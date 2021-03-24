 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
Equities

Wall Street futures were little changed early Wednesday as renewed concern about a rise in COVID-19 cases around the world tempers risk sentiment. Major European markets were down in early going. TSX futures were modestly higher as crude prices bounced back after the previous session’s sharp losses.

Ahead of the North American open, Dow and S&P futures were just above break even. Nasdaq futures were slightly firmer. On Tuesday, the Dow posted a loss of nearly 1 per cent while the S&P 500 fell 0.76 per cent. The Nasdaq finished the session off 1.12 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 0.77 per cent.

“Risk appetite is less-than-ideal as governments roll out new restriction measures against the third wave of COVID contamination,” Swissquote senior analst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“Delay in business reopening also means delay in economic recovery for at least another month, and economies struggle finding fuel to reach the end of a long tunnel. To make things worse, the headache regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine continues, on rumours that the latest results published in the U.S. and showing how effective the vaccine is, could be outdated.”

This week, the German government announced that lockdown measures will be extended until April 18, with a hard lockdown in place over the Easter holiday. Countries including Italy and France have also tightened restrictions recently in an attempt to curb a third wave of infections.

On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also said the U.S. economy remains in crisis from the pandemic and defended developing plans for future tax increases to pay for new public investments, according to Reuters.

“Once the economy is strong again President Biden is likely to propose that we engage in long-term plans to address longstanding investment shortfalls...in infrastructure, investment to address climate risk, investments in people, R&D, manufacturing,” she said, testifying before a Congressional committee. “It is necessary to pay for them.”

Ms. Yellen and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell are scheduled to continue two days of testimony on Wednesday.

In this country, the Ontario government releases its second pandemic budget on Wednesday afternoon. Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says the budget will focus on “finishing the job” of fighting COVID-19, as the province ramps up vaccinations amid a rising third wave of the virus.

Overseas, European markets were down in morning trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 was off 0.10 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.46 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.07 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 2.04 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished down 2.03 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices rallied after recent losses as investors weighed stricter pandemic restrictions in some regions and markets await more weekly U.S. inventory figures.

The day range on Brent is US$60.47 to US$62.18. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$57.29 to US$59.07. Both were up more than 1 per cent in the predawn period after sinking about 6 per cent on Tuesday.

“Oil remains under pressure from the COVID-19 uptick in Europe/US, signs of slowing Chinese imports, and rising Iranian production (as China buys more of its oil),” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in an early note.

“The real driver for the correction this week, however, not entirely fundamental, After an incredulous run this year and since the start of the fourth quarter of last year, oil was pricing in a global demand recovery that was too far over its skis but still faced risks.”

He said Wednesday’s early advance came as “dip buyers emerge” on expectations that a new post-pandemic high remains likely in the second half of the year.

Tuesday’s gains were capped by figures from the American Petroleum Institute showing that weekly U.S. crude oil stocks rose by 2.9 million barrels. Analysts had been expecting to see a decline of about 300,000 barrels. However, weekly gasoline inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels, compared with expectations of a build of about 1.2 million barrels.

More official U.S. government numbers are due later Wednesday morning.

In other commodities, gold prices rose as U.S. Treasury yields held close to a one-week low.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,730.25 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 per cent at US$1,728.60 per ounce.

“We are left scratching our head on why gold is not trading higher with the U.S. yields softer, which suggest it’s completely down to the safe-haven appeal of U.S. bonds and the U.S, dollar,” Mr. Innes said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar edged higher as crude prices recouped some of the previous session’s declines and the U.S. dollar touched its highest level in four months against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 79.31 US cents to 79.56 US cents.

Canadian investors will get a reading on Canadian factory sales in February this morning, with markets expecting to see an increase of about 2 per cent.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index rose to a four-month top of 92.608 in early London trading, its highest since Nov. 23, according to figures from Reuters. The gains came as investors sought safer holdings amid concerns over a third COVID-19 wave in Europe and a potential U.S. tax hike down the road.

The euro hit a four-month low of US$1.1812 after Germany extended a lockdown and urged its citizens to stay at home during the Easter holiday.

The Australian dollar slipped to as low as US$0.7582, a level not seen since Feb. 5. The British pound weakened as far as US$1.3675, also the lowest since early February.

More company news

Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said on Wednesday the company’s electric vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin and the option will be available outside the United States later this year. “You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin,” he tweeted on Wednesday, adding that bitcoin paid to Tesla will not be converted into conventional currency. The electric-car maker had last month said it bought $1.5-billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency soaring.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for February.

(830 a.m. ET) Canada manufacturing sales for February.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI for March.

(12 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen appear before the Senate Banking Committee on the quarterly CARES Act report

Also: Ontario budget

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

