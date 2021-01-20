 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

U.S. stock futures rose early Wednesday as investors looked to Washington and the swearing in of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States. Major European markets gained alongside global stocks. TSX futures were also positive ahead of the latest rate decision from the Bank of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Wall Street futures tied to major indexes were all higher ahead of the North American open. Netflix stock jumped in premarket trading after the streaming giant reported solid subscriber growth. On Tuesday, the Dow closed up 0.38 per cent while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 rose 1.53 per cent and 0.81 per cent, respectively. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the session up 0.07 per cent.

“Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States today, and investors are hopeful that the next four years will bring greater stability,” Axi market analyst Milan Cutkovic said.

“Investors are focused on Biden´s proposed multi-billion-dollar stimulus package, which he will try to get pass through a closely divided senate as soon as possible, as well as his broader economic recovery plan,” he said.

Stimulus hopes were buoyed Tuesday when Secretary Treasury nominee Janet Yellen, speaking to the Senate, called on the government to “act big” on stimulus to offset the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early Wednesday, Mr. Biden’s transition team confirmed that he would sign 15 executive actions, including revoking the presidential permit granted to the Keystone XL pipeline.

In this country, investors will get the latest policy announcement from the Bank of Canada. The central bank has made it clear that it doesn’t plan to budge on rates as the economy contends with the fallout of the pandemic and related lockdowns. However, some economists have suggested that a ‘microcut’ isn’t out of the question, given the impact of the second wave of coronavirus infections. Economists use the term microcut when the central bank drops rates in increments less than a typical quarter of a percentage point.

“While this is an option if the BoC sees more stimulus as necessary, we do not think that will be its assessment given the improved medium-term outlook and strong fiscal backstop to manage near-term virus risks,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Cole says RBC doesn’t expect to see any change in the overnight rate, forward guidance, or QE purchases in Wednesday’s announcement.

On the corporate side, Netflix shares were up nearly 13 per cent in premarket trading in the wake of the company’s latest results, which were released after Tuesday’s close.

Netflix Inc said that its global subscriber rolls crossed 200 million at the end of 2020 and forecast it will no longer need to borrow billions of dollars to finance its slate of TV shows and movies. On Tuesday, the company said it expected free cash flow to break even in 2021, telling shareholders: “We believe we no longer have a need to raise external financing for our day-to-day operations.”

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.53 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.14 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.55 per cent and 0.43 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.38 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 1.08 per cent.

Commodities

Story continues below advertisement

Crude prices rose, with Brent topping US$56 a barrel, on U.S. stimulus hopes and expectations of lower U.S. inventories.

The day range on Brent is US$55.95 to US$56.55. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$53.06 to US$53.52.

On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen on Tuesday urged lawmakers to “act big” on COVID-19relief spending. That sparked a decline in the U.S. dollar, which helped bolster crude prices.

“There could be a rapid rise in energy prices,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in an early note.

“Commodity markets are cheering that Biden and Democrats also favour a large infrastructure package included in a COVID-19 relief package. Oil prices continue to reprice higher tangentially to reflationary impact feedback loop via a weaker U.S. dollar.”

Crude prices were also drawing some support from expectations for a decline in weekly U.S. crude stocks. The American Petroleum Institute releases its weekly report later Wednesday followed by numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday. (The two reports were delayed by a day due to Monday’s U.S. market holiday.)

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts estimate crude stocks fell by 300,000 barrels last week.

In other commodities, gold prices rose as the U.S. dollar weakened.

Spot gold gained 0.8 per cent to US$1,853.80 per ounce. U.S. gold futures added 0.7 per cent to US$1,852.80.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher ahead of the Bank of Canada’s latest rate decision while the U.S. dollar slid against global counterparts.

The day range on the loonie is 78.48 US cents to 78.80 US cents.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bank of Canada’s policy announcement is due just after the opening bell. Markets aren’t expecting the central bank to change its key rate.

On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, slid for a third consecutive session.

The index was down 0.1 per cent at 90.390.

The euro rose to US$1.2158. Britain’s pound advanced 0.2 per cent to US$1.3668, up for a third straight day.

More company news

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma made his first public appearance since October on Wednesday when he spoke to a group of teachers by video, easing concern about his unusual absence from the limelight and sending shares in the e-commerce giant surging. Speculation over Ma’s whereabouts has swirled in the wake of news this month that he was replaced in the final episode of a reality TV show he had been a judge on, and amid a regulatory clampdown by Beijing on his sprawling business empire, Reuters reports.

Story continues below advertisement

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian CPI for December.

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada rate announcement.

Also: U.S. Inauguration Day

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

