Inside the Market

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were down early Thursday as investors await a fresh reading on U.S. jobless claims. Major European markets were mixed in early going. TSX futures slid even as crude prices continued to gain amid concerns over weather-related disruptions in the southern United States.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all in the red ahead of the North American open a day after major U.S. indexes mostly drifted through the trading day. On Wednesday, the Dow ended up 0.29 per cent while the S&P slid 0.03 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed down 0.58 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 0.64 per cent.

“Dealers became a little nervous about the move in yields as it could be interpreted the markets are anticipating higher inflation down the line. It also might reflect the view that growth prospects are optimistic too,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.

“Either way, it could put the Federal Reserve in a difficult position as higher yields could lead to chatter about hiking rates, but the central bank has talked about maintaining rates near zero until 2023.”

Minutes from the latest Fed meeting, released Wednesday afternoon, suggested the central bank is eager to maintain accommodative monetary policy.

On Thursday, markets will be watching the release of weekly U.S. jobless claims for an indication of how hiring is holding up amid continued efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 and rollout vaccines.

The number of claims for initial state unemployment benefits is expected to fall to 765,000 from 793,000 a week earlier. A number below 779,000 would mark the lowest level since early December.

Also on Thursday, the chief executives of Robinood and Reddit are scheduled to appear before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee to discuss the retail-fuelled rally that gripped the markets earlier this year that resulted in massive volatility.

In testimony released ahead of the appearance, the CEOs along with Wall Street hedge fund managers and a YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty defended their roles in the rally. They insisted that while the market turmoil around the stock was unprecedented, there was no foul play, according to a Reuters report.

In this country, investors have a heavy earnings day with results released by Canadian Tire, TC Energy and Teck Resources among others.

U.S.-listed shares of B.C.-based cannabis company Tilray Inc. jumped 11 per cent in premarket trading after the company topped market forecasts in the latest quarter.

Tilray Inc., which struck a deal to merge with competitor Aphria Inc., posted a US$2.9-million loss in its latest quarter, down from the US$219.1-million net loss it reported during the same quarter the year prior.

The loss for the period ended Dec. 31 amounted to 2 US cents per share, which compared with a loss of US$2.14 per share the year before. Financial markets data firm Refinitiv said analysts had expected Tilray to report a loss of 14 US cents per share in the latest quarter. The results were released after Wednesday’s close.

Overseas, markets were mixed with the pan-European STOXX 600 edging up 0.02 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.17 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.18 per cent while France’s CAC 40 dipped 0.13 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.19 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.58 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.55 per cent with markets in China going back to business after the Lunar New Year holiday.

Commodities

Crude prices continued to hold near their best levels in more than a year as a winter cold snap in Texas raises concerns about a supply disruption and new inventory figures showed a bigger-than-expected weekly decline.

The day range on Brent is US64.48 to US$65.52. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$61.29 to US$62.26. Both hit their best levels since January 2020 early in the session.

“Energy markets are focusing more on the deep freeze that is curtailing U.S production by a third and less on Saudi Arabia’s plan to ramp up production in the coming months,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a note.

“Despite a strong dollar and expectations the Saudis will quickly take back their surprise 1 million barrel a day production cut, oil prices continue to creep higher.”

Reports this week suggested that Saudi Arabia is eager to increase output when the global economy recovers. The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia is expected to announce plans to raise output when OPEC and allied oil producers meet next month. However, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Wednesday that it was too early to declare victory against the COVID-19 virus and that oil producers must remain “extremely cautious”.

Prices also drew support from new figures from the American Petroleum Institute, which showed that crude stocks fell by 5.8 million barrels last week. Analysts had been expecting a draw of about 2.4 million barrels.

More official figures are due later Thursday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

In other commodities, gold prices rebounded from their lowest levels in more than two months, helped by a softer U.S. dollar and easing U.S. Treasury yields.

Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to US$1,786.81 per ounce, having dropped to its lowest since Nov. 30 at US$1,768.60 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures advanced 0.8 per cent to US$1,786.20.

“The dollar (has) started quiet so we are seeing a bit of short-covering or perhaps even a bit of bargain hunting on gold,” CMC’s David Madden said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher in early going, buoyed by rising crude prices, while its U.S. counterpart slipped against a basket of global currencies but still held near recent highs.

The day range on the loonie is 78.64 US cents to 78.85 US cents.

There were no major Canadian releases on Thursday’s calendar.

On global markets, the U.S. dollar index was down 0.15 per cent at 90.748 on Thursday in morning trade in London after strengthening 0.2 per cent overnight, according to figures from Reuters.

The index is up about 1 per cent this year after sliding nearly 7 per cent in 2020.

The euro gained 0.2 per cent to US$1.2065 after sliding 0.5 per cent overnight, the most in two weeks.

Britain’s pound traded above US$1.39 against the U.S. dollar.

More company news

Barrick Gold Corp reported a 50.7% fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower production at its Nevada Gold Mines joint venture and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic. The Toronto-based company’s profit fell to $685-million, or 39 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, from $1.39-billion, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Feb. 13.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for February.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Tickers mentioned in this story
