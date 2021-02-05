Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were up early Friday buoyed by optimism over the vaccine rollout and stimulus hopes as investors await the latest reading on hiring in the American economy. Major European markets were also positive while MSCI’s all-country index posted its fifth straight day of gains. TSX futures advanced with employment data also due in this country before the start of trading.
Futures tied to major Wall Street indexes were all above water in the early hours. If the gains hold major averages could record their best week since November. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed up more than 1 per cent on Thursday. The S&P/TSX Composite index finished 0.7-per-cent higher.
“This week has been just what the doctor ordered after weeks of unease and growing anxiety in the markets,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.
“Whether driven by the Reddit rebellion, a lack of trust in the Fed to not intervene too soon in the recovery or just a normal corrective move following a powerful run in uncertain times. Whatever the cause, investors will be going into the weekend somewhat relieved.”
Early Friday, the U.S. Senate narrowly approved a budget blueprint that would allow Democrats to push President Joe Biden’s US$1.9-trillion coronavirus virus relief bill through Congress without Republican support. At the end of about 15 hours of debate and back-to-back votes on dozens of amendments, the Senate found itself in a 50-50 partisan deadlock over passage of the budget plan. That deadlock was broken by Vice President Kamala Harris, whose “yes” vote provided the win for Democrats.
Employment data will also be key heading into the trading day.
In the U.S., economists are expecting to see payrolls increase by roughly 100,000 new jobs in January after a decline in December of 140,000 positions.
“Employment growth in the near term should continue to look soft,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said. “State continuing claims for unemployment insurance were basically flat in the payroll survey week of January versus December.”
In Canada, he said, RBC economists expect to see a second straight monthly decline in hiring in January, given increased restrictions in parts of the country aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. December’s decline was revised to 52, 700 and Mr. Tan said he expects to see drop of about 40,000 jobs in the January report.
On the corporate side, shares of Snap were down 7 per cent in premarket trading after the owner of the Snapchat app warned that upcoming privacy changes by Apple Inc. could hurt Snap’s ad business. However, in results released after Thursday’s close, Snap still topped Wall Street forecast for user growth and revenue in the fourth quarter.
Overseas, major European markets were higher with the pan-European STOXX 600 rising 0.38 per cent with travel and leisure stocks advancing. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.08 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.93 per cent and Germany’s DAX added 0.25 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.54 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.60 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices continued to trade near their best levels in a year, with Brent edging toward US$60 a barrel, supported by OPEC+ supply curbs and optimism over the economic recovery.
The day range on Brent is US$59.08 to US$59.75. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$56.43 to US$57.09. On Thursday, Brent touched its best level since Feb. 20, 2020, while WTI managed its highest since late January last year.
“Oil continued to push higher overnight, although the rally’s pace being slowed by a rising U.S. dollar,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.
“With inflation sentiment rising in the U.S., partially due to higher government borrowing, adding a tailwind to the economic recovery, the conditions still remain supportive for oil markets,” he said.
Oil has been bolstered this week by a decision Wednesday by OPEC members and their allies to stick to current supply caps. Weekly figures showing a sharp decline in U.S. crude inventories has also helped support the gains.
“Brent above $59 a barrel is pricing in a level of optimism that worries me a bit - not because I am concerned about oil fundamentals - but because of how sentiment might react to the inevitable bumps in the road as the market moves back into balance,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes noted.
In other commodities, gold rose on Friday, bouncing back from a more than two-month low hit in the previous session. However, prices still look headed for their biggest weekly drop in four as a result of strength in the U.S. dollar.
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,798.41 per ounce, after falling over 2 per cent to their lowest since Dec. 1 on Thursday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4 per cent to US$1,799.10.
Silver looks headed for its worst week in three after pulling back from multi-year highs hit earlier this week.
Spot silver rose 0.7 per cent to US$26.47 an ounce, but was down 1.3 per cent for the week. Prices have dropped over 11 per cent since scaling a near eight-year peak of US$30.03 on Monday, according to figures from Reuters.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer, trading above 78 US cents, ahead of the latest employment figures, while its U.S. counterpart looked set for its biggest weekly gain in three months against a group of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 77.93 US cents to 78.21 US cents.
Investors will get the latest reading on employment ahead of the North American open. Economists are expecting the Statscan report to show that hiring fell for the second straight month in January as lockdowns in some regions took a toll.
On world markets, the dollar index managed a two-month high in Asian trade. The index touched 91.60 for the first time since Dec. 1, before drifting back lower to 91.375 by 0853 GMT.
The index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, looks headed for a gain of more than 1 per cent for the week, its most since early November. The index finished last week up 0.3 per cent, according to Reuters figures.
The U.S. dollar was 0.2 per cent lower at 105.36 yen on Friday after earlier edging as high as 105.70 for the first time since Oct. 20.
The euro was 0.2 per cent higher at US$1.1981 after dipping to US$1.1952.
More company news
Johnson & Johnson said it has asked U.S. health regulators to authorize its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, and it will apply to European authorities in coming weeks. The drugmaker’s application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) follows its Jan. 29 report in which it said the vaccine had a 66% rate of preventing infections in its large global trial. The FDA said on Thursday evening that it has scheduled a meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Feb. 26, to discuss the company’s request for emergency use authorization.
PayPal Holdings Inc said on Friday it received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau related to its app Venmo’s alleged unauthorized fund transfers and collections processes.
Economic news
(830 a.m. ET) Canada employment report for January.
(830 a.m. ET) Canada merchandise trade deficit for December.
(830 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for January.
(830 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for December.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press