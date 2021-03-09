Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures gained early Tuesday, with the Dow set to continue the previous session’s rally, as U.S. Treasury yields stabilized. Major European markets were positive in morning trading. TSX futures also advanced as crude prices moved higher.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all up ahead of the North American open. At one point, Nasdaq futures rose about 2 per cent. On Monday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed down 2.4 per cent, dipping into correction territory as it marked a 10-per-cent drop its Feb. 12 closing high. The Dow, meanwhile, added more than 300 points after setting an intraday record during Monday’s session.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 0.42 per cent.
“For now, it would appear we’re seeing a fairly orderly reorientation of risk away from the more expensive areas of the market into cheaper areas of the market,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“As long as this continues to be the case then the case for further gains in these cheaper areas of the market is likely to gather pace. The risk is that any further declines in the Nasdaq might well start to infect the broader market, and act as an anchor on the wider sentiment, thus affecting risk appetite more negatively.”
He noted that softening U.S. 10-year Treasury yields could offer a respite in the short-term for the Nasdaq as well as the broader market.
“However any rebound in the Nasdaq from here could be used as an opportunity to sell into, in anticipation of further declines, if yields continue to head higher,” he said.
Early Tuesday, the yield on the U.S. 10-year bond was down slightly at 1.54 per cent.
In this country, SNC-Lavalin reports fourth-quarter results before the start of trading with a morning conference call to follow.
Overseas, major European markets were higher. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.38 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.30 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.35 per cent and 0.15 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei added 0.99 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.81 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.82 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices edged higher as markets drew continued support from OPEC’s recent decision to delay production increases and optimism over rising demand as economies reopen.
The day range on Brent is US$67.61 to US$69. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$64.34 to US$65.68.
“The surprise OPEC+/Saudi decision last week seems likely to keep near-term prices higher than would have previously been believed to be the case,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“It is worthy of note that the recent rise in crude prices has come even as the U.S. dollar index has rallied about 3 per cent since a low in late-February.”
Last week, OPEC and its allies said they would hold production at current levels into April rather than raise output. At the same time, Saudi Arabia said it would continue with its voluntary production cut.
Crude prices also got a lift at the U.S. Senate passed a US$1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief package. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday the package would offer enough resources to fuel a “very strong” U.S. economic recovery. The bill now goes to the U.S. House of Representatives for approval.
Later Tuesday, markets will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports with figures due from the American Petroleum Institute. Analysts are expecting a decline in crude stocks.
In other commodities, gold prices rose on Tuesday, helped by a retreat in Treasury yields.
Spot gold rose 0.7 per cent to US$1,692.21 per ounce. Prices had fallen more than 1 per cent on Monday to US$1,676.10, their lowest since June 5.
U.S. gold futures climbed 0.7 per cent to US$1,690.30.
“Dip buyers have emerged after the 1.15 per cent fall overnight and U.S. bond yields have slightly eased, which has provided support for precious metals,” OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was trading above 79 US cents in early going as risk sentiment improved and its U.S. counterpart pulled back from recent highs.
The day range on the loonie is 78.83 US cents to 79.33 US cents.
“Overnight markets have been relatively quiet,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said in a note.
“USD is slightly weaker against most other majors, though losses are small in the context of yesterday’s gains.”
There were no major economic reports due on Tuesday with investors awaiting the Bank of Canada’s policy announcement on Wednesday morning.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, was 0.2-per-cent lower in early deals in London, at 92.181, after hitting a 3-1/2 month high of 92.506 during Asian trading hours, according to figures from Reuters. The index is up about 2 per cent for the year so far.
The Australian dollar gained 0.7 per cent to US$0.7695. and the New Zealand dollar gained 0.5 per cent to US$0.7149.
The euro traded 0.3-per-cent higher at US$1.18845 and Britain’s pound gained 0.5 per cent to US$1.3886, both currencies benefiting as the dollar took a breather.
More company news
Gap Inc is weighing options including a potential sale of its China business, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The report said the retailer was working with an adviser to explore its options and has contacted prospective suitors. It added there was a possibility that Gap could also keep the business.
Economic news
(6 a.m. ET) U.S. NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey for February.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press