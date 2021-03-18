Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were mixed Thursday after a dovish message on rates from the Federal Reserve sent the Dow to a record finish during the previous session. Major European markets were positive in morning trading. TSX futures were steady with crude prices lower.
Dow futures held modest gains in the predawn period while S&P futures dipped and Nasdaq futures were off about 1 per cent, pressured by a rise in bond yields. On Wednesday, the Dow finished above 33,000 for the first time. The S&P also finished at a record level. The Nasdaq recouped early losses to close up 0.4 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 0.58 per cent.
“Not even a dovish Jerome Powell can stop the appreciation in yields it seems, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield tops 1.7 per cent and continues to push higher,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said. “The Fed chair continues to reiterate the plan to leave policy in a frozen state until the recovery is fully in place, but even after [Wednesday’s] restatement of this fact markets have continued to assume that things will go much better than expected and that the Fed will have to move sooner than the current forecasts indicate.
“This is in one sense a continuation of the way investors have looked at central banks for years, assuming that rate rises are much closer than policymakers think.”
Despite the Fed’s message, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest levels in 13-months in morning trading in London on Thursday, moving above 1.70 per cent for the first time since Jan. 24, 2020, according to figures from Reuters.
Ahead of the opening bell, markets will also get the latest reading on U.S. jobless claims. Economists are expecting weekly claims to fall to 703,000.
In this country, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. missed market revenue forecasts in the third quarter as a decline in demand for fuel as people stayed home offset gains in food and beverage sales.
Total revenue fell 20.8 per cent to US$13.16-billion from a year earlier, missing market estimates of US$13.74-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Net earnings attributable to Couche-Tard shareholders fell to US$607.5-million, or 55 US cents per share, from US$659.9-million, or 59 US cents per share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Couche-Tard earned 56 US cents per share, in line with estimates.
The results were released after Wednesday’s closing bell.
On Wall Street, investors will get results from sportswear giant Nike Inc. after the bell. Analysts are expecting another strong quarter from the company. Analysts polled by Bloomberg expect Nike to report adjusted earnings per share of 75 U.S. cents on revenue of US$11.008-billion in the most recent quarter.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.08 per cent. German’s DAX gained 0.65 per cent while France’s CAC 40 rose 0.07 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.20 per cent ahead of the latest policy decision from the Bank of England.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.01 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 1.28 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices declined for a fifth straight session after weekly U.S. inventory figures showed a rise in crude and fuel inventories.
The day range on Brent is US$67.07 to US$68.05. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$63.76 to US$64.72. Both benchmarks have declined by about 3 per cent over the last five sessions.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude inventories increased by 2.4 million barrels last week. Earlier industry estimates had suggested a likely decline in inventories. Gasoline and diesel stocks also rose. Analysts had been forecasting decline.
“The U.S. crude inventories build yesterday has provided an excuse to take profit, pushing [Brent] oil down from recent highs above $68 a barrel,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“Although the build was a surprise relative to the draw reported on Tuesday by the API, I think investors will remain focused on the ongoing rebalancing of global supply and demand.”
The downside, he added. is “relatively limited unless new negative news forces downward material revisions to estimates for global economic growth this year.”
Crude prices have also been tempered this week by a decision by a number European countries to suspend use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine because of concerns about possible side effects.
As well, concerns over a third wave of COVID-19 cases has triggered tightened measures in some reasons, again raising concerns about the recovery in demand.
Italy has said it plans a national lockdown while France expects to introduce tougher measures and Germany is reporting a rise in coronavirus cases.
Gold prices, meanwhile, managed a two-week high after the Fed vowed to keep rates low until 2023.
Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,750.82 per ounce, having touched its highest since March 1 at US$1,755.25. U.S. gold futures jumped 1.3 per cent to US$1,749.80.
“On balance, the FOMC statement is net positive for gold,” Mr. Innes said.
“Bullion seems well supported today, but gold is vulnerable to a jump in longer-term yields.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was steady while the U.S. dollar gained against global counterparts as U.S. Treasury yields rose.
The day range on the loonie is 80.53 US cents to 80.86 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic reports due on Thursday. On Friday, investors will get a reading on January retail sales from Statistics Canada. Economists are expecting a decline of about 3 per cent as tough restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus remained in effect in parts of the country.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of global currencies, rose as much as 0.4 per cent to 91.671, off a two-week low of 91.300 hit after Wednesday’s Fed meeting, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro slid to US$1.19505, off a one-week high of US$1.19900 hit after rallying 0.6 per cent on Wednesday. Against the yen, the U.S. dollar gained 0.3 per cent to 109.120 yen.
The British pound traded flat at US$1.3963 ahead of the Bank of England’s latest policy announcement. Economists expect the central bank to keep rates and bond-buying unchanged.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of March 13.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for March.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for February.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press