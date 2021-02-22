Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures fell early Monday as rising bond yields weigh on world markets. Major European markets were weaker in morning trading. TSX futures also fell as investors look ahead to bank earnings later in the week.
Futures linked to major U.S. indexes were down across the board ahead of the North American open, led by a more than 1-per-cent decline in Nasdaq futures. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq finished last week down, ending a two-week run of gains.
“Rising yields continue to sap stocks market sentiment, but more worryingly for broader risk markets, bond desks have set their sights on Fed policy normalization,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in an early note.
Yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes have reached 1.38 per cent, breaking the psychological 1.30 per cent level and bringing the rise for the year so far to a steep 43 basis points, according to figures from Reuters.
On the corporate side, Canadian investors will get bank earnings this week, starting Tuesday with results from Bank of Montreal and Scotiabank. National Bank and RBC report Wednesday and TD and CIBC results are due on Thursday.
The Globe’s James Bradshaw reports that some analysts expect banks’ earnings per share to be 5 per cent to 8 per cent lower in the three months ended Jan. 31, compared with the same period a year ago – before the pandemic arrived in Canada. But profits are likely to stabilize at levels similar to those of the last fiscal quarter of 2020, which ended Oct. 31.
Elsewhere, Boeing Co. urged airlines to suspend use of 777 jets with the same type of engine that dropped debris over Denver on the weekend after inspectors announced extra inspections and Japan suspended their use. The moves involving Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines came after a United Airlines 777′s right engine failed on Saturday, scattering its protective outer casing over a residential area.
Boeing shares were down more than 3 per cent in premarket trading.
Overseas, major European markets were down in morning trading as caution spread through global indexes. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.75 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.75 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.61 per cent and 0.59 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.46 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.06 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices rose in early going as supply concerns offset demand fears as economies continue to battle the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The day range on Brent is US$62.55 to US$64. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$58.82 to US$60.12.
“Oil prices are on the up again this morning as continued supply concerns outweigh any concerns about demand,” CMC chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.
“With prices in the U.S. back around $60 it is likely to take some time for U.S. output to return to any sort of normal as engineers wrestle with the problems of ice damage to various infrastructure items. These problems would suggest that output may take longer to resume to normal levels than would ordinarily be the case.”
Winter storms in Texas and the Plains states forced the shutdown of up to 4 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude production along with 21 billion cubic feet of natural gas output, according to analyst estimates.
Prices were also underpinned by the latest forecast from Goldman Sachs, which raised its outlook for Brent by US$10 with expectations for it to hit US$70 in the second quarter and US$75 in the third quarter.
“We now forecast that oil prices will rally sooner and higher, driven by lower expected inventories and higher marginal costs - at least in the short run – to restart upstream activity,” Goldman analysts wrote.
“Better than expected demand and still depressed supply once again creating a larger deficit than even we expected,” they said.
In other commodities, gold prices rose after hitting their lowest levels in seven months in the previous session.
Spot gold rose 0.5% to US$1,791.50 per ounce, having touched its lowest since July 2 at US$1,759.29 on Friday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.6% to US$1,787.70.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar slipped as its U.S. counterpart pared losses against world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 79.03 US cents to 79.48 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases due Monday. Investors will be looking ahead to a midday speech by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem on Wednesday. Those remarks will be followed by a news conference. The central bank’s next rate announcement is scheduled for March 10.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar recouped early losses against a number of world currencies. The U.S. dollar index was last up 0.28% at 90.543.
The British pound was trading around US$1.40 after reaching US$1.4043, its highest since April 2018, with the British government charting a path out of lockdowns as the vaccination rollout continues.
The yen fell 0.33 per cent to 105.78 while the euro lost 0.2 per cent at US$1.2095.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index for January.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for January.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press