead of the North American open, Dow futures were up by triple digits while Nasdaq futures gained nearly 1 per cent and S&P futures were firmly positive. U.S. markets were closed on Monday. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed Monday’s session up 0.2 per cent.
“All eyes are on the confirmation hearing for Janet Yellen, who is expected to be confirmed as US Treasury Secretary,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffery Halley said.
“Ms Yellen, the Federal Reserve’s former head, will testify that the U.S. risks a more prolonged recession and long-term damage to the economy if it does not inject more government spending into the economy.”
Reports on Ms. Yellen’s prepared remarks suggest she will say now is the time to “act big” given that interest rates at at historical lows, with benefits from further spending more than offsetting the impact of a larger deficit.
“With Federal Reserve officials confirming their dovish bias last week, and incoming Treasury Secretary Yellen set to do the same today,” Mr. Halley said.
On the corporate side, earnings season kicks into gear with results this morning from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America. On Friday, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup all reported results to tepid investor response.
After the close, Netflix Inc. reports its latest results.
In this country, Norbord shareholders will vote on the sale of the company to West Fraser Timber. Norbord CEO Peter Wijnbergen said in November that the $4-billion all-stock deal will create a “one-stop shop” for construction customers and offer greater access to capital for corporate growth.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.19 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.29 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.31 per cent and 0.08 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.39 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.7 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices gained as traders bet that government stimulus would offset the impact of rising coronavirus infections and related lockdowns on demand.
The day range on Brent is US$54.89 to US$55.45. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$51.76 to US$52.65.
“We are entering a particularly sensitive period for oil,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Inne said in a note.
“Chinese New Year is less than a month away, and with COVID infection numbers already on the rise again in parts of Asia, there are always concerns about what the festive LNY season may mean for endeavours to contain the spread of the virus.”
Markets drew continued support from U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s US$1.9-trillion stimulus plan as well as the expectation that Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen would use her confirmation speech Tuesday to encourage further stimulus efforts to bolster the economy.
Tempering gains, however, was the latest forecast from the International Energy Agency, which cautioned that demand recovery will take a hit from the latest spike in COVID-19 cases. The agency also said vaccine rollouts and stimulus measures will help demand in the second half of the year.
“Perhaps unsurprisingly given OPEC’s comments last week, the IEA has cut its forecast for oil demand in 2021.” Mr. Innes said.
“The cut is a result of subdued demand due to a resurgence of COVID and increased lockdowns.”
Later Tuesday, traders will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports, when the American Petroleum Institute releases its weekly tally. A more official report will be released Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday morning.
In other commodities, gold prices edged higher after hitting its lowest level in more than a month during the previous session.
Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,837.91 per ounce, recovering from its lowest since Dec. 2 at US$1,809.90 hit on Monday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5 per cent to US$1,839.80.
“The key factor appears to be the (U.S.) currency,” Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer as its U.S. counterpart slid against world currencies ahead of remarks from U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen.
The day range on the loonie is 78.37 US cents to 78.62 US cents.
“All G10 currencies except the Japanese yen are firmer against the U.S. dollar [on Tuesday], though moves have generally been small in the wake of yesterday’s U.S. holiday,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
Canadian investors will get November wholesale and factory sales numbers. Retail sales figures are due later in the week.
“Our economists see no compelling reason to deviate from earlier Statscan estimates for manufacturing sales (-0.4%), wholesale trade (+1.0%),” Mr. Cole said.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of rivals, fell 0.2 per cent to 90.587, but it was still above the more than 2-1/2 year low of 89.206 touched at the start of this month, according to figures from Reuters.
“We’ve seen comments from Janet Yellen that she won’t be pursuing a weak [U.S.] dollar policy per se, but that doesn’t mean that the overall impact of Fed policy won’t keep the dollar weakening,” said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.
“I suspect what we’ve been seeing in the dollar at the moment is a minor corrective rally in an overall downtrend.”
With the U.S. dollar weakening, the euro gained, rising 0.3 per cent to US$1.2109.
More company news
The Globe’s Jeffrey Jones reports Montreal’s Desmarais family and a group of financial institutions have launched a $1-billion investment fund to buy into solar and wind energy projects in the latest show of Canadian financial might for the renewable sector. The sustainable energy unit of Power Corp., the family holding company, has partnered with Desjardins Group, Great-West Lifeco, National Bank of Canada and Switzerland’s Après-demain SA to seek out investments in Canada and the United States. The new fund, called Power Sustainable Energy Infrastructure Partnership, aims to invest the money over the next 24 to 36 months.
Cisco Systems Inc’s purchase of Acacia Communications Inc has been approved by China’s antitrust regulator on condition that the companies ensure fair competition, the watchdog said on Tuesday. The State Administration for Market Regulation’s (SAMR) green light brings the $4.5 billion dollar deal to a close after approval from other countries including the United States.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales for November.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for November.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press