 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures gained early Tuesday with optimism over the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and the potential for U.S. stimulus boosting market sentiment. Major European markets were higher in early going. TSX futures also gained with crude prices holding near their best levels in more than a year.

Story continues below advertisement

Ahead of the North American open, Dow futures were up by triple digits. S&P and Nasdaq futures were also firmly positive. U.S. and Canadian markets were closed on Monday. All three main Wall Street indexes saw gains of more than 1 per cent last week.

“Vaccine hopes continue to boost investors´ risk appetite,” Axi market analyst Milan Cutkovic said.

“Markets are hoping that the global vaccination campaign will pave the way towards a return to normality, perhaps sooner than initially expected,” he said.

In this country, The Globe reports that the federal government and Canada’s airlines are at a critical stage in negotiations that could soon end months of haggling and result in a multibillion-dollar rescue plan for the industry. Michael Sabia, the veteran corporate executive recently recruited as deputy minister of finance, is close to finalizing a bailout package, according to this morning’s report.

Meanwhile, investors will get a fresh reading on the state of the Canadian housing market with the release of existing home sales and prices for January. Analysts are expecting the report from the Canadian Real Estate Association to show that home sales jumped 37 per cent year-over-year while prices are seen climbing 18 per cent over that period.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.21 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.37 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.12 per cent and 0.13 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished up 1.9 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1.28 per cent. Markets in China were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Story continues below advertisement

Commodities

Crude prices held near their best levels in more than a year as a winter storm shut wells in Texas.

The day range on Brent is US$62.93 to US$63.70. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$59.57 to US$60.95. Both benchmarks are near their best levels since January 2020.

“The focus will soon shift to the OPEC+ meeting taking place in early March,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.

“It will be necessary for the group to continue to present a unified front and convey the impression that it is still enforcing supply discipline. I suspect behind-closed-door discussions will be centering on how to add more oil back into the market without upsetting the proverbial apple cart.”

Prices were underpinned by cold weather in the U.S., which halted Texas oil wells and refineries on Monday and forced restrictions on natural gas and crude pipeline operators.

Story continues below advertisement

Texas produces roughly 4.6 million barrels of oil per day and is home to 31 refineries, the most of any U.S. state, according to Reuters.

The advance, however, was capped by news that Norway’s oil industry employers reached a labour agreement with the Safe labour union on Tuesday, heading off a strike at the Mongstad crude terminal and shutdowns of major offshore oil and gas fields.

In other commodities, U.S. gold futures were steady at US$1,824.00 per ounce, while silver gained 0.5 per cent to US$27.73.

Platinum extended its rally to a near 6-1/2-year high.

Platinum , used in catalytic converters for vehicles, was up 0.1 per cent to US$1,304.06 per ounce, having earlier hit $1,336.50, its highest since September 2014.

Currencies

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian dollar was trading above 79 US cents in early going, bolstered by rising crude prices and improved risk sentiment, while its U.S. counterpart held near a three-week low against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 79.06 US cents to 79.30 US cents.

“Overnight markets have been quiet, still constrained by international holidays and a lack of any real news,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said. “USD is marginally softer as higher global equities dominate higher yields.”

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies, steadied at 90.229, its lowest level since Jan. 27. The dollar index has declined 1.5 per cent over the last eight trading sessions, according to figures from Reuters.

Britain’s pound extended gains to hit US$1.3946, its highest level since April 2018.

The euro edged up 0.2 per cent higher to US$1.2150.

Story continues below advertisement

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian international securities transactions for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for February.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s existing home sales and average prices for January.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for January.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies