Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were weaker early Tuesday with tech shares looking set to extend recent losses as investors await comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Major European markets were lower while Asia finished mixed. TSX futures were also down with the start of bank earnings on the agenda.
Futures tied to major U.S. indexes struggled ahead of the North American. Nasdaq futures led the declines. On Monday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended down more than 2 per cent, while the broader S&P 500 slid 0.7 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index edged up 0.18 per cent.
“Fed Chair Jerome Powell will either make or break the day for investors at his semiannual testimony before the Senate today and tomorrow,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said.
“There is a good chance that he reiterates the Fed’s full support to the financial markets and the economy until substantial progress is made in jobs market. But he will sure be questioned on the rising inflation expectations, and saying that there is no inflation just yet won’t get him out of the woods given the record jump in producer prices printed last month.”
On this side of the border, bank earnings will be in the spotlight ahead of the start of trading. Bank of Montreal and Scotiabank release their latest results, kicking off a week for results from Canada’s biggest lenders.
Analysts expect banks’ earnings per share to be 5 per cent to 8 per cent lower in the three months ended Jan. 31, compared with the same period a year ago – before the pandemic arrived in Canada.
Elsewhere, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is also scheduled to speak on Tuesday, addressing the Chamber of Commerce and the Calgary Chamber of Commerce at 12:30 ET. A press conference will follow the event and markets will be watch closely for the central banker’s view on inflation.
The Globe’s Mark Rendell reports that several key measures of inflation were higher in January than previously reported, Statistics Canada said on Monday, after backtracking on a methodological change that had painted a more mild picture of inflation only five days ago. The sudden revision surprised economists, causing some to question whether Statscan had an accurate picture of inflation. The change was made amid growing concern about higher-than-expected inflation, which is driving bond yields up and sending jitters through the market.
U.S. investors will also get retail results with earnings due from Home Depot and Macy’s.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.91 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.12 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 1.26 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.17 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.03 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed.
Commodities
Crude prices gained in early going with optimism over the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and the slow return of U.S. output bolstering prices.
The day range on Brent is US$65.35 to US$66.79. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$61.52 to US$63. Both benchmarks gained about 4 per cent on Monday.
“The positive momentum continues in the oil complex, with investors unabashedly predisposed to a bullish view,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“So, the unwinding of the Texas cold snap effect and the prospects of some delicate negotiation ahead of the next OPEC+ meetings in early March are imparting little influence on price and giving way to the anticipated commodity reflation effect of Democrats pushing Biden’s $1.9-trillion stimulus through reconciliation and positive vaccine headlines.”
Later Tuesday, markets will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports, with new numbers from the American Petroleum Institute.
Analysts polled by Reuters are expecting to see a decline in crude oil and refined products, reflecting the recent disruption in the sector in Texas as a result of last week’s winter storm.
In other commodities, gold prices hit a one-week high, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,810.71 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Feb. 16 at US$1,815.63 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1 per cent to US$1,810.20.
“One of the few assets that is more out of favor than gold at the moment is the dollar... so that is supporting gold prices by extension,” said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar edged higher as its U.S. counterpart touched its weakest level in more than a month against a group of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 79.24 US cents to 79.46 US cents.
For the loonie, the day’s key event will be Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem’s midday remarks.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was last at 90.046, flat on the day, having earlier fallen to 89.941, its weakest since Jan. 13. Investors will be paying close attention to Fed chair Jerome Powell’s testimony in Washington for hints about the direction of monetary policy.
“We fully expect a strongly dovish message along the lines of the Fed stands ready to give whatever support is required,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy with RBC, said.
“His recent speeches and press conferences though suggest the [Jerome Powell] spiel is becoming less effective.”
Britain’s pound hit a new nearly three-year high of US$1.4098, up 0.3 per cent on the day, as investors stuck with their bets that a rapid vaccine rollout would allow the British economy to reopen over the next few months, according to Reuters.
The Japanese yen steadied at 105.13 per U.S. dollar, down slightly.
Economic news
(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Case-Shiller Price Index (20 city) for December.
(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for December.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for February.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies to the Senate Banking Committee.
(12:30 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks to the Edmonton and Calgary Chambers of Commerce (videoconference); press conference follows
With Reuters and The Canadian Press