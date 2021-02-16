Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures gained early Tuesday with optimism over the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and the potential for U.S. stimulus boosting market sentiment. Major European markets were higher in early going. TSX futures also gained with crude prices holding near their best levels in more than a year.
Ahead of the North American open, Dow futures were up by triple digits. S&P and Nasdaq futures were also firmly positive. U.S. and Canadian markets were closed on Monday. All three main Wall Street indexes saw gains of more than 1 per cent last week.
“Vaccine hopes continue to boost investors´ risk appetite,” Axi market analyst Milan Cutkovic said.
“Markets are hoping that the global vaccination campaign will pave the way towards a return to normality, perhaps sooner than initially expected,” he said.
In this country, The Globe reports that the federal government and Canada’s airlines are at a critical stage in negotiations that could soon end months of haggling and result in a multibillion-dollar rescue plan for the industry. Michael Sabia, the veteran corporate executive recently recruited as deputy minister of finance, is close to finalizing a bailout package, according to this morning’s report.
Meanwhile, investors will get a fresh reading on the state of the Canadian housing market with the release of existing home sales and prices for January. Analysts are expecting the report from the Canadian Real Estate Association to show that home sales jumped 37 per cent year-over-year while prices are seen climbing 18 per cent over that period.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.21 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.37 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.12 per cent and 0.13 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished up 1.9 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1.28 per cent. Markets in China were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
Commodities
Crude prices held near their best levels in more than a year as a winter storm shut wells in Texas.
The day range on Brent is US$62.93 to US$63.70. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$59.57 to US$60.95. Both benchmarks are near their best levels since January 2020.
“The focus will soon shift to the OPEC+ meeting taking place in early March,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“It will be necessary for the group to continue to present a unified front and convey the impression that it is still enforcing supply discipline. I suspect behind-closed-door discussions will be centering on how to add more oil back into the market without upsetting the proverbial apple cart.”
Prices were underpinned by cold weather in the U.S., which halted Texas oil wells and refineries on Monday and forced restrictions on natural gas and crude pipeline operators.
Texas produces roughly 4.6 million barrels of oil per day and is home to 31 refineries, the most of any U.S. state, according to Reuters.
The advance, however, was capped by news that Norway’s oil industry employers reached a labour agreement with the Safe labour union on Tuesday, heading off a strike at the Mongstad crude terminal and shutdowns of major offshore oil and gas fields.
In other commodities, U.S. gold futures were steady at US$1,824.00 per ounce, while silver gained 0.5 per cent to US$27.73.
Platinum extended its rally to a near 6-1/2-year high.
Platinum , used in catalytic converters for vehicles, was up 0.1 per cent to US$1,304.06 per ounce, having earlier hit $1,336.50, its highest since September 2014.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was trading above 79 US cents in early going, bolstered by rising crude prices and improved risk sentiment, while its U.S. counterpart held near a three-week low against a group of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 79.06 US cents to 79.30 US cents.
“Overnight markets have been quiet, still constrained by international holidays and a lack of any real news,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said. “USD is marginally softer as higher global equities dominate higher yields.”
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies, steadied at 90.229, its lowest level since Jan. 27. The dollar index has declined 1.5 per cent over the last eight trading sessions, according to figures from Reuters.
Britain’s pound extended gains to hit US$1.3946, its highest level since April 2018.
The euro edged up 0.2 per cent higher to US$1.2150.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian international securities transactions for December.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for February.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s existing home sales and average prices for January.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for January.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press