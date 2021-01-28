 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures signalled continued losses at the start of trading Thursday with Apple and Tesla shares weighing and recent speculative trading adding to market volatility. Major European markets were down sharply in early trading. TSX futures were also underwater.

Story continues below advertisement

Ahead of the North American open, Dow futures were down by triple digits while Nasdaq futures fell by more than 1 per cent. The S&P 500 and Dow both saw their worst days since October on Wednesday, falling 2.6 per cent each. The Nasdaq closed down 2.6 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down about 2 per cent.

“Even stellar results from Apple and Facebook couldn’t lift the malaise,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

“Much of that was probably due to their outlooks, with Apple declining to offer 2021 guidance and Facebook highlighting regulatory risks and the challenges of repeating 2020′s growth.”

Apple shares were down nearly 4 per cent in premarket trading while Facebook slid more than 2 per cent. Both companies released results after the close on Wednesday. Tesla shares fell more than 7 per cent in premarket trading Thursday on that company’s results.

“Tesla missed earnings expectations and declined to provide a guess at how many cars they would deliver in 2021,” Mr. Halley said.

“Notably, the index futures on all three US indices have held their own this morning, being mostly unchanged.”

Sentiment was also hit by the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision. The Fed left rates unchanged, as expected, but downgraded its outlook citing vaccine delays. Fed chair Jerome Powell also suggested that a reduction in quantitative easing wasn’t on the table at this point. Markets will also get the first reading on U.S. fourth-quarter GDP Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Adding further volatility is speculative trading in stocks like GameStop and AMC, which has seen retail investors square off against hedge funds, driving the shares dramatically higher. GameStop, which closed up more than 130 per cent on Wednesday, remained volatile early Thursday.

“While few people are shedding many tears about large scale hedge fund losses, after all if you play with fire, be prepared to get burned, the market turmoil is highlighting a number of areas within the market, that might prompt regulatory scrutiny in the future, namely the monitoring of retail trade chat forums and message boards, and how they drive markets,” CMC chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.

“With large numbers of small investors swarming over heavily shorted stocks in what looked like a coordinated move, the frenzy raises all sorts of questions with respect to possible market manipulation.”

On the earnings front, Wall Street will get results ahead of the open from McDonald’s and American Airlines among others.

Canadian investors will get results from Rogers Communications ahead of the start of trading.

After the close on Wednesday, Canadian Pacific Railway reported a 21-per-cent increase in fourth quarter profit. The Calgary-based railway says it earned $802-million or $5.95 per diluted share, up from $664-million or $4.82 per share in the prior year.

Story continues below advertisement

Overseas, major European markets were down in early trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.53 per cent with most sectors seeing losses. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 1.32 per cent. Germany’s DAX was down 1.5 per cent while France’s CAC 40 declined 0.82 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished the day down 1.5 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 2.55 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices slid in early going with a higher U.S. dollar and increased COVID-19 restrictions offsetting a sharp decline in U.S. crude inventories.

The day range on Brent is US$55.31 to US$55.75. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$52.22 to US$52.81.

“Near-term fundamental headwinds continue to weigh heavy,” Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Chinese road and air travel mobility data are declining into the Chinese New Year holiday due to travel restrictions and a spike in coronavirus infections. Simultaneously, worries of vaccine rollouts leading to protracted lockdowns in Europe round out the carousel of negativity.”

Early Thursday, the World Health Organization’s European director Hans Kluge said COVID-19 transmission rates in Europe remained too high, putting health services under severe strain. He aso said it was “too early to ease up”.

“We need to be patient, it will take time to vaccinate,” he told an online briefing. “We have learned harsh lessons - opening and closing, and reopening (societies) rapidly is a poor strategy” in seeking to curb coronavirus contagion, he said.

Crude markets drew some support from figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which showed a surprisingly big drop in weekly inventories.

U.S. crude oil stocks fell by almost 10 million barrels last week to their lowest since March at 476.7 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said. Traders polled by Reuters had predicted a build in inventories.

Gold prices fell as the U.S. dollar gained on weakness in world equities and concerns from the Fed over the state of the U.S. recovery.

Story continues below advertisement

Spot gold fell 0.5 per cent to US$1,834.59 per ounce. Prices had fallen to their lowest since Jan. 18 at US$1,830.80 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures lost 0.6 per cent to US$1,833.50.

“The market seems to be very disappointed with the Fed... we didn’t get anything additional in terms of policy guidance or stimulus prospects, so that sunk risk assets, pushed the dollar up and gold got caught in that trade,” IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

“Gold seems to be in a short-term period of consolidation.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down, trading below 78 US cents, as risk sentiment fell alongside weaker global markets and the U.S. dollar advanced against world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 77.63 to 78.19 US cents.

Story continues below advertisement

The main Canadian release on the calendar is December building permit figures. The report is expected to show a monthly decline in building intentions of 5 per cent after a 12.9-per-cent increase in November.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of global counterparts, was trading 0.14-per-cent higher.

The Australian dollar, often viewed as a risk proxy, lost as much as 0.8 per cent to 76.02 U.S. cents, its lowest level against the greenback since Dec. 30, according to figures from Reuters.

The New Zealand dollar fell half a per cent to 71.22 U.S. cents.

The euro traded below US$1.21, down 0.2 per cent after hitting its lowest in over a week against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. Britain’s pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.3637.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s building permits for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Jan. 23.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP for Q4.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale and retail inventories for December.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for December.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies