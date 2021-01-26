 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Inside the Market

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
Equities

U.S. stock futures put in a choppy morning ahead of key earnings as investors fret about the progress of U.S. President Joe Biden’s proposed US$1.9-trillion stimulus package. Overseas, major European markets were positive after two sessions of losses. TSX futures were steady with crude prices edging higher.

Futures tied to all three major U.S. indexes were modestly negative, following a volatile session on Monday. During that session, the S&P 500 finished up 0.36 per cent after falling as much as 1 per cent during the trading day. The Nasdaq also finished higher, again notching a record close. The Dow slid at the closing bell. On Bay Street, the S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 0.34 per cent.

Markets continue to keep a close eye on stimulus talks in Washington, with Democrats holding a narrow majority and Republicans voicing concern about the size of the proposed plan. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he’s looking to pass the relief bill “in the next month, month and a half,” according to reports.

“The rally since November has slowed noticeably, but it has yet to move to the downside, and instead most indices are content to tread water, with a decent earnings season in the U.S. and expectations of fiscal stimulus providing a reason to hang around the party until the situation improves,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.

On the corporate side, earnings continue to roll in. Wall Street gets results this morning from General Electric, 3M and Johnson & Johnson, among others. After the close, Microsoft reports its latest earnings.

General Electric shares jumped more than 4 per cent in premarket trading after the company reported a better-than-expected free cash flow for the fourth quarter and forecast 2021 cash flow to be about $2.5-billion to $4.5-billion, as it benefits from a recovery at its power and renewable energy units.

On Bay Street, grocer Metro reports before the start of trading. Canadian National Railway will release results after the markets close.

Oversea, the pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.69 per cent in morning trading with financial services stocks among the winners. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.51 per cent. Germany’s DAX was up 1.3 per cent and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.89 per cent.

In Asia, markets had a weaker finish with Japan’s Nikkei losing 0.96 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropping 2.55 per cent with shares of tech giant Tencent falling more than 6 per cent a day after its valuation hit US$1-trillion for the first time.

Commodities

Crude prices edged higher in early going with OPEC compliance with current production caps and other production curbs helping offset concerns about potential delays in U.S. stimulus.

The day range on Brent is US$55.39 to US$56.24. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$52.29 to US$53.11.

On Monday, new figures showed compliance by OPEC and its allies with current production caps averaged 85 per cent this month, indicating improved adherence to the measures.

At the same time, output from the giant Tengiz field in Kazakhstan was disrupted by a power cut on Jan. 17, reducing supply, according to a Reuters report.

“Crude prices remain surprisingly stable despite the [broader] market struggles,” Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said.

“Still, upward price momentum has stalled as concerns about COVID vaccine efficacy and rollout are also weighing oil demand risks.”

Gold prices, meanwhile, edged lower.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to US$1,852.30 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to US$1,849.60.

“People are going into bonds and dollar, shying away from gold,” Mr. Innes said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar slipped in early going as its U.S. counterpart rose against global currency with investors seeking out safer holdings amid concerns over the progress of the U.S. stimulus package and COVID-19 lockdowns in some regions.

The day range on the loonie is 78.24 US cents to 78.51 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic reports on the calendar Tuesday.

On global markets, the U.S. dollar index managed its best level in a week as trading took a cautious tone.

Against a basket of its rivals, the U.S. dollar rose 0.2% to 90.65, its highest level since Jan. 20, according to figures from Reuters. The index has risen 1.6 per cent in the past three weeks.

The euro, which fell on Monday after the Ifo survey showed German business morale slumping, is also trading in a range between support around US$1.2050 and resistance at US$1.2215.

More company news

UBS reported its highest annual pre-tax profit of the post financial crisis era on Tuesday, as lending to the world’s ultra-rich and bumper trading volumes during the global pandemic triggered a surge in revenue. The results handily beat forecasts, as investment gains and lower provisions for expected credit losses helped the bank post fourth-quarter net profit of $1.708-billion, nearly double the $966-million analysts expected for the quarter.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for November.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confident Index for January.

Also: U.S. Fed meeting begins.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

