Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures wavered early Friday as markets looked to steady after the previous session’s selloff in the wake of surging bond yields. Major European markets were lower. TSX futures were also slightly below break even with crude prices pulling back from recent highs.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures put in a choppy predawn period and were trading around breakeven as the North American open approached. On Thursday, the Nasdaq saw its worst session in months, dropping more than 3 per cent. The Dow finished down 1.75 per cent while the S&P 500 lost 2.45 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 1.4 per cent.
The rout came as bond yields spiked, with the U.S. 10 year Treasury yield breaching 1.6 per cent at one point. Early Friday, 10-year Treasury yields eased back to 1.453 per cent, while 10-year German government bond yields were down nearly 4 basis points and French and Austrian bonds were back in negative territory, according to figures from Reuters.
“Looking back on the week, financial markets have been chasing their tails,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said. “Jerome Powell’s soothing comments, in hindsight, have had a half-life of fewer than 24 hours.”
“Markets have become myopically fixated on inflation. The expectations being that we will see an explosion in demand as vaccines reopen developed market economies. The fact is, data has shown we have seen an increase in demand anyway up till now, despite the pandemic walls erected globally.”
On Friday, Canadian investors will continue to get corporate results with Onex and Canadian Western Bank both reporting.
South of the border, shares of Airbnb Inc. shares rose about 2 per cent in premarket trading after the company posted better-than-expected gross bookings in its first quarterly earnings report since going public, suggesting a rebound in North American vacation rentals as COVID-19 restrictions ease in some regions.
Airbnb said it expects wider vaccine rollouts in 2021 to bolster travel demand. It said both nights booked as well as gross bookings in the current quarter are expected to be higher than a year ago, but lower than the same period in 2019.
Overseas, European markets were down in morning trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 sliding 0.42 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.22 per cent while Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.37 per cent. France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.39 per cent.
In Asia, markets felt the sting of Thursday’s Wall Street selloff. Japan’s Nikkei closed down nearly 4 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 3.64 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices pulled back as spiking bond yields pushed the U.S. dollar higher and markets began to weigh the likelihood of increased supply in the wake of the recent rebound.
The range on Brent so far is US$65.85 to US$66.90. The range on West Texas Intermediate US$62.54 to US$63.57.
Despite Friday’s declines, both benchmarks look set for monthly gains of about 20 per cent, according to Reuters.
“A rebound in the U.S. dollar along with chatter that calls are growing within OPEC+ for the oil production curbs that have been in place, to be relaxed at next week’s meeting has seen oil prices start to slide back, having hit thirteen-month highs earlier this week,” CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.
OPEC and its allies are set to meet next week to weigh current production curbs, with markets questioning how soon the group will start increasing supply.
“The stakes at play this time around are particularly large (for OPEC+) insofar as oil prices have more than recovered to pre-pandemic levels, global inventories are continuing to trend down, and vaccine rollouts are accelerating,” Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank’s head of commodity research, said.
In other commodities, gold prices fell to their lowest in eight months and looked set for a second consecutive weekly decline.
Spot gold eased 0.1 per cent to US$1,767.81 per ounce, having earlier fallen to its lowest since June 26 at US$1,755.45. Prices were down 1.4 per cent for the week.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.6 per cent to $1,765.70 on Friday.
“Gold’s recovery from the sell-off last week was asthmatic, as it struggled to hold above US$1,800 an ounce,” OANDA’s Jeffrey Halley said.
“At the first signs of trouble in the US bond market, as yields pushed higher, gold has retreated.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar retreated from three-year highs seen during the previous session as the U.S. dollar advanced against most world currencies on spiking bond yields.
The day range on the loonie is 79.06 US cents to 79.44 US cents. On Thursday, the loonie topped 80 US cents for the first time in three years.
On Friday, Statscan will release figures on January industrial prices, but there were no other major releases on the calendar.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index edged up to 90.39, holding on to a 0.2-per-cent gain from the previous session. The index is now down 0.2 per cent for the month following January’s 0.6-per-cent advance, according to figures from Reuters.
The U.S. dollar lost 0.1 per cent to trade at 106.115 yen after earlier touching 106.43 for the first time since September.
The euro slid 0.3 per cent to US$1.2142 after managing a seven-week high of US$1.22435 on Thursday.
Economic news
G20 finance ministers and central bank governors videoconference
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s industrial product price index for January.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for January.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE price index for January.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for January.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for February.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press