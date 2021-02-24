Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures steadied early Wednesday after dovish comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell eased inflation concerns. Major European markets were mixed after a higher start. TSX futures were little changed with crude prices higher.
Futures tied to Wall Street’s main indexes were trading just above break even in the early hours after wavering during the overnight period. Markets saw a choppy day on Tuesday, posting sharp losses early before rebounding later in the session. The S&P 500 ended the session up 0.13 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which fell nearly 4 per cent at one point, ended down 0.5 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 0.47 per cent despite a rally in bank stocks.
“Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stayed on message [on Tuesday], acknowledging the improvements seen in the economy but highlighting that it was ‘uneven and far from complete,’ OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“Mr. Powell saw no signs of ‘bad inflation’. He committed to keeping monetary policy ultra-easy, emphasizing the need for employment to recover to pre-pandemic levels, which is still some way off by any measures.”
Mr. Powell is set to complete two days of testimony in Washington on Wednesday.
In this country, bank earnings continue with results from Royal Bank and National Bank.
On Tuesday, Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal both saw their shares rise after first-quarter profit topped analysts’ forecasts and moved back above prepandemic levels. Both banks also set aside less money to cover write-offs in their fiscal first quarter, which ended Jan. 31, than in any quarter since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.28 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.13 per cent while Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.62 per cent and 0.13 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 1.61 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost nearly 3 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices recouped early losses to turn higher despite a surprise build in U.S. inventories.
The day range on Brent is US$64.80 to US$65.82. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$60.97 to US$61.95.
Figures released by the American Petroleum Institute showed that crude stockpiles rose by 1 million barrels last week. Analysts had been expecting to see a decline. The increase came as a winter storm in parts of the southern United States curbed demand and some facilities were forced to close.
Traders will now turn their attention to more official weekly inventory numbers due later Wednesday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
“The API inventory selloff, as expected, remained relatively shallow after several banks have raised their house forecasts in response to the recent oil markets strength,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“Likewise, traders are balloting up forward projections in reaction to the demand recovery and the anticipated draining of OECD inventories.”
Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs raised its forecast for crude prices, saying it now sees Brent trading at US$70 a barrel in the next quarter and US$75 a barrel later in the year.
In other commodities, gold prices were holding near a one-week high as the U.S. dollar pulled back in the wake of Mr. Powell’s comments.
Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,808.01 per ounce, having hit its highest since Feb. 16 at US$1,815.63 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were steady at US$1,806.20.
“Powell was just credible enough on his dovishness... so gold had more room to breathe,” Mr. Innes said in a note.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar edged higher as its U.S. counterpart held near recent lows against a group of world counterparts.
The day range on the loonie is 79.39 US cents to 79.62 US cents.
“FX markets are listless this morning, without any real steer from asset markets,” RBC chief currency analyst Adam Cole said.
There were no major Canadian economic releases due on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said during a speech that the Canadian economy faces a long period of recuperation as a result of enduring unemployment and a shift toward more digitalization and automation. The Globe’s Mark Rendell reports that Mr. Macklem also shrugged off concerns that inflation could return to the bank’s 2-per-cent target sooner than expected because of fiscal stimulus and vaccine approvals.
On global markes, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was at 90.111, near the six-week low of 89.941 it hit overnight, according to figures from Reuters.
The Australian dollar, which tends to benefit from rising metal and energy prices, rose to a three-year high of US$0.7945 before paring gains to trade 0.1 per cent stronger at US$0.7914.
The euro bought US$1.21495, close to the one-month high of US$1.2180 set overnight. The British pound rose past US$1.42 overnight for the first time since April 2018.
More company news
The Globe’s Jaren Kerr reports that Toronto-based Score Media and Gaming Inc. has filed preliminary documents for a U.S. initial public offering on the Nasdaq exchange as it prepares to expand its sports betting offerings. The company plans to offer five million shares at a price that has not yet been determined, and trade under the ticker SCR. Based on Monday’s closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the new offering would raise about US$180-million.
Lowe’s Cos Inc beat estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, benefiting from sustained demand from people sprucing up their homes as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. Same-store sales rose 28.1% in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29, beating analysts’ estimates of a 21.2% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for January.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies to the House Financial Services Committee.
