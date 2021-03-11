Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures rose early Thursday as Wall Street looks to add to the previous session’s advance after the U.S. House of Representatives passed President Joe Biden’s US$1.9-trillion stimulus plan and new figures suggested underlying inflation remains in check. Major European markets were positive in morning trading. TSX futures gained as crude prices rallied.
Dow futures were up by triple digits ahead of the start of trading in North America while Nasdaq futures jumped by more than 1 per cent. On Wednesday, the blue-chip Dow managed a record close while the S&P added 0.6 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq finished the session just below break even. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 0.49 per cent.
“Yesterday´s weaker than expected U.S. inflation figures calmed markets down,” Axi market analyst Milan Cutkovic said.
“Inflations fears are easing and investors are switching their focus on rising growth expectations. This leads to a situation where both technology and cyclical stocks are in demand - ideal conditions for a continuation of the stock market rally.”
Sentiment was bolstered by news that the U.S. House had passed Mr. Biden’s massive COVID-19 stimulus plan. The bill is expected to be signed later this week by the U.S. President. Mr. Biden is scheduled to deliver a prime-time address on Thursday.
As well, markets drew support from a US$38-billion auction of 10-year Treasury bonds, which went off without triggering a surge in volatility. Early Thursday, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 1.494 per cent.
In this country, investors will get results from Transat A.T. before the start of trading. The first-quarter earnings come as Air Canada’s proposed acquisition of the travel come remains in question after Air Canada said it would not allow more time for the deal to go through.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.23 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.07 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.22 per cent. Germany’s DAX slipped 0.11 per cent. Major European markets will get the latest policy decision from the European Central Bank Thursday followed by a news conference.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.60 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished up 1.65 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices gained on optimism over the reopening of economies as COVID-19 vaccines continued to rollout and a decline in U.S. fuel inventories.
The day range on Brent is US$67.99 to US$69.05. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$64.54 to US$65.63. Both benchmarks were up by more than 1 per cent ahead of the North American open.
Figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed U.S. gasoline inventories fell by 11.9 million barrels last week, far more than the market had been expecting.
However, that was offset somewhat by a rise in crude inventories of 13.8 million barrels for the week as the U.S. industry continued to feel the impact from severe winter weather in Texas.
“If refining outages persist, there is a risk of entering the driving season with seasonally low gasoline inventories, which will continue to put upward pressure on energy prices even more so as lockdowns get lifted,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.
Elsewhere, gold prices gained for a third straight session, managing a one-week high.
Spot gold were up 0.7 per cent at US$1,738.08 per ounce, after hitting its highest since March 3 at US$1,739.63 earlier. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.9 per cent to US$1,736.30.
“Real rates are falling again and the lower real rates are, the better it is for gold. The second element is the strength in dollar we have seen recently has ended again and this is also helping gold,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar gained in early going amid improved risk sentiment and rising commodity prices while its U.S. counterpart slid to a one-week low against a basket of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 79.21 US cents to 79.50 US cents.
On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada held interest rates steady and made no changes to its bond-buying program while acknowledging that the economy weathered the second wave of the pandemic better than expected.
Thursday afternoon, Bank of Canada deputy governor Lawrence Schembri will deliver the central bank’s economic progress report. His speech is set for 1:30 p.m. ET.
“The topic (Savings in the time of COVID-19, and the outlook for household spending) is timely, as (services) consumption is the expected driver of accelerated growth in 2021, with ample savings acting as a buffer to support this growth,” Elsa Lignos, head of global FX strategy with RBC, said in a note.
“Look for him to flesh out the bank’s thoughts on this theme and possibly some comments around labour market scarring and the harder-hit sectors of the economy.”
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of global currencies, was down about 0.2 per cent at 91.606, after dropping from a three-month high of 92.506 seen on Tuesday, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro was around 0.3-per-cent higher against the U.S. dollar, at US$1.19585.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars were up for the third session in a row, both at their highest in a week versus the U.S. dollar, helped by rising commodity prices. The Norwegian crown was at its strongest in just over one year against the euro, with the pair changing hands at 10.032, Reuters reports.
Economic news
ECB monetary policy meeting
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of March 6. Analyst estimate is 725,000, down 20,000 from the previous week.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for January.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press