Equities
U.S. stock futures gained early Wednesday helped by positive results from Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet and growing optimism over U.S. President Joe Biden’s US$1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief package. Major European markets were mostly higher, following the lead of global shares. TSX futures also up with crude prices continuing the week’s advance.
Futures tied to Wall Street’s main indexes were all above water in early going, suggesting a continuation of gains seen through the week. On Tuesday, the Dow added more than 400 points to mark its best session since November. The index is up more than 2 per cent for the week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq added more than 1 per cent during the previous session while the S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 1.03 per cent.
“The major stock indices rallied on the back of strong earnings results, on hope that a process would pass Joe Biden’s $1.9-trillion fiscal aid package without Republican vote, and as investors breathed a sigh of relief “ with the recent short-squeeze frenzy appearing to be unravelling, Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said in an early note.
Amazon and Alphabet both posted better-than-expected earnings after Tuesday’s close. Alphabet shares were up nearly 7 per cent in premarket trading after the company topped quarterly sales expectations for its advertising and Cloud businesses, helped in part by the pandemic, and said it will resume spending on hiring and facility construction.
Amazon shares, meanwhile, were little changed despite reporting a third consecutive record profit and quarterly sales above US$100-billion. The results were overshadowed by the surprise announcement that CEO Jeff Bezos will step down and become executive chair.
Meanwhile, the dust also continued to settle around the retail rush that saw heavily shorted stocks like GameStop spike last week. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called a meeting of top financial regulators this week to discuss market volatility. Gamestop’s Frankfurt-listed shares fell 45 per cent in morning trading in Europe.
In this country, The Globe and Mail reports this morning that Telus International, a subsidiary of Telus Corp., is expecting to price at the top of its planned IPO range, at US$25 a share, when it begins trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Telus International, which provides outsourced customer service for brands such as Fitbit, Uber and online gamer Zynga, kicked off a roadshow last week to market its initial public offering. The company said at the time that it was expecting to price its IPO at between US$23 and US$25 a share.
Canadian investors will also get more results from the energy sector, with earnings due from Suncor after the markets close.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.58 per cent in morning trading with banks stocks leading as most sectors held in positive territory. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.24 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.48 per cent and 0.25 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.20 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices continued their recent gains, helped by new figures showing a drop in U.S. oil and gasoline inventories.
The day range on Brent is US$57.50 to US$58.10. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$54.81 to US$55.25.
Late Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute said weekly U.S. crude oil stocks fell by 4.3 million barrels.
Gasoline stocks fell by 240,000 barrels. Analysts had been expecting to see an increase.
More official government figures for the week are due later Wednesday morning.
“Besides stimulus progress and OPEC compliance, there is strong physical demand in the North Sea, compounded by snowstorms in the east coast of the U.S. supporting the rally in crude oil, gasoline and heating oil, and oil currencies like Canadian dollar,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“But, the closer we shift towards Brent US$60 a barrel, one would have to assume it could be a potential game-changer as far as OPEC+ production cut mandate is concerned with more producers pressuring to pump more barrels,” he noted.
Markets also drew some support from reports that the latest assessment by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies that the oil market could be in deficit throughout this year.
In other commodities, spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,836.36 per ounce. U.S. gold futures added 0.2 pe cent to US$1,836.50.
“Gold got hit with a trifecta of bad news: U.S. stocks are surging again, gold ETF holdings have dropped for a fifth straight day as the scramble towards silver continues, and as the U.S. dollar rally accelerates against the euro,” OANDA senior analyst Edward Moya said.
Spot silver rose 0.6 per cent to US$26.76 an ounce, having earlier risen as much as 2.1 per cent, according to figures from Reuters. On Tuesday, prices fell as much as 8 per cent. Prices jumped to US$30.03 on Monday, their highest since February 2013.
“The silver retail streak appears to be unraveling and despite all the strong fundamental reasons to hold it, momentum selling is winning out,” Mr. Moya said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was off slightly but trading above 78 US cents as the U.S. dollar held steady against a basket of world currencies after hitting a two-month high during the previous session.
The day range on the loonie is 78.14 US cents to 78.35 US cents.
With no major Canadian releases due Wednesday or Thursday, markets are now awaiting Friday’s January jobs report, which is expected to show a slowing pace of job losses compared with December.
Elsa Lignos, RBC’s global head of FX strategy, said markets saw a “quietly risk positive night” with the New Zealand dollar topping the G10 charts on better-than-expected fourth-quarter employment figures.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was mostly flat at 91.078 after rising to a two-month high of 91.283 in the previous session.
The New Zealand dollar advanced 0.4 per cent to 72.21 U.S. cents before backing away from those levels in London trading. The Australian dollar added 0.1 per cent to 76.14 U.S. cents after three days of declines.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for January.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit Services PMI data for January.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press