Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
Equities

U.S. stock futures rose early Tuesday, signalling continued gains at the opening bell, as investor attention turns once again to stimulus talks in Washington and big-name earnings. Major European markets were positive, mirroring improved global sentiment. TSX futures were also up with crude prices adding to recent gains.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all firmly higher ahead of the North American open, a day after Monday’s broad advance. The Dow closed up Monday more than 200 points while the Nasdaq added 2.55 per cent and the S&P 500 gained 1.61 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished up more than 2 per cent.

Earnings will again be on investors minds Tuesday with Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet both set to report results after the close of tradiing. Pfizer and Exxon report before the open.

“Better than expected numbers from Amazon and Alphabet could give the stock market a much-needed boost that could help to recoup some gains after a rough week,” Axi market analyst Milan Cutkovic said.

“There are also signs that the vaccination campaign is making progress in the United States, while President Joe Biden resumed stimulus talks with Republicans.”

U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican senators are meeting on a new COVID relief bill. The Republican’s $618-billion stimulus plan released early Monday was about a third the size of the President’s proposal. Top Democrats later on Monday filed a joint $1.9-trillion budget measure.

“Investors have accepted the fact that another stimulus package might not arrive as quickly as they initially hoped for, but see another long stalemate as unlikely, especially since Democrats could move forward with their plans without bipartisan support,” Mr. Cutkovic said.

Retail trading also continued to remain in focus although recent targets GameStop and silver were both down in early going.

GameStop’s Frankfurt-listed shares were down 30 per cent from Monday’s close, according to Reuters. Spot silver prices slipped 4.8 per cent to US$27.59 per ounce, as investors locked in profits after the metal neared an eight-year high on Monday.

In this country, earnings from Canada’s oil patch will draw investor attention with Imperial Oil reporting its latest results ahead of the start of trading.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.3 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.83 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 1.31 per cent and France’s CAC 40 gained 1.93 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.97 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.23 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices saw further gains with production cuts helping buoy sentiment.

The day range on Brent so far is US$56.33 to US$57.24. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$53.45 to US$54.44. Both added more than 2 per cent on Monday.

The advance came amid signs that producers were tightening production. A Reuters survey found that, while OPEC crude production rose for a seventh month in January, the gains were smaller than expected.

At the same time, voluntary production cuts of 1 million barrels a day by Saudi Arabia were set to be implemented starting in February.

“It has been a good week for oil prices which continue to rise with WTI also breaching US$54 a barrel and surprisingly quietly with little fanfare,” Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said.

“This move reflects the continued good compliance on the OPEC+ and a sense of relief that we have one of the worst winter months in the northern hemisphere behind us.”

In other commodities, silver fell on Tuesday, retreating from a near eight-year peak in the previous session.

Spot silver slipped 4.8 per cent to US$27.59 an ounce, after rising 7.3 per cent to hit its highest since February 2013 at $30.03 on Monday. Monday’s gains as retail investors switched their focus to the metal from heavily shorted stocks the previous week.

“While the retail hoards may be enjoying the momentum-driven day in the sun at the moment, they will also discover that the silver exit door is tiny,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in an early note.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar rose in early going, buoyed by rising crude prices and firmer market sentiment, while its U.S. counterpart slipped against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 77.77 US cents to 78.23 US cents.

“The U.S. dollar is generally slightly weaker overnight as equity futures build on yesterday’s gains and tech stocks lead,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“The Norwegian krone and the Canadian dollar are outperforming as crude prices test the top of the last month’s range.”

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Tuesday’s calendar.

The U.S. dollar index eased 0.1 per cent to 90.87 amid further gains for global stocks but stayed not far from its overnight peak of 91.063, its strongest level since Dec. 10, according to figures from Reuters.

Against the yen, the U.S. dollar briefly crossed 105 yen for the first time since mid-November and held firm at 104.875 yen.

The euro was trading at US$1.2078, just above an early December low of US$1.2056 hit in the previous session.

More company news

BP’s fourth-quarter profit sank to US$115-million, missing analysts’ forecasts, pummelled by continued weak energy demand due to the coronavirus epidemic and weak trading results. On annual basis, BP sunk to a loss of US$5.7-billion, its first in a decade after it wrote down the value of oil and gas assets by US$6.5-billion as a result of sharply lowering its long-term energy prices.

Britain’s competition watchdog said on Tuesday that Viagogo would need to sell all of StubHub’s business outside North America after its probe found the deal would reduce competition in the secondary ticketing market in UK. The Competition and Markets Authority said the international business of StubHub would need to be independently owned and run by a separate company. Viagogo bought StubHub in a $4.05-billion deal from eBay last year.

Economic news

Euro area GDP for fourth quarter.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Tickers mentioned in this story
