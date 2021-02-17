Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures signalled a weaker start Wednesday, pressured by rising U.S. yields. European markets started lower. TSX futures were also down despite continued gains by crude.
Ahead of the North American open, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all in the red. A day earlier, the Dow finished higher, notching a record close. The S&P 500 slid 0.06 per cent while the Nasdaq lost 0.34 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed the session up 0.18 per cent.
“Yesterday U.S. 10-year treasury yields jumped sharply higher to 1.3 per cent, in a move that suggested that markets were either starting to become increasingly concerned about inflation risk, or more confident about an economic rebound, depending on your narrative,” CMC chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.
“Combined with sharp rises in energy and commodity prices there is rising concern that higher prices will not only choke off any post pandemic recovery, due to higher borrowing costs, but they could also crimp future consumer spending due to higher living costs,” he said.
On Wednesday, Canadian investors will get earnings from Shopify before the start of trading. After the close, cannabis company Tilray is scheduled to release results.
“We expect Shopify to report robust gross merchandise volume (GMV) and sales in Q4/20, following a strong holiday shopping season,” ATB Capital Markets analyst Martin Toner said in a recent report.
“New records were set for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, reporting sales of $9-billion and $10.8-billion, and year over year growth rates of 21.6 per cent and 15.1 per cent, respectively....We expect growth in the number of merchants and penetration of Shopify’s payments, capital, and fulfilment solutions over the last twelve months to contribute to strong revenue growth and increase profitability further.”
Canadian markets will also get January inflation figures before the opening bell.
RBC chief current strategist Adam Cole says that bank’s economists expect to see a monthly gain in headline inflation of 0.1 per cent, which would bring the year-over-year rate to 0.6 per cent from 0.7 per cent in December.
“A seasonal pullback in the air transportation category is expected in the month,” he said. “A temporary factor weighing on this month’s report is Ontario’s lowering of electricity rates due to expanded lockdown restrictions, subtracting roughly 0.2 percentage points from the headline reading in January.”
On Wall Street, markets will get minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Overseas, major European markets were down in morning trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.45 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.38 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.71 per cent and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.16 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.58 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.10 per cent.
Commodities
Crude oil gained in early going as supply disruptions in the southern United States and an expected decline in U.S. inventories underpinned prices.
The day range on Brent is US$62.73 to US$64.06. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$59.51 to US$60.61.
“The U.S.’s ongoing power crisis continues to support oil, with freezing weather boosting energy demand and disrupting supply in key producing regions,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said. “Kind of the perfect storm for oil bulls, if you may.”
The U.S. deep freeze is expected to disrupt production for several days if not weeks, as wellheads have frozen and refineries have been shut, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
“By its nature, snow in Texas is a temporary thing, and it will reverse as quickly as the weather patterns change,” Mr. Innes said.
Later in the day, markets will get the first of two weekly crude inventory reports when the American Petroleum Institute releases its latest figures. More official government numbers are due on Thursday.
Analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude stocks fell 2.2 million barrels in the week to Feb. 12.
In other commodities, gold prices fell to their lowest levels in more than two months, hit by a firmer U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields.
Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent to US$1,785.20 per ounce. The metal dropped 1.3 per cent in the previous session and hit its lowest since Dec. 1 at US$1,782.90 earlier on Wednesday.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.6 per cent to US$1,788.20.
“Gold markets seem to be fixated on U.S. yields,” Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker as its U.S. counterpart gained against world currencies amid rising Treasury yields sparked by hopes of an improved economic outlook and the prospect of rising inflation.
The day range on the loonie is 78.63 US cents to 78.82 US cents.
Canadian investors get January inflation figures before the start of trading.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies, rose to 90.739 after hitting a three-week low of 90.117 on Tuesday.
Soaring U.S. bond yields boosted the U.S. dollar, with the 10-year yield rising as high as 1.333 per cent from around 1.20 per cent at the end of last week, according to figures from Reuters.
The Japanese yen, which is sensitive to U.S. yields, jumped to as high as 106.225 yen per U.S. dollar in Asian trade, its highest since September, before retreating to 105.89 yen.
The euro slipped to US$1.2075 after posting gains during the previous session on the back of strong German economic sentiment data.
More company news
Ford Motor Co on Wednesday said its car lineup in Europe will be all-electric by 2030 as the U.S. automaker races to get ahead of CO2 emissions targets and looming bans in some countries on fossil fuel vehicles. The carmaker said it will invest US$1-billion over the next 30 months to convert its vehicle assembly plant in Cologne, Germany, to become the U.S. automaker’s first electric vehicle facility in Europe.
Rio Tinto posted a 20% jump in annual underlying earnings and declared a bumper dividend as iron ore prices soared on top consumer China’s infrastructure push to support an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump. Underlying earnings for the year ended Dec. 31 rose to $12.45-billion from $10.37-billion a year earlier, beating analysts’ estimates of $12.02-billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. The global miner declared a final dividend of $3.09 per share, higher than $2.31 per share in 2019, in its first set of annual results since appointing Jakob Stausholm as its new chief executive officer.
U.S. hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a third straight quarterly loss as bookings fell due to coronavirus-induced travel disruptions. Net loss attributable to Hilton stockholders was $224-million, or 80 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with net income of $175-million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian CPI for January.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for December.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for February.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for December.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed minutes from Jan. 26-27 meeting released.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press