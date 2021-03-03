Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures moved higher early Wednesday helped by news that the United States will have enough supply of COVID-19 vaccines to vaccinate all adults by the end of May. Major European markets followed Asia higher. TSX futures gained alongside rising crude prices.
In the predawn period, Dow futures advanced more than 200 points while S&P and Nasdaq futures were solidly higher. On Tuesday, all three finished down with the Nasdaq leading the declines, closing off 1.7 per cent as valuation concerns hit big name stocks like Apple and Tesla. The S&P/TSX Composite Index bucked the trend, finishing up 0.67 per cent on gains in the materials sector.
“Equity markets are experiencing a wax on, wax off week, tail-chasing short-term momentum of whichever story carries the most weight on the day,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said. “Yesterday it was bubbles, which saw equity markets unwind part of the impressive rallies seen on Monday.”
Sentiment got a lift after U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccines to inoculate all adults by the end of May, two months earlier than expected. That news comes as investors look ahead to Friday’s key U.S. jobs report, which is expected to show a gain of about 150,000 new positions in February. Ahead of that, payroll processor will release its report on private hiring early Wednesday. The ADP report is expected to show a small gain in February from the previous month, CMC Markets analyst David Madden says.
In this country, investors will get results from Laurentian Bank ahead of the start of trading.
Elsewhere, The Globe’s Rachelle Younglai reports that home sales in Toronto and Vancouver soared in February as the condo market rebounded and low interest rates continued to push up prices of detached houses in the suburbs. In the Toronto region, home resales hit a record for February, 52.5 per cent higher year over year, with condos leading the way up, according to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board. Condo resales in the city were 27 per cent higher than in
January.
Overseas, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.16 per cent as investors await the latest U.K. budget. Germany’s DAX gained 0.94 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.83 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.51 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng spiked 2.7 per cent helped by gains in bank stocks.
Commodities
Crude prices rose ahead of Thursday’s OPEC+ meeting with reports suggesting members and their allies are weighing extending current production curbs into April.
The day range on Brent so far is US$62.38 to US$63.88. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$59.24 to US$60.82.
Reuters reported early Wednesday that OPEC+ members are considering rolling over current supply caps from March to April instead of raising output because of fragile demand as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The report cited three OPEC+ sources.
Meanwhile, positive vaccine news also helped sentiment.
“Headlines around reopens and vaccines in the U.S. were all very positive,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“President Biden said they would be enough vaccine doses for all American adults by the end of May. San Francisco announced it would reopen indoor dining, cinemas, and gyms on a limited basis. Meanwhile, in Texas, Governor Abbot lifted several pandemic restrictions, including the mask mandate.”
Elsewhere, the American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 7.4 million barrels last week. Analysts had been expecting a decline. However, the increase came while U.S. refining capacity was hit by winter storms in Texas.
In other commodities, gold prices slid.
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,734.26 per ounce, having dropped to its lowest since June 15 at US$1,706.70 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 per cent to US$1,731.70.
“As long as fiscal stimulus keeps getting pumped into the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve remains reticent about doing something to quash yields, gold prices will struggle,” IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was higher, helped by a solid reading on economic growth and higher crude prices, while its U.S. counterpart slid against a group of world currencies.
The day range on the Canadian dollar 79.09 US cents to 79.41 US cents.
On Tuesday, Statistics Canada said the Canadian economy grew at an annual rate of 9.6 per cent in the fourth quarter, exceeding market forecasts. The agency also estimated growth of 0.5 per cent in January even as strict COVID-19 restrictions hit some regions of the country.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against six major currencies, slid to 90.971 after dropping back from a nearly one-month high overnight.
Other commodity-linked currencies also saw gains. The Australian dollar rose 0.1 per cent to US$0.7828, building on gains of about 0.7 per cent the previous two days, according to figures from Reuters. The Norwegian crown traded mostly higher against the U.S. dollar and the euro after advancing about 1 per cent in each of the past two sessions, the news agency said.
The euro was steady at US$1.2086 after rising more than 0.3 per cent in the previous session, when it rebounded from an almost one-month low below US$1.20.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for February.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for January.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Services PMI for February.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed Beige Book released.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press