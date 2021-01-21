Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures edged higher early Thursday, a day after a record run by major U.S. indexes. European markets were mostly positive ahead of the latest policy decision from the European Central Bank. TSX futures were down slightly with crude prices giving back some of their recent gains.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all up slightly ahead of the North American open. On Wednesday, the Nasdaq finished at a record high, closing up nearly 2 per cent. The S&P 500 rose 1.39 per cent and the Dow added 0.83 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished 0.83 per cent higher.
“Investors see another massive [U.S.] stimulus package being just around the corner,” Axi market analyst Milan Cutkovic said.
“Whether the stock market can gain further momentum and jump from a new record high to another will largely depend on the progress the Biden administration will make in realizing their ambitious plans.”
On Wall Street, markets will get the latest reading on weekly U.S. jobless claims just ahead of the start of trading. Economists are expecting to see another week of initial claims above 800,000, although OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley says the impact could be muted this time out unless it comes in far worse that forecast.
“Markets remain target fixated on the Biden US$1.9-trillion stimulus plan as an instant panacea to America’s ills, and the claims data will be swept aside in that euphoric rush,” he said.
U.S. earnings continue to roll in with results due from Baker Hughes and Union Pacific this morning. Intel and IBM report after the close of trading.
In Canada, the Boeing 737 Max is scheduled to return to Canadian skies after being grounded early last year. The aircraft is scheduled for WestJet’s Calgary to Vancouver flight later Thursday morning.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.47 per cent ahead of the ECB’s policy announcement.
“The ECB will hold pat while noting the downside growth risks associated with the pan-European COVID-19 restrictions,” Mr. Halley said. “Potentially, the only surprise will be if it mentions elevated medium inflation risks.”
Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.11 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.38 per cent. France’s CAC 40 slid 0.06 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.82 per cent. On Thursday, the Bank of Japan held its monetary policy unchanged. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 0.12 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices fell in the wake of a surprise build in weekly U.S. inventories, although optimism over the impact of fresh U.S. stimulus tempered the declines.
The day range on Brent so far is US$55.53 to US$56.05. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$52.78 to US$53.24. WTI had been on the rise for the past two sessions.
The latest inventory figures from the American Petroleum Institute weighed on prices early Thursday. The industry group said oil stocks rose 2.6 million barrels in the week to Jan. 15. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected to see a decline of about 1.2 million barrels.
“Brent Crude at US$56.00 a barrel looks vulnerable to potential profit-taking on any hint of bad news as bullish bets has swelled after riding the oil super cycle call,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
Elsewhere, the Biden administration has committed to curb carbon emissions and among his first actions as president, Mr. Biden announced America’s return to the Paris climate accord and revoked a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline project.
In other commodities, gold prices held near two-week highs, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar.
Spot gold was little changed at US$1,871.10 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at US$1,874.86 earlier in the day. Gold had gained 1.7 per cent on Wednesday.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,869.60.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was trading above 79 US cents in early going, buoyed by positive risk sentiment, while the U.S. dollar slid against global counterparts.
The day range on the loonie is 79.11 US cents to 79.29 US cents.
The loonie neared a three-week high on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada held interest rates steady and offered a brighter medium-term economic outlook in its monetary policy report.
“The Canadian dollar has consolidated yesterday’s post-MPR gains,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy with RBC, said.
“Markets latched onto this line in the statement, ‘if the economy and inflation play out broadly in line or stronger than we projected, then the amount of [QE] stimulus needed will diminish over time’ though they ‘also agreed that it is too early to consider slowing the pace of our purchases’.”
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, slipped 0.2 per cent to 90.240, declining for a third day after touching a nearly one-month high of 90.956 on Monday, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro gained 0.2 per cent, reversing a similar decline from the previous session, to trade at US$1.2134 ahead of the ECB decision.
The U.S. dollar lost 0.1 per cent at 103.505 yen on Thursday, after slipping to a two-week low of 103.33.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s ADP National Employment Report for December.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Jan. 16.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for November.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for November.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press