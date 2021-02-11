Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures gained early Thursday with investors weighing fresh comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and assessing more corporate earnings. Major European markets were cautiously higher in early trading. TSX futures were positive even as crude prices pulled back from recent highs.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures managed to hold early gains, suggesting continued momentum in U.S. markets. The Dow closed Wednesday’s session at a record high after a choppy session. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit intraday record highs but finished just below break even. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 0.27 per cent.
“Investors are waiting for the next big catalyst to propel stocks to new highs,” Axi market analyst Milan Cutkovic said. "
“The economic calendar for the coming days is looking light and market participants will likely shift their focus back to the stimulus negotiations in Washington D.C. as well as the global vaccination efforts.”
On Wednesday, Mr. Powell underscored the central bank’s commitment to reducing unemployment. Speaking to the Economic Club of New York, he also signalled that the Fed isn’t considering raising its key short-term interest rate from near zero or reducing the size of bond purchases.
“The Fed won’t even consider removing stimulus until the country is really through the pandemic. Lately there have been growing concerns that higher inflation is in the pipeline but Mr. Powell said that an increase in inflation readings in the months ahead won’t mean much in terms of influencing policy,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.
On Thursday, earnings and economics will be a key driver on Wall Street.
U.S. investors get the weekly reading on jobless claims ahead of the opening bell. Markets expect claims to fall to 757,000, down from 779,000 the week before.
Earnings are due from Kraft Heinz, PepsiCo and Kellogg before the start of trading. Walt Disney Co reports after the close.
In this county, earnings are due from Bombardier, Telus, Cineplex and Aurora Cannabis among others.
After Wednesday’s close, Manulife Financial Corp. said fourth-quarter profit rose 45 per cent from a year ago, as gains from interest rates and bond sales offset lower volumes of new business during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The insurer and financial services company says its net income attributed to shareholders was $1.78-billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from $1.23-billion in the same period of 2019.
Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. will also be in focus after Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has launched a hostile takeover bid for the company. Brookfield Infrastructure currently holds securities that amount to a 19.65-per-cent stake in the energy infrastructure company and approached its board about a full takeover last fall, but was ultimately rebuffed, The Globe’s Tim Kiladze reports.
In a statement, Brookfield said Wednesday the talks were “positive in spirit,” but Inter Pipeline believed the company has an “intrinsic value far in excess of our assessment, largely driven by a more optimistic outlook of future growth and a recovery of commodity prices in excess of current market expectation.”
Overseas, major European markets were mostly higher. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.31 per cent. German’s DAX gained 0.51 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.13 per cent while France’s CAC 40 slid 0.10 per cent.
In Asia, trading was muted with a number of markets closed for holidays. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.45 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices pulled back from recent highs in early going with concerns about the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns on demand tempering sentiment.
The day range on Brent is US$60.95 to US$61.25. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$58.17 to US$58.47. Both benchmarks had recorded more than week of straight gains heading into Thursday’s session.
Early Thursday, the International Energy Agency cautioned that global supply continues to outstrip demand as a result of restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, it also said that the rollout of vaccines should help the recovery in demand.
“Taking note of the pause in other markets, the mild price reversion could be nothing more sinister than the oil rally pausing for a breath after hitting new 12-month high,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
Prices drew some support from new figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showing that U.S. crude stockpiles fell for a third consecutive week last week. The EIA said inventories fell by 6.6 million barrels to 469 million barrels last week, the lowest level since march. Analysts had been expecting to see an increase in stock piles.
In other commodities, gold edged lower.
Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,837.13 per ounce, after hitting a more than one-week high on Wednesday.
U.S. gold futures slipped 0.3 per cent to US$1,837.40.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was higher in early going as the U.S. dollar slid against a group global counterparts after bouncing off two-week lows overnight.
The day range on the loonie is 78.67 US cents to 78.88 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic reports due Thursday.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index was lower on the day at 90.411, having recovered some overnight losses as European markets opened, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro was little changed against the U.S. dollar, at US$1.2121.
The Australian dollar was up 0.3 per cent at 0.7743 versus the U.S. dollar, having come close to a two-week high overnight.
The British pound was little changed at US$1.3825, a below the three-year high of US$1.3865 reached on Wednesday.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Feb. 6.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press