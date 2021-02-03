 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

U.S. stock futures gained early Wednesday helped by positive results from Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet and growing optimism over U.S. President Joe Biden’s US$1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief package. Major European markets were mostly higher, following the lead of global shares. TSX futures also up with crude prices continuing the week’s advance.

Story continues below advertisement

Futures tied to Wall Street’s main indexes were all above water in early going, suggesting a continuation of gains seen through the week. On Tuesday, the Dow added more than 400 points to mark its best session since November. The index is up more than 2 per cent for the week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq added more than 1 per cent during the previous session while the S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 1.03 per cent.

“The major stock indices rallied on the back of strong earnings results, on hope that a process would pass Joe Biden’s $1.9-trillion fiscal aid package without Republican vote, and as investors breathed a sigh of relief “ with the recent short-squeeze frenzy appearing to be unravelling, Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said in an early note.

Amazon and Alphabet both posted better-than-expected earnings after Tuesday’s close. Alphabet shares were up nearly 7 per cent in premarket trading after the company topped quarterly sales expectations for its advertising and Cloud businesses, helped in part by the pandemic, and said it will resume spending on hiring and facility construction.

Amazon shares, meanwhile, were little changed despite reporting a third consecutive record profit and quarterly sales above US$100-billion. The results were overshadowed by the surprise announcement that CEO Jeff Bezos will step down and become executive chair.

Meanwhile, the dust also continued to settle around the retail rush that saw heavily shorted stocks like GameStop spike last week. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called a meeting of top financial regulators this week to discuss market volatility. Gamestop’s Frankfurt-listed shares fell 45 per cent in morning trading in Europe.

In this country, The Globe and Mail reports this morning that Telus International, a subsidiary of Telus Corp., is expecting to price at the top of its planned IPO range, at US$25 a share, when it begins trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Telus International, which provides outsourced customer service for brands such as Fitbit, Uber and online gamer Zynga, kicked off a roadshow last week to market its initial public offering. The company said at the time that it was expecting to price its IPO at between US$23 and US$25 a share.

Canadian investors will also get more results from the energy sector, with earnings due from Suncor after the markets close.

Story continues below advertisement

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.58 per cent in morning trading with banks stocks leading as most sectors held in positive territory. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.24 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.48 per cent and 0.25 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.20 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices continued their recent gains, helped by new figures showing a drop in U.S. oil and gasoline inventories.

The day range on Brent is US$57.50 to US$58.10. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$54.81 to US$55.25.

Late Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute said weekly U.S. crude oil stocks fell by 4.3 million barrels.

Story continues below advertisement

Gasoline stocks fell by 240,000 barrels. Analysts had been expecting to see an increase.

More official government figures for the week are due later Wednesday morning.

“Besides stimulus progress and OPEC compliance, there is strong physical demand in the North Sea, compounded by snowstorms in the east coast of the U.S. supporting the rally in crude oil, gasoline and heating oil, and oil currencies like Canadian dollar,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.

“But, the closer we shift towards Brent US$60  a barrel, one would have to assume it could be a potential game-changer as far as OPEC+ production cut mandate is concerned with more producers pressuring to pump more barrels,” he noted.

Markets also drew some support from reports that the latest assessment by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies that the oil market could be in deficit throughout this year.

In other commodities, spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,836.36 per ounce. U.S. gold futures added 0.2 pe cent to US$1,836.50.

Story continues below advertisement

“Gold got hit with a trifecta of bad news: U.S. stocks are surging again, gold ETF holdings have dropped for a fifth straight day as the scramble towards silver continues, and as the U.S. dollar rally accelerates against the euro,” OANDA senior analyst Edward Moya said.

Spot silver rose 0.6 per cent to US$26.76 an ounce, having earlier risen as much as 2.1 per cent, according to figures from Reuters. On Tuesday, prices fell as much as 8 per cent. Prices jumped to US$30.03 on Monday, their highest since February 2013.

“The silver retail streak appears to be unraveling and despite all the strong fundamental reasons to hold it, momentum selling is winning out,” Mr. Moya said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was off slightly but trading above 78 US cents as the U.S. dollar held steady against a basket of world currencies after hitting a two-month high during the previous session.

The day range on the loonie is 78.14 US cents to 78.35 US cents.

Story continues below advertisement

With no major Canadian releases due Wednesday or Thursday, markets are now awaiting Friday’s January jobs report, which is expected to show a slowing pace of job losses compared with December.

Elsa Lignos, RBC’s global head of FX strategy, said markets saw a “quietly risk positive night” with the New Zealand dollar topping the G10 charts on better-than-expected fourth-quarter employment figures.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was mostly flat at 91.078 after rising to a two-month high of 91.283 in the previous session.

The New Zealand dollar advanced 0.4 per cent to 72.21 U.S. cents before backing away from those levels in London trading. The Australian dollar added 0.1 per cent to 76.14 U.S. cents after three days of declines.

Economic news

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for January.

Story continues below advertisement

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit Services PMI data for January.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies