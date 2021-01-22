Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures fell early Friday as investors pulled back after a record week and took stock of corporate earnings. Major European markets were in the red in morning trading, hit by disappointing economic data out of the euro zone. TSX futures followed the global trend, sliding as crude prices declined on demand concerns.
Dow futures were down by triple digits ahead of the North American open while S&P and Nasdaq futures remained underwater. The tech-heavy Nasdaq finished Thursday’s session up 0.55 per cent, closing at a record high. The S&P 500 squeezed out a 0.03 per cent gain, also marking a record close. The Dow finished the session just below break even. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished down 0.55 per cent.
“Once again, it’s the pandemic that is slowing markets down,” Axi market analyst Milan Cutkovic said. “The sluggish progress of the vaccination campaign in Europe is causing frustration and concern.”
“With the vaccines, market participants saw a light at the tunnel appearing,” he said. “ “However, the longer the restrictions remain in place, the more will investors question whether the governments and central bank are doing enough to prevent another, potentially longer-lasting recession.”
On the corporate side, IBM Corp. shares were down nearly 7 per cent in premarket trading after the company’s revenue fell short of forecasts in the latest quarter, hit by a slowdown in its software unit. Total revenue fell 6.5 per cent to US$20.37-billion, missing analysts’ average estimate of $20.67-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Intel shares, meanwhile, fell more than 3 per cent despite forecasting first-quarter revenue and profit above Wall Street expectations. The declines came after Intel’s incoming chief executive said most of the company’s 2023 products will be made in Intel factories, instead of offering a strong embrace of outsourcing according to a Reuters report.
In this country, investors will get a look at November retail sales. Expectations are for a flat reading after a 0.4-per-cent increase in October.
“Perhaps the most important number will be the ‘flash’ estimate for December retail sales, to be released alongside the full November report,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said.
“Given declines in the RBC Economics Consumer Spending Tracker, we expect a 2-3 per cent month-over-month pullback amid added restrictions on non-essential retail activity in Ontario and Quebec.”
Overseas, major European markets were down with the pan-European STOXX 600 falling nearly 1 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.58 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.88 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was off 1.15 per cent.
Sentiment took a hit after new figures showed euro zone business activity fell to its lowest level in two months as COVID-19 lockdowns took a toll on the economy, further raising concerns over the possibility of a double-dip recession.
IHS Markit’s flash composite PMI fell further below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction to 47.5 in January from December’s 49.1.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.44 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.6 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices fell with demand concerns in the wake of increased COVID-19 restrictions around the globe continuing to weigh on sentiment.
The day range on Brent is US$55.03 to US$56.03. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$52.00 to US$53.16. Both benchmarks were down roughly 2 per cent in the predawn period, pulling back from the 11-month highs seen last week.
“Crude prices can’t shake off rising concerns that the demand outlook might get a big short-term hit if China experiences a debilitating wave of new coronavirus cases,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“COVID vaccine distributions remain a scramble as states can’t wait for the federal government to get vaccine supplies in order. Michigan and New York have reached out to Pfizer for additional doses and until vaccines are distributed smoothly the recent surge in oil prices should be capped.”
Reuters reported that the commercial hub of Shanghai saw its first locally transmitted cases in two months on Thursday, and Beijing is urging people not to travel during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, when tens of millions of urban workers typically head back to their villages.
Mr. Halley said energy traders are now awaiting weekly inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The report, normally released midweek, was delayed as a result of the market holiday on Monday.
“The API data [released earlier in the week] showed a surprise rise in stockpiles of 2.56 million barrels last week, which could signal the first build since early December if the EIA report confirms it,” Mr. Halley said.
Expectations are for the EIA to show crude oil inventories fell 1.7 million barrels, smaller than the 3.25 million decline seen the prior week.
In other commodities, gold fell on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields rose.
Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent to US$1,859.10 per ounce, retreating from a near two-week high hit on Thursday. For the week, gold is up 1.8 per cent - its biggest weekly gain since the week ending Dec. 18.
U.S. gold futures eased 0.3 per cent to US$1,860.90.
“Gold still remains attractive but that could change if prices can’t rally as the [U.S.] dollar continues to weaken,” Mr. Halley said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was lower, trading below 79 US cents, as its U.S. counterpart stabilized against a group of world currencies after three days of declines.
The day range on the loonie is 78.73 US cents to 79.14 US cents.
Investors will get a reading on November retail sales from Statistics Canada. Markets are expecting a flat reading. Close attention will be paid to the agency’s early estimate for December sales, when Ontario and Quebec were hit by increased COVID-19 restrictions.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of other currencies, was flat at 90.118 as a pullback in equity markets took a toll on risk sentiment. The index is still on track for its biggest weekly decline since mid-December, according to figures from Reuters.
The Japanese yen was down around 0.1 per cent against the U.S. dollar, at 103.63.
The euro was flat on the day at $1.21725 and set for a 0.8 per cent gain this week.
The Australian dollar was down 0.5 per cent on the day at 0.77285. The New Zealand dollar was down around 0.5 per cent at 0.7184 versus the U.S. dollar.
More company news
Alphabet Inc.’s Google said on Friday it will disable its search function in Australia if the government proceeds with a media code that would force it and Facebook Inc to pay local media companies for sharing their content. Australia is on course to pass laws that would make the Big Tech giants negotiate payments with local publishers and broadcasters for content. If they can’t strike a deal, a government-appointed arbitrator will decide the price.
Amazon will raise fees for Spanish companies using its platform by 3% from April after the government imposed a digital tax, a company document seen by Reuters showed. An Amazon spokesman confirmed the so-called Google tax, which Spain began charging on revenues of large digital companies from Jan. 21, would hit users of its services.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for November.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit PMIs for January.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for December.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press