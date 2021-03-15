More record highs are in sight for North American stock markets Monday, as futures for the TSX and U.S. indexes are all pointing to modest gains for the open.
The reason for the investor optimism is familiar: the huge amount of U.S. stimulus that has been unleashed is promising to boost the economic snapback even further.
More merger and acquisition activity is widely expected as economies bounce back and vaccines get COVID-19 under control - and that’s fully on display this morning in Canada, with Rogers Communications announcing a blockbuster deal to acquire Shaw Communications. The deal is valued at about $26-billion, including $6 billion worth of debt. Rogers is offering $40.50 per share for Shaw, a 69-per-cent premium to where the Calgary-based company’s stock recently traded. The takeover requires shareholder and regulatory approval and is expected to receive intense scrutiny from the federal government as it would eliminate Canada’s fourth-largest wireless play, the Globe’s Andrew Willis reports.
The TSX closed higher every day last week, and the Dow notched five consecutive record highs, as approval for one of the largest fiscal stimulus programs in U.S. history and vaccine rollouts fueled demand for economy-linked stocks such as banks, energy, materials at the cost of tech names with lofty valuations.
The reopening optimism has also raised bets on a rise in inflation and, in response, a tapering of the Fed’s easy monetary policy that triggered a spike in U.S. bond yields in recent weeks and roiled equities.
All eyes will be on the U.S. Federal Reserve this week and its statement Wednesday that will be made after a two-day policy meeting. Policymakers are expected to forecast that the U.S. economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest rate in decades while reiterating their dovish stance for the foreseeable future.
The yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries Monday hovered near their 13-month high at 1.61%, slightly lower than its peak of 1.64% hit on Friday. Investors suspect the $1.9 trillion U.S. relief package, which amounts to more than 8% of the country’s GDP, could stoke inflation.
“We expect no changes to the federal funds target rate, asset purchase program, or forward guidance. However, the median forecast of FOMC members should reveal rate hikes starting a little sooner than before, in late 2023, and an upgraded economic view,” said BMO economists in a note this morning.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was up 0.1% in early morning trade.
Mainland Chinese shares, however, dropped despite data showing a quickening in industrial output and a rise in retail sales, with bluechip CSI 300 index falling 2.2% on policy tightening worries.
Commodities
Oil prices were nearly unchanged ahead of the opening bell, though Brent was slightly higher earlier and reached $70 a barrel, as data showed China’s economic recovery accelerated at the start of 2021, boosting the energy demand outlook at the world’s largest oil importer.
China’s industrial output growth quickened in January-February, beating expectations, while its daily refinery throughput data rose 15% from the same period a year earlier, data showed.
Heavy industry in the world’s top crude importer has shown robust growth as its output of cement, steel, coal and aluminium registered double-digit growth compared with pre-COVID pandemic levels, said Seng Yick Tee, analyst at China consultancy SIA Energy.
The growth rates were “insane”, he added, noting that producing and transporting all these materials require energy.
Further supporting prices, top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has cut the supply of April-loading crude to at least four north Asian buyers by up to 15%, while meeting the normal monthly requirements of Indian refiners, refinery sources told Reuters on Friday.
The supply cuts come as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, decided earlier this month to extend most of its supply cuts into April.
Gold edged higher on Monday on prospects of higher inflation following the approval of a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus bill, although elevated U.S. Treasury yields capped bullion’s gains ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar is modestly higher and testing new 3-year highs against the U.S. dollar. Relatively solid Canadian fundamentals - including last week’s much-better-than-expected jobs report - are keeping the loonie supported.
“We have been bullish on the CAD outlook in recent months but feel that CAD gains are starting to “push the envelope” of valuation at the moment,” Scotiabank forex analysts cautioned in a note this morning. “Further strength is not to be excluded but we need clear justification to support additional CAD gains from here. At the same time, the risk of a snap higher in the U.S. dollar may be rising. Seasonal trends do turn more Canadian-positive (generally more USD-negative) through late March but the CAD’s rather firm performance through Q1 already may blunt that trend to some extent.”
Investors will scrutinize demand for $24 billion of 20-year Treasury debt this week after the recent selloff in U.S. government bonds fed worries about how high yields can climb without destabilizing the stock market. While Tuesday’s 20-year bond auction is expected to see relatively strong investor interest, a weak auction could send yields still higher.
Other corporate news
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has made a takeover offer for RF Capital Group worth about $367 million, a move that would combine two of the largest independent wealth management businesses in Canada.
Blackstone Group Inc said on Monday the private equity company and Starwood Capital Group have agreed to buy hotel-operator Extended Stay America for $6 billion.
Eli Lilly and Co dropped about 5% premarket as analysts said the company’s mid-stage trial data for its experimental drug to treat Alzheimer’s cast a doubt on the approval timeline.
Delta Air Lines said on Monday that it expects a first-quarter revenue decline at the low end of its forecast for a 60% to 65% decline from the same quarter in 2019, before the pandemic crushed air travel demand, as domestic bookings improve. Southwest Airlines Co and JetBlue Airways Corp also pointed to a steady rise in leisure bookings as signs of a slowing pandemic due to vaccine rollouts drove more people to go on vacations or visit their friends and relatives.
Earnings include: Energy Fuels Inc.; InterRent REIT; Jaguar Mining Inc.; Orla Mining Ltd.; Pollard Banknote Ltd.; Westport Fuel Systems Inc.
Economic news
Canadian housing starts fell 13.5% in February compared with the previous month on decreases of both multiple and single-detached urban starts, data from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed on Monday. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 245,922 units from a revised 284,372 units in January, Canada’s national housing agency said. Analysts had expected starts to fall to 245,000 units in February.
