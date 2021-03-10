Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were steady early Wednesday, a day after the tech-heavy Nasdaq saw its best day of the year. European markets were mostly higher in early trading. TSX futures also gained ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next policy announcement.
Dow futures were positive while S&P and Nasdaq futures hovered around break even in the predawn period. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq spiked 3.7 per cent, marking its best gain since November with big-name tech shares like Tesla and Apple advancing . The rise came as bond yields stabilized after a recent jump above 1.6 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the session up 0.77 per cent.
Early Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yield edged up to 1.556 per cent.
“While yesterday’s Nasdaq rally was a positive development it came against a backdrop of a drop in U.S. 10-year yields,” CMC chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.
“If it can continue to move higher in the face of higher rates then the rally might be more convincing, however the higher inflation narrative isn’t likely to subside any time soon, which means any sustained Nasdaq rally could well be vulnerable to setbacks.”
In this country, investors will get the Bank of Canada’s latest policy announcement just after the opening bell.
No change on rates is expected but markets will be watching to see how the central bank balances recent better-than-expected economic reports with its commitment to keep rates low to support the recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There have been too many inter-meeting developments for the Bank of Canada to ignore,” Ian Pollick, CIBC World Markets’ global head of fixed income, currency and commodities, and Sarah Ying, director of FICC strategy, said in a recent report.
“Front and centre is the accumulation of positive forecasting errors relating to the growth outlook. The latest growth numbers, which are roughly double the Bank’s for both Q4-20 and Q1-21, suggest the output gap will close by the middle of 2022. That timeline portends an alteration to the Bank’s forward guidance (both state based and calendar based at present) though that is more likely a story for the April meeting.”
On the corporate side, Canadian investors will also get results from Sobeys parent Empire Co. Ltd. ahead of the start of trading.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.11 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.22 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.32 per cent and 0.51 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.03 per cent, closing off earlier highs. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.47 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were steady in early going as traders await the latest weekly reading on U.S. inventories.
The day range on Brent is US$66.50 to US$67.81. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$63.13 to US$64.35.
Sentiment was underpinned by a positive OECD forecast which suggested stronger-than-expected world economic growth this year and next, helped by the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and the U.S. government’s US$1.9-trillion relief package.
“Oil and commodities remain under pressure with a stronger U.S. dollar, concerns around a U.S. infrastructure package, volatility on the reflation theme and some possible CTA [commodity trading adviser] selling getting triggered from a technical perspective adding to the weakness,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“My guess is we continue to iterate through this churning process where rates go higher, and it is scary when it happens too fast.”
Later Wednesday morning, markets will get U.S. weekly crude inventories numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Late Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute reported that crude stocks rose by 12.8 million barrels last week, more than the 800,000 analysts had been expecting.
In other commodities, gold edged lower after seeing its biggest gain in two months in the last session.
Spot gold eased 0.1 per cent to US$1,714.23 per ounce after rising more than 2 per cent on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,711.70.
“Gold prices are likely to remain under pressure, while concerns about inflation are front of mind for the market,” CMC Markets UK’s chief market analyst, Michael Hewson said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker, trading just above 79 US cents, ahead of the Bank of Canada’s policy announcement. The U.S. dollar edged higher against a group of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 78.84 US cents to 79.17 US cents.
The big event of the day will be the Bank of Canada’s rate announcement at 10 a.m. ET.
“The BoC is very likely to acknowledge the stronger growth, though it may temper this given continued concerns about labour market scarring. Improved vaccine distribution of late is likely to reinforce the BoC’s (and our own) expectation for accelerating growth through 2021 on a reopening economy and elevated household savings levels,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
“Overall, we expect that the BoC will have the confidence to announce a taper in its Government of Canada bond purchases at the meeting (and MPR) on April 21.”
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose about 0.2 per cent to 92.147 in Asia on Wednesday, after falling back sharply from a 3-1/2-month high of 92.506 overnight, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro was 0.05-per-cent lower at US$1.18940 after bouncing off a 3-1/2-month low of US$1.18355 on Tuesday.
Against the yen, the U.S. dollar traded 0.2-per cent higher at 108.68 yen, following its retreat from a nine-month top of 109.235.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for February. The Street is projecting a rise of 0.4 per cent from January and up 1.7 per cent year-over-year.
(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Treasury Budget for February.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press