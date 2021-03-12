 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Darcy Keith
After a one day reprieve, the selloff in tech stocks has returned. Nasdaq futures are down nearly 2% this morning after the tech-heavy index rebounded more than 6% in the past three sessions. A spike early today in U.S. bond yields is reigniting inflation worries, which particularly is a concern for the growth sector.

Futures for the S&P 500 are also in the red, down by about half a percentage point, while the TSX is seeing slightly more modest losses.

The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, immediately spiked on February Canadian jobs data released at 830 a.m. (ET), which came in much stronger than expected. Some 259,200 net new jobs were created, well ahead of expectations of 75,000 estimate. The unemployment rate plunged to 8.2% from 9.4%.

At 837 a.m., the loonie was going for 79.84 cents against the greenback, up from 79.68 prior to the jobs data release.

“We expect a rebound in February as parts of the country reopened, which should point to the beginnings of a recovery in hard-hit sectors such as retail and hospitality,” said a note from BMO economists prior to the economic release this morning. “Still, parts of Ontario were locked down throughout the month and the country was dealing with hiccups in the vaccine roll-out in February.” As such, there’s still a long way to go in the jobs recovery.

Stocks have come under pressure in the past few weeks as a consistent rise in borrowing costs has raised fears of a sudden tapering of monetary stimulus. The yield on the benchmark 10-year notes rose back above 1.60% on Friday to approach the one-year highs touched last week.

“We’re starting to break new ground on higher yields,” commented Stephen Innes, Chief Global Markets Strategist at axi.With both gold and high-flying tech investors swimming against the current throughout the London session, we could be setting up for a critical test of some key technical inflexion points: SPX at 3900, EURUSD at 1.1900 and gold at $1700.”

“We know the trend for rates is up, and it probably isn’t over, but we don’t know precisely where that top yield is. And that is a very uncomfortable proposition for risk markets,” he added.

President Joe Biden told U.S. states on Thursday to make all adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May 1, hours after he signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law.

Improving economic data and more fiscal stimulus have also fueled concerns of higher inflation despite assurances from the Federal Reserve to maintain an accommodative policy. All eyes will now be on the Fed’s policy meeting next week for further cues on inflation.

The Nasdaq has been particularly hit by the sell-off in recent weeks and entered correction territory on Monday as investors swapped richly valued technology stocks with those of energy, mining and industrials companies that are poised to benefit more from an economic recovery.

The yield-sensitive group of Facebook Inc Apple Inc , Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Google-parent Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc and Microsoft Corp was down between 1.7% and 4.4% in premarket trading. Shopify is down by 2.6%

Big U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc were among the few gainers in early deals on Wall Street.

Meanwhile, U.S. producer prices moderated in February, according to fresh data this morning, helping to tame concerns about inflation. The U.S. Labor Department’s producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers. increased by 0.5% last month following a record jump of 1.3% the month before. Price increases slowed despite a 6% surge in energy last month, which followed a 5.1% jump in January.

Equities

Commodities

Oil is relatively unchanged this morning, supported by production cuts by major oil producers and optimism about a demand recovery in the second half of the year.

Benchmark Brent rose 3 cents, or 0.04%, to $69.66 a barrel by 1058 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.03 a barrel, up 1 cent, or 0.02%. Both recovered from losses earlier in the session during Asian trade.

Brent is set for its eighth straight week of gains after prices touched a 13-month high on Monday.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries forecast a stronger oil demand recovery this year, weighted to the second half. OPEC, Russia and its allies decided last week to maintain its output curbs almost unchanged.

“The stronger-than-expected rebound in the second half of this year implies that the global economy and hence oil demand outlook is close to shaking off its COVID woes,” PVM analysts said.

RBC Capital analysts said the fundamentals for summer gasoline was the most bullish in nearly a decade.

After two days of gains, gold is consolidating after Congress cleared the US$1.9 trillion relief bill. It couldn’t break above its March 3 highs above $1740 and reverse into the $1720s. The commodity " has been caught between the conflicting forces of a softer dollar, recovering yields and equities “risk-.on”  The dollar weakness .... has offered the yellow metal some support, but the other two factors have been weighing,” said Mr. Innes.

Currencies and bonds

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield is modestly higher this morning and hovering right around 1.6%, not far from its recent peak of 1.625%. The Canada 10-year is also near its recent peak of 1.545%. The Canada 5-year bond yield is just slightly below its recent peak of 1%.

Other corporate news

Tesla Inc is exploring an arrangement with Indian conglomerate Tata Sons’ power generation unit, Tata Power, to set up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the country, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing sources.

In analyst actions this morning, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc was upgraded to “overweight” from “neutral” by JPMorgan, while Laurentian Bank Securities downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines to “hold” from “buy”. Scotia Capital downgraded Air Canada to “sector perform” from “sector outperform,” noting the stock’s rebound may be running too far ahead of an expected recovery in air travel.

Earnings include: Intertape Polymer Group Inc.; International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Economic news

Canada added 259,200 jobs in February, the biggest increase since September 2020 and handily beating analyst estimates, and the unemployment rate fell to 8.2%, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday. Analysts had expected a gain of 75,000 jobs, with an unemployment rate of 9.2%.

The U.S. Labor Department’s producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers. increased by 0.5% last month following a record jump of 1.3% the month before. Price increases slowed despite a 6% surge in energy last month, which followed a 5.1% jump in January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. quarterly services survey for Q4.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for March. The consensus projection is a reading of 78.0, up from 76.8 in February.

With files from Reuters

