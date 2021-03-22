Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were mixed early Monday after ending last week on a down note. Major European markets were mostly weaker in morning trading. TSX futures were also under pressure with crude prices lower.
Dow and S&P futures were trading around breakeven in the premarket period. Nasdaq futures were the relative outperformer, posting modest gains. All three indexes posted losses last week. The Nasdaq ended the week down 0.8 per cent while the S&P and Dow lost 0.8 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.
“It is still all about the bond market,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said. " The Fed’s latest decision to end emergency capital relief to banks will make the upcoming Treasury auctions very important.”
“Now that the Fed has ultra-accommodation on cruise control, investors will need to see strong upside surprises with key data for it to excite markets,” he said.
In this country, the rail sector will be in focus after the weekend announcement that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. will pay US$25.2-billion in stock and cash to take over Kansas City Southern railway in a deal that will widen the reach of the Calgary-based rail carrier deep into the United States and Mexico. The deal announced on Sunday requires approval of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board and shareholders of both railways. It has the support of both railways’ boards.
The Globe’s Eric Atkins reports that the new railway will be called CPKC and be headquartered in Calgary.
Overseas, major European markets were mostly lower as a decision by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to oust a hawkish central bank governor injected fresh uncertainty into world markets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.16 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.38 per cent. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.61 per cent. Germany’s DAX edged up 0.07 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 2.07 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.36 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices slid in early going as renewed COVID-19 restrictions in parts of Europe sparked concern about the rebound in demand.
The day range on Brent is US$63.45 to US$64.76. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$60.39 to US$61.55. Both benchmarks finished last week down more than 6 per cent.
“Oil suffered greatly last week as concerns about rising stockpiles in the U.S. as well as worries about European demand hit the market hard,” CMC Markets U.K. analyst David Madden said.
“Lately, there has been increasing chatter about a new wave of COVID-19 cases brewing in Europe,” he said in an early note. “These issues all played a major role in oil’s sharp fall last week but WTI and Brent crude are still comfortably above their respective 50-day moving averages, so the broader bullish trends are intact.”
Reuters reported on the weekend that Germany is set to extend a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic into its fifth month, according to a draft proposal.
Meanwhile, nearly a third of France’s population entered a month-long lockdown on Saturday. Italy has also imposed stricter restrictions in an effort to stop a third wave of infections.
In other commodities, gold prices fell 1 per cent on Monday as investors opted for alternative safe-haven assets such as the U.S. dollar and bonds after Turkey’s abrupt decision to replace its central bank head.
Spot gold slipped 0.8 per cent to US$1,730.45 per ounce, having fallen as much as 1 per cent earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures were down 0.7 per cent at US$1,729.60 per ounce.
“Gold and silver faded their recent recovery at the open, struggling as yields stayed firm and the U.S. dollar advanced above its one-week high,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“Vaccine shortages, the geopolitical risk from Turkey and technicals - the 20-day moving average in gold and the 100-day moving average in silver - should provide some support.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was trading around 80 U.S. cents tempered by weaker risk sentiment as its U.S. counterpart neared a four-month high against a group of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 79.78 to 80.08 US cents.
For the week, there is little on the economic calendar expected to offer direction for the Canadian dollar.
“A light week for Canadian economic data, with a speech by BoC Deputy Governor [Toni] Gravelle on Tuesday sandwiched by flash estimates for February wholesale sales today and manufacturing sales on Wednesday,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said.
“It would not be at all surprising to see the flash wholesale and manufacturing sale reports soften albeit after very solid January gains (wholesale sales rose 4.0%, manufacturing up 3.1% in January). Regardless, the economy still looks on pace to grow at a 4.5 per cent (annualized) rate in Q1.”
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was steady at 92.022 and within sight of a near four-month high of 92.50 hit earlier this month, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro slipped to $1.1892. A decline in risk appetite weighed on the Australian dollar, which fell 0.3 per cent to US$0.7724. The New Zealand dollar fell 0.1 per cent to US$0.7158.
The Turkish lira, hit by the ousting of that country’s central bank chief, stood at 7.9600 per U.S. dollar, down nearly 10 per cent from its close on Friday. At one point the lira fell by as much as 14.9 per cent to 8.4850, which is close to a record low of 8.5800.
Economic news
(830 a.m. ET) Canada wholesale trade for February.
(9 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell joins panel hosted by BIS on “How can central banks innovate in the digital age?” (videoconference)
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for February.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press