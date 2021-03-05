 Skip to main content
Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures fell early Friday as investors await fresh U.S. numbers and cautiously watch bond yields after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell suggested he doesn’t consider the recent selloff in Treasuries disorderly. Major European markets were down in morning trading. TSX futures were modestly weaker despite a sharp rise in crude prices.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all negative in the predawn period, following Thursday’s declines. The Nasdaq closed down more than 2 per cent while the S&P and Dow lost more than 1 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index also finished off about 1 per cent.

“After Fed chair Jay Powell’s comments [on Thursday], that the Fed was focused on its dual mandate of unemployment and inflation, and that the central bank was a long way from meeting either, would under normal circumstances, have been enough to assuage market concerns about a premature tightening of policy,” Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst with CMC Markets, said.

“By not specifically referencing or expressing concern over the recent move higher in longer term U.S. yields, and looking to hold the markets hand, it was perhaps not surprising that the bond sell-off continued, however whether the sell-off is sustained is a different matter entirely.”

The yield on the U.S. 10-year note rose back above 1.5 per cent after Mr. Powell’s comments. The 10-year yield hit a one-year high above 1.6 per cent last week. Early Friday, the yield was 1.55 per cent.

Key for the markets Friday will be the release of U.S. employment figures for February. Canada’s jobs numbers for the same month are due next week.

Economists are expecting to see the addition of about 200,000 new jobs last month, although forecasts vary fairly significantly. In January, payrolls rose by 49,000 positions. December saw a decline of about 227,000 jobs.

“The eventual signing, at the end of December of another $900-billion [U.S.] stimulus bill does appear to have acted as a positive catalyst for a decent start to the year, however the jobs picture continues to look murky,” Mr. Hewson said.

In this country, investors get January international trade numbers. The expectation is that the trade gap will have narrowed somewhat to $1.4-billion.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.57 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.21 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 0.82 per cent. France’s CAC 40 slid 0.70 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.23 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.47 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices jumped Friday, hitting their best level in 14 months, after OPEC and its allies agreed to rollover production cuts to April rather than increase output as the group waits for clearer signs of a solid recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The day range on Brent is US$66.67 to US$68.50. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$63.82 to US$65.36. Both gained 4 per cent on Thursday in the wake of the OPEC news. Brent is on track for a gain for the week of about 3 per cent.

“There is not much appetite from a recovering global economy for materially higher oil prices in the near term,” Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said.

“But It looks clear that OPEC+ will instead run the risk of ‘overheating’ the market temporarily than risk letting it slip back towards oversupply. Despite what OPEC’s balances showed it, the group still opted to hold back increasing output, demonstrating its determination to continue to adopt an extremely cautious stance.”

In addition to continuing current production caps, Saudi Arabia also decided to keep its voluntary cut of 1 million barrels a day through April, despite the recent rally in crude prices.

In other commodities, gold fell to a near nine-month low on Friday and was set for a third straight weekly decline.

Spot gold was steady at US$1,697.60 per ounce, having earlier fallen to its lowest since June 8 at US$1,686.40. Gold is down about 2 per cent for the week so far.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.5 per cent to US$1,692.90.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar slid alongside weaker risk sentiment as its U.S. counterpart hit its best level in months against global currencies after Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated that he didn’t consider the recent selloff in Treasuries ‘disorderly’.

The day range on the loonie is 78.68 US cents to 79.04 US cents.

For the loonie, the day’s big headline will be January trade numbers. Economists are expecting to see the trade gap narrow.

On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of global currencies, hit a three-month high and last stood at 91.960 in early London trading after gaining 0.7 per cent on Thursday.

The euro slipped 0.4 per cent to a three-month low of US$1.19255 following a 0.7-per-cent decline overnight.

Currencies like the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar, which are also vulnerable to weakening risk, were lower.

The Australian dollar fell 0.6 per cent to US$0.7673, a three-week low, extending Thursday’s 0.7% drop. The New Zealand dollar fell 0.6 per cent to US$0.7140, according to figures from Reuters.

Economic news

8:30 a.m. Statscan releases January international trade numbers

8:30 a.m. U.S. non-farm payrolls for February will be released.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

