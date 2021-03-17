Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were largely treading water early Wednesday as investors await the afternoon policy announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve. European markets were mixed in early trading. TSX futures were marginally weaker with crude prices slipping.
Ahead of the North American open, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were wavering around break even. On Tuesday, the Dow finished down 0.39 per cent, with a decline in Boeing shares weighing on the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 finished off 0.16 per cent while the Nasdaq gained 0.09 per cent helped by gains in big-name tech shares. The S&P/TSX Composite Index snapped a seven-day winning streak to end down 0.43 per cent.
The key event for markets on Wednesday will be the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting. The Fed makes its rate announcement at 2 p.m. ET followed by a news conference with chair Jerome Powell. While no change is expected to rates or the Fed’s bond-buying program, investors will be watching for comments on inflation after price pressures and rising bond yields weighed on market sentiment in recent weeks.
“Recently we saw the yield on the U.S. 10-year government bond move above 1.63 per cent, its highest level in 13 months,” CMC Markets U.K. analyst David Madden said.
“An increase in yields tends to forewarn an increase in interest rates, something the Fed [is] not planning until 2024. Last month, Jerome Powell, the Fed’s boss, cautioned that inflationary pressure is on the horizon but it shouldn’t be big enough or last long enough to justify tightening policy.”
He said Mr. Powell will have to strike a balance between not seeming too concerned about higher yields without appearing exceptionally dovish “as that would most likely inflate stock prices even more.”
“Equities have enjoyed a bullish run lately so a nudge higher in yields will probably encourage profit taking,” Mr. Madden said.
In this country, markets will get a reading on inflation in February from Statistics Canada ahead of the start of trading.
The agency’s consumer price index rose 1 per cent in January from year-earlier levels, climbing from the 0.7-per-cent annual rate seen in December. Financial data firm Refinitiv says the average economist estimate is for a year-over-year increase of 1.3 per cent in February, below the Bank of Canada’s 2-per-cent inflation target.
Elsewhere, investors will also get results from Quebec-based retail chain operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Those earnings are due before the bell.
Overseas, major European markets were mixed in morning trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.24 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.32 per cent. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.08 per cent. Germany’s DAX edged up 0.03 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended off 0.02 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.02 per cent, giving back much of the gains seen earlier in the session.
Commodities
Crude prices were weaker after figures showed a surprise decline in U.S. inventories but a new report from the International Energy Agency also cautioned that global demand is unlikely to return to pre-COVID levels.
The day range on Brent is US$68.01 to US$68.89. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$64.53 to $65.34.
U.S. crude inventories fell by 1 million barrels in the week to March 12, according to figures from the American Petroleum Institute. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a build of 3 million barrels.
More official figures are due later Wednesday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
“Oil continues to trade in a tight range in the upper $60s, with some support from the API report of a surprise 1-million-barrel draw in U.S. crude inventories,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“If confirmed in the EIA data later today, this would be the first draw in more than a month.”
Ahead of the North American open, the International Energy Agency said global crude demand isn’t likel to return to its pre-COVID-19 growth rate and the world will hit peak demand much sooner than expected, according to a new report by the International Energy Agency.
The Globe’s Emma Graney reports that the Paris-based IEA, which advises industrialized countries on energy issues, says in its Oil 2021 outlook that rapid changes in behaviour since its previous forecasts – including new work-at-home models, and reduced business and leisure air travel – combined with a stronger global push toward low-carbon energy have “caused a dramatic downward shift in expectations for oil demand over the next six years.”
In other commodities, gold prices edged up on Wednesday to hover below a two-week high hit in the last session, as markets await the latest Fed policy announcement.
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$1,736.23 per ounce, having touched a level unseen since March 1 at US$1,740.90 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 per cent at US$1,735.20.
“Prices have been consolidating because of the uncertainty about today’s Fed announcement,” Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services told Reuters.
“The Fed announcement and the $1.9-trillion financial package are the only two bullish aspects for gold. All other fundamentals are on the negative with the stronger dollar and yields.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was modestly weaker as its U.S. counterpart firmed against world currencies ahead of the Fed’s rate announcement.
The day range on the loonie is 80.21 US cents to 80.40 US cents.
“We remain constructive on the broader outlook for the CAD but remain a little concerned that CAD gains are looking a little stretched,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with Scotiabank, said. “We expect only limited scope for corrective CAD losses at present, however.”
Canadian investors will get February inflation figures before the start of trading. Economists are expecting the annual rate of inflation to rise to 1.3 per cent in February from 1 per cent in December.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index edged up 0.09 per cent in early trading in Europe and stood at 91.953, having already risen for three straight sessions.
The euro was down 0.07 per cent at US$1.1893 after declining in the past three sessions, according to figures from Reuters.
Against the yen, the U.S. dollar advanced 0.15 per cent to 109.14 yen, near the nine-month highs hit this week.
The British pound was up 0.14 per cent at US$1.3914.
More company news
In a major victory for unions, Uber’s more than 70,000 British drivers will be paid the minimum wage while picking up and driving passengers as part of the ride-hailing company’s agreement to grant workers’ rights after it lost a groundbreaking Supreme Court case last month. The agreement in Britain classifies Uber drivers as workers who are entitled to fewer rights than those classed as employees, who are also guaranteed sick pay and parental leave. Uber in California last year pushed and won a similar compromise on drivers’ status.
France’s antitrust watchdog on Wednesday rejected a request by online advertising lobbying groups that Apple suspend its App Tracking Transparency feature. The ruling marked the first antitrust decision of its kind in Europe.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s CPI for February.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for February.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for February.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement and summary of economic projections with Chair Jerome Powell’s press briefing to follow.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press