 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures gained early Tuesday as investors await big-name earnings and comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen, who is expected to tout the benefits of more government stimulus. Major European markets were also higher in morning trading alongside global markets. TSX futures were up with crude prices advancing.

Story continues below advertisement

Ahead of the North American open, Dow futures were up by triple digits while Nasdaq futures gained nearly 1 per cent and S&P futures were firmly positive. U.S. markets were closed on Monday. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed Monday’s session up 0.2 per cent.

“All eyes are on the confirmation hearing for Janet Yellen, who is expected to be confirmed as US Treasury Secretary,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffery Halley said.

“Ms Yellen, the Federal Reserve’s former head, will testify that the U.S. risks a more prolonged recession and long-term damage to the economy if it does not inject more government spending into the economy.”

Reports on Ms. Yellen’s prepared remarks suggest she will say now is the time to “act big” given that interest rates at at historical lows, with benefits from further spending more than offsetting the impact of a larger deficit.

“With Federal Reserve officials confirming their dovish bias last week, and incoming Treasury Secretary Yellen set to do the same today,” Mr. Halley said.

On the corporate side, earnings season kicks into gear with results this morning from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America. On Friday, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup all reported results to tepid investor response.

After the close, Netflix Inc. reports its latest results.

Story continues below advertisement

In this country, Norbord shareholders will vote on the sale of the company to West Fraser Timber. Norbord CEO Peter Wijnbergen said in November that the $4-billion all-stock deal will create a “one-stop shop” for construction customers and offer greater access to capital for corporate growth.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.19 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.29 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.31 per cent and 0.08 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.39 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.7 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices gained as traders bet that government stimulus would offset the impact of rising coronavirus infections and related lockdowns on demand.

The day range on Brent is US$54.89 to US$55.45. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$51.76 to US$52.65.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are entering a particularly sensitive period for oil,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Inne said in a note.

“Chinese New Year is less than a month away, and with COVID infection numbers already on the rise again in parts of Asia, there are always concerns about what the festive LNY season may mean for endeavours to contain the spread of the virus.”

Markets drew continued support from U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s US$1.9-trillion stimulus plan as well as the expectation that Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen would use her confirmation speech Tuesday to encourage further stimulus efforts to bolster the economy.

Tempering gains, however, was the latest forecast from the International Energy Agency, which cautioned that demand recovery will take a hit from the latest spike in COVID-19 cases. The agency also said vaccine rollouts and stimulus measures will help demand in the second half of the year.

“Perhaps unsurprisingly given OPEC’s comments last week, the IEA has cut its forecast for oil demand in 2021.” Mr. Innes said.

“The cut is a result of subdued demand due to a resurgence of COVID and increased lockdowns.”

Story continues below advertisement

Later Tuesday, traders will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports, when the American Petroleum Institute releases its weekly tally. A more official report will be released Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday morning.

In other commodities, gold prices edged higher after hitting its lowest level in more than a month during the previous session.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,837.91 per ounce, recovering from its lowest since Dec. 2 at US$1,809.90 hit on Monday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5 per cent to US$1,839.80.

“The key factor appears to be the (U.S.) currency,” Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer as its U.S. counterpart slid against world currencies ahead of remarks from U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen.

Story continues below advertisement

The day range on the loonie is 78.37 US cents to 78.62 US cents.

“All G10 currencies except the Japanese yen are firmer against the U.S. dollar [on Tuesday], though moves have generally been small in the wake of yesterday’s U.S. holiday,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

Canadian investors will get November wholesale and factory sales numbers. Retail sales figures are due later in the week.

“Our economists see no compelling reason to deviate from earlier Statscan estimates for manufacturing sales (-0.4%), wholesale trade (+1.0%),” Mr. Cole said.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of rivals, fell 0.2 per cent to 90.587, but it was still above the more than 2-1/2 year low of 89.206 touched at the start of this month, according to figures from Reuters.

“We’ve seen comments from Janet Yellen that she won’t be pursuing a weak [U.S.] dollar policy per se, but that doesn’t mean that the overall impact of Fed policy won’t keep the dollar weakening,” said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

Story continues below advertisement

“I suspect what we’ve been seeing in the dollar at the moment is a minor corrective rally in an overall downtrend.”

With the U.S. dollar weakening, the euro gained, rising 0.3 per cent to US$1.2109.

More company news

The Globe’s Jeffrey Jones reports Montreal’s Desmarais family and a group of financial institutions have launched a $1-billion investment fund to buy into solar and wind energy projects in the latest show of Canadian financial might for the renewable sector. The sustainable energy unit of Power Corp., the family holding company, has partnered with Desjardins Group, Great-West Lifeco, National Bank of Canada and Switzerland’s Après-demain SA to seek out investments in Canada and the United States. The new fund, called Power Sustainable Energy Infrastructure Partnership, aims to invest the money over the next 24 to 36 months.

Cisco Systems Inc’s purchase of Acacia Communications Inc has been approved by China’s antitrust regulator on condition that the companies ensure fair competition, the watchdog said on Tuesday. The State Administration for Market Regulation’s (SAMR) green light brings the $4.5 billion dollar deal to a close after approval from other countries including the United States.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for November.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies