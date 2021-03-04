 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures fell in early going Thursday as investors kept a wary eye on bond yields and awaited comments later in the day from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. European markets pulled back alongside global stocks. TSX futures were also down as crude prices dipped ahead of OPEC’s latest meeting.

Futures tied to all three major Wall Street indexes were lower ahead of the North American open following a losing session the day before. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.7 per cent on Wednesday while the S&P 500 slid more than 1 per cent as investors reacted to a move higher in U.S. Treasury yields. The Dow also finished in the red. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 0.55 per cent.

“The price action on equity markets is ominous,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said. “Everything rests on Mr. Powell’s remarks [on Thursday] in the short-term.

“An outsized increase by U.S. non-farm payrolls [on Friday], though, will almost certainly lead to another spike in U.S. bond yields in the current environment. I will stick my head out and say that equity markets worldwide are on the cusp of a material correction lower.”

Early Thursday, the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury was 1.467 per cent. Last week, yields touched their highest level in a year at 1.614 per cent on bets on a strong economic recovery aided by government stimulus and progress in vaccination program.

Mr. Powell is set to speak just after noon on Thursday and markets will be watching closely for comments on the recent bonds selloff and concerns about inflation.

“Rising yields increase the cost of borrowing, damaging economic prospects and lessening demand for equities,” IG senior market analyst Joshua Mahony said.

“The volatility seen in stock markets of late does serve to highlight the potential detrimental impact if yields are allowed to rise rapidly over the near-term. Thus today’s appearance from Powell provides a perfect platform to prepare markets for a potential shift in asset purchases when the Fed meet in two week’s time.”

Ahead of those remarks, U.S. investors also get weekly jobless claims, which are expect to come in around 750,000 last week.

In this country, Canadian Natural Resources saw a higher fourth-quarter profit compared with the third quarter, helped by a steady recovery in crude prices.

On an adjusted basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company posted a profit of $176-million, or 15 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $135-million, or 11 cents, in the third quarter. Analysts had been looking for earnings per share, excluding one-time items, of 13 cents in the latest quarter, according to Refinitiv data. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to 47 cents per share payable on April 5, compared with the 42.5 cents dividend it paid on Jan 5.

Overseas, major European markets were weaker. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 0.46 per cent and France’s CAC 40 declined 0.26 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei dropped 2.13 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 2.15 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices slid as markets wait for to see if OPEC and its allies will ease production cuts or hold at current levels.

The day range on Brent is US$63.41 to US$64.88. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$60.57 to US$61.98.

Members of the OPEC+ group were meeting Thursday and were expected to discuss future production moves. Reports this week suggested the group was considering rolling over current production cuts into April instead of raising production, citing the still fragile nature of the current recovery.

Markets had been expecting the group to ease production cuts by about 500,000 barrels a day from April and Saudi Arabia to end its voluntary production cut of an extra 1 million barrels.

“The event is planned as a one-day event, which seems optimistic unless the Russian/Saudi positions are closer together than recently indicated by public comments,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.

“I think volume risk is to the upside of what markets are pricing now, therefore oil price risk is to the downside.”

Price sentiment was also tempered by the latest U.S. inventory figures, which showed a record surge of more than 21 million barrels in crude stocks last week as refining capacity fell during a devastating winter storm in Texas.

In other commodities, Gold prices rose, although rising U.S. Treasury yields continue to weigh.

Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,719.21 per ounce, having dropped to its lowest since June 9 at US$1,701.40 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures was up 0.1 per cent to US$1,717.50.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was trading around 79 US cents as its U.S. counterpart held recent gains against a group of U.S. currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 78.90 US cents to 79.16 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due on Thursday. The next big headline is due Friday with the release of international trade figures for January.

Meanwhile, a new Reuters poll says forecasts for the Canadian dollar have been raised by strategists as the loonie continues to benefit from rising commodity prices as the global economy reopens.

The median forecast of nearly 40 analysts in the March 1-3 poll was for the Canadian dollar to edge 0.4 per cent higher to 1.26 per U.S. dollar, or 79.37 US cents, in three months, compared with a 1.27 forecast in February’s poll.

On global markets, the U.S. dollar hit its best level in seven months against the yen ahead of Jerome Powell’s midday speech. It also managed a five-month high against the Swiss franc, according to figures from Reuters.

The U.S. dollar rose to 107.28 yen, the highest since July last year. The U.S. currency bought 0.92090 Swiss franc in early trading in London, its highest against the franc since Oct. 2.

The British pound steadied at US$1.3942, while the euro traded at US$1.2043, down 0.15 per cent.

The U.S. dollar index stood at 91.120 against a basket of six major currencies, holding on to a 0.32 per cent gain from Wednesday.

More company news

Britain’s competition regulator said on Thursday it has opened an investigation into Apple Inc after complaints that the iPhone maker’s terms and conditions for app developers are unfair and anti-competitive. The probe will consider if Apple has a dominant position in the distribution of apps on its devices in the UK, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said.

General Motors Co is looking to build a second battery factory in the United States with South Korean joint-venture partner LG Chem Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The companies are close to completing a decision to locate the plant in Tennessee, the report said. GM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian labour productivity for Q4.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Feb. 27.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity for Q4.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for January. Consensus is an increase of 1.1 per cent from December.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Tickers mentioned in this story
