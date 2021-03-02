Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures posted modest declines early Tuesday after major U.S. indexes posted their best session in months the day before. Major European markets steadied as the session progressed. TSX futures were down as crude prices wavered ahead of OPEC’s meeting later in the week.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all in the red ahead of the North American opening bell. On Monday, U.S. stocks got the month off to a solid start with the S&P 500 jumping more than 2 per cent while the Dow ended up 1.95 per cent. The Nasdaq, which was coming off a losing week, closed up 3.01 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed out the day up more than 1 per cent.
“Central banks around the globe managed to reassure markets and eased fears about inflation, and thus prevented a larger sell-off in the stock market,” Axi market analyst Milan Cutkovic said in an early note.
“However, a lack of catalysts could mean that investors will continue to stand on the sidelines until Friday´s [U.S.] non-farm payroll release.”
He said stimulus measures by governments are keeping the rally alive “however, there are mounting concerns on whether the global economy will manage to bounce back from the crisis as quickly as initially expected or not.”
In Canada, investors will get fourth-quarter GDP figures ahead of the start of trading. Economists are expecting to see an annual increase in broad economic growth of 7.5 per cent in the final three months of the year. However, most are also expecting to see a record contraction of roughly 5 per cent for the year as a whole as the economy was slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It [fourth-quarter growth of 7.5 per cent] would be a major fall from the 40.5 per cent registered in the third quarter but a high single digit percentage growth would be impressive nonetheless,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said. “It is worth remembering the U.S. economy grew by 4.1 per cent in the last quarter of 2020.”
On the corporate side, investors will get results from Loblaw-parent George Weston on Tuesday morning.
South of the border, shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. jumped 8 per cent in premarket trading after the company forecast current-quarter revenue ahead of expectations, with millions of people still using the platform as they work remotely. Zoom forecast current-quarter revenue between US$900-million and US$905-million, compared with estimates of US$829.2-million, according to IBES Refinitiv data.
Overseas, major European markets opened down but steadied as the session progressed. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.39 per cent just after 5 a.m. ET. Germany’s DAX rose 0.19 per cent and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.15 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.86 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.21 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were treading water in early going as markets await a meeting of OPEC and its allies on Thursday.
The day range on Brent so far is US$62.51 to US$63.82. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$59.45 to US$60.82. Both benchmarks fell by more than 1 per cent on Monday.
Markets are increasingly expecting OPEC+ members to agree to raise supply at their meeting later in the week.
“The chief concern weighing on oil markets is the looming OPEC+ meeting on Thursday,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“Expectations are rising that OPEC+ will ease the production cuts further. That is my opinion as well, although OPEC+ has surprised us before. The clamour among some members to refill their coffers, is likely to be a more powerful force then complaints externally about tight supplies.”
Reuters reports that OPEC oil output fell in February as a voluntary cut by Saudi Arabia added to reductions agreed to under the previous OPEC+ pact, ending a run of seven consecutive monthly increases.
In other commodities, gold prices steadied after touching their lowest level in more than eight months, with easing U.S. Treasury yields helping offset the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar.
Spot gold gained 0.1 per cent to US$1,725.30, having dropped to its lowest since June 15 at US$1,706.70 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.1 per cent to US$1,721.60.
“Gold’s failure at its breakout point overnight is a strong signal that longer-term bullish positioning is throwing in the towel,” Mr. Halley said.
“Instead of gold finding bargain hunters on previous dips to US$1,800, for example, it is now finding sellers on any meaningful rallies.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was down slightly, trading around the 79-US-cent mark, as risk sentiment pulled back and the U.S. dollar hit its best level in a month against a basket of currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 78.75 US cents to 79.12 US cents.
Investors will we watching Canada’s fourth-quarter GDP report for early direction with economists expecting to see growth in the final three months of the year of about 7.5 per cent.
“Given the anticipated result (RBC: 7.5% q/q ann.) and Q1 upside risks, the BoC’s near-term projection from the January MPR (Q4 at +4.5%, Q1 at -2.5%) looks decidedly low,” Elsa Lignos, RBC’s global head of FX strategy, said in a note.
“Our rates team’s expectation for an initial QE taper announced at the April MPR is therefore well on track.”
On world markets, the U.S. dollar rose to its highest in a month versus a basket of currencies, up 0.3 per cent on the day at 91.326, in its fourth straight session of gains, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro was down 0.3 per cent at US$1.20125, having hit its lowest in nearly a month.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian Real GDP for Q4 and December.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press