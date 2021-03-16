Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were mixed early Tuesday after the previous session’s record run as investors look ahead to the midweek policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. Major European markets were positive amid optimism over the global economic recovery. TSX futures were little changed with crude prices down.
Ahead of the North American open, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures hovered around break even. On Monday, both the Dow and the S&P managed record highs at the close. The Nasdaq finished the session up 1.05 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 0.55 per cent.
“Markets are in somewhat of a holding pattern ahead of the FOMC meeting on Wednesday,” Axi global market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“The drift off in U.S. Treasury yields means that it’s too early to tell whether the stability in equity markets and a range-bound U.S. dollar is indicative of an environment where investors are more comfortable living with the selloff in rates.’
“Still, I think risk could turn on rather quickly post-FOMC unless we see some proper fireworks,” he said in an early note.
The Fed begins its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. The meeting concludes Wednesday afternoon with the latest rate announcement followed by a news conference with Fed chair Jerome Powell.
“There will probably be no changes in the Fed’s policy stance, nor the dot plot,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.
“One piece of news that could temper the rising inflation expectations is Joe Biden’s plans to raise taxes. According to the latest news, it will be the biggest tax hike since 1993, as the massive COVID aid packages need to be financed at some point. The tax hike would hurt both companies and rich individuals.”
In this country, investors will continue to have an eye on the telecom sector in the wake of Rogers Communications $20.4-billion bid to buy Shaw Communications in a deal that dramatically reshapes the sector. Rogers finished up more than 3 per cent Monday on the news. Shaw shares gained more than 41 per cent to close at $33.85, below the $40.50-per-share offer price.
Overseas, the the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.37 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.52 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.43 per cent and 0.05 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.52 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.67 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were down for a third day as investors await the latest weekly U.S. inventory numbers and nervously watch news of rising COVID-19 infections in some regions.
The day range on Brent is US$68.00 to US$68.94. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$64.54 to US$65.43. On Monday, Brent lost 0.5 per cent while WTI slid 0.5 per cent.
Axi’s Stephen Innes says the return of shale and Iranian crude are also weighing on prices, with traders focusing on supply concerns. He noted Bloomberg has reported that China is buying nearly 1 million barrels a day of sanctioned Iranian crude at discounted prices, displacing oil from its usual suppliers.
“Oil is also under pressure from headlines that global COVID infections ticked up last week, and on concerns about possible side effects with one of the main vaccines,” Mr. Innes said.
“However, neither of these stories seem to represent a material risk to the recovery trajectory currently being predicted.”
Later Tuesday, markets will get the first of two U.S. inventory reports when the American Petroleum Institute releases its latest tally. The U.S Energy Information Administration releases its report on Wednesday morning.
In other commodities, gold prices firmed on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields eased.
Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,735.76 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 per cent to US$1,735.90.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was modestly weaker, trading around 80 US cents, as its U.S. counterpart firmed slightly against world currencies ahead of this week’s Fed decision.
The day range on the loonie is 80 US cents to 80.20 US cents.
There were no major Canadian releases on the calendar for Tuesday. Markets will get February inflation numbers on Wednesday and January retail sales figures on Friday.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, was steady overnight before edging up 0.1 per cent as European markets opened.
The euro was at US$1.19185, down around 0.1 per cent on the day, according to figures from Reuters.
The Australian dollar - which is seen as a liquid proxy for risk - was down 0.4 per cent at 0.77225 versus the stronger U.S. dollar. The New Zealand dollar was down around 0.3 per cent.
Britain’s pound was down around half a percent at US$1.3835.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s international securities transactions for January.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for February.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for February.
(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for February.
(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. capacity utilization for February.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for January.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for March.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press