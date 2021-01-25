Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were positive as investors brace for a heavy earnings week. Overseas, major European markets were little changed after a higher start. TSX futures were treading water with crude prices up.
Futures tied to major U.S. indexes were all higher ahead of the North American open, with Nasdaq futures up nearly 1 per cent in the predawn period. On Friday, major indexes finished mixed with the tech-heavy Nasdaq managing a record close.
“Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic,” Axi market analyst Milan Cutkovic said. “While stimulus hopes are keeping the stock market rally alive, strict COVID-19 measures and a slow vaccination campaign are weighing on risk appetite.”
“The tech giants continue to profit from the changes that the pandemic has created and the recent numbers are likely to confirm that,” he said. “A continuation of the tech rally would give broader markets a boost, and potentially also lift European equities, where the mood remains somewhat more subdued.”
On Wall Street, earnings will set the tone through the week, with more than 100 S&P 500 companies set to report. Investors will get results from Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Boeing, McDonald’s and Caterpillar.
In this country, CP Rail reports on Tuesday followed by Canadian National Railway on Wednesday. Rogers Communications results are scheduled for release on Thursday.
Investors will also get the latest decision from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday afternoon.
“With the Federal Reserve also meeting this week it will be incumbent on the FOMC and Fed chair Jerome Powell to act as a bridge for markets with the Fed’s $120-billion a month asset purchase program, if bipartisan bickering holds up some elements of any new fiscal deal, which is starting look increasingly likely,” CMC Markets chief markets analyst Michael Hewson said.
In Washington, lawmakers continue to debate U.S. President Joe Biden’s proposed US$1.9-trillion economic stimulus plan, which is facing opposition from some Republicans.
Overseas, major European markets were mostly flat in morning trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 edging up 0.09 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.15 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.07 per cent. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.37 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.67 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 2.41 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices rose in early going with a weaker U.S. dollar helping offset concerns about increased restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
The day range on Brent is US$55.15 to US$55.89. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$52.04 to US$52.78.
“The enormous question mark remains around demand and supply,” Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said, noting the impact of lockdowns in Europe as well as in China ahead of the Lunar New Year travel surge.
Crude prices drew some support from outages in Libya and Kazakhstan.
Reuters reported that Libya’s Waha oil has resumed production after pipeline repairs while output from Kazakhstan’s giant Tengiz field was disrupted by a power outage on Jan. 17.
In other commodities, gold prices were higher as the U.S. dollar remained under pressure.
Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,855.40 an ounce in choppy trade. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 per cent at US$1,854.80.
“It’s clear that the economy is quite fragile, so there is a lot of support for fiscal and monetary stimulus, and as such the dollar remains relatively weak, which may underpin gold,” independent analyst Ross Norman told Reuters.
“The market is looking for a catalyst - we may as well get it this week - we have the FOMC meeting on Wednesday and there’s some expectation for interest rates to remain on hold.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar gained as global risk sentiment improved and its U.S. counterpart flagged against a basket of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 78.51 US cents to 78.82 US cents.
For Canadian investors, the week’s key release comes Friday with Statistics Canada’s GDP report for November.
Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, says that bank’s economists are expecting to see a monthly increase of about 0.2 per cent. That would be half of the 0.4-per-cent increase originally forecast by Statscan for the month.
“A sharp pullback on the hospitality side - not specifically mentioned in the [Statscan] nowcast - is behind our lower estimate,” he said.
He said RBC expects the agency’s early estimate for December to show an expected decline in GDP of 0.4 per cent as restrictions and lockdowns hit the economy.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, fell overnight and was last down 0.2 per cent.
The U.S. Federal Reserve meets on Wednesday and Fed Chair Jerome Powell is likely to indicate that there are no plans to wind back the Fed’s massive stimulus in the immediate future.
“The process of tapering QE is likely to be a gradual process which could last throughout 2022, and then potentially be followed by the first rate hikes later in 2023,” MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman said.
The euro was flat against the U.S. dollar, at US$1.2174. The safe-haven Japanese yen was flat on the day at 103.735 versus the U.S. dollar.
The Australian dollar was up 0.2 per cent at 0.773 versus the U.S. dollar, according to figures from Reuters. The New Zealand dollar was up 0.4 per cent.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s manufacturing sales for December. Estimate is a rise of 0.5 per cent from November.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index for December.
(10:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity for January.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press