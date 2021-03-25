Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were higher early Thursday as investors look to reverse the previous session’s late-day losses. Major European markets were flat after a weak start. TSX futures advanced despite a slide in crude prices.
Futures tied to all three major U.S. indexes were positive ahead of the North American open. Wall Street saw a down day on Wednesday after on a spate of selling late in the session. The Nasdaq finished down 2.01 per cent with big names like Tesla and Apple posting declines. The S&P 500 finished off 0.6 per cent and the Dow ended just below break even after seeing triple-digit gains earlier in the day. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 0.22 per cent with sectors putting in a mixed performance.
“Unlike on previous occasions there was no specific catalyst,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“Bond yields couldn’t really be blamed given that U.S. 10-year yields finished lower on the day, while recovery stocks also crumbled after the Centers for Disease Control crushed any expectation of an early return for cruises by keeping in place the order to limit sailings until 1st November.”
On Thursday, markets will hear from a string of Federal Reserve officials with vice chairman Richard Clarida, New York Fed President John Williams, and Charles Evans of the Chicago Fed all scheduled to deliver remarks.
Wall Street will also get a final reading on fourth-quarter U.S. GDP. Economists are expecting the report to confirm growth at an annual rate of 4.1 per cent in the last three months of the year. Weekly jobless claims are also due. Markets are looking for a modest improvement with U.S. initial unemployment claims seen dipping to 730,000 from the prior week’s 770,000.
In this country, investors get results from Aimia Inc. and Ski Doo maker BRP Inc.
Early Thursday, BRP also said it plans to offer electric models of each of its product lines by the end of 2026 and will invest $300-million over five years to achieve that goal.
Overseas, major European markets turned narrowly mixed in morning trading. The pan-European edged up 0.04 per cent. Thursday will see a European leaders summit with the agenda expected to include vaccine rollout efforts.
Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.23 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.09 per cent. France’s CAC 40 fell 0.08 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.14 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.07 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices fell as demand concerns triggered by rising coronavirus cases in some regions offset the impact of a stranded container ship blocking the Suez Canal.
The day range on Brent is US$63.00 to US$64.19. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$59.70 to US$60.86.
“In line with general risk sentiment getting weighted down by COVID concerns that have seen investors seek shelter under the U.S. dollar umbrella, oil prices have slipped a touch in early trade,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“Since oil remains hypersensitive to demand risks, traders may think it wise to take some chips off the table ahead of any possible untoward U.S. spring break virus headlines.”
Crude markets have kept a cautious eye on recent rises in COVID-19 cases and related restrictions in a number of European countries, including Germany which recently extend curbs to mid-April but reversed an earlier decision for a hard lockdown over Easter.
Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported its highest one-day tally of new infections and deaths and said a new “double mutant” variant of the coronavirus had been found, according to a Reuters report.
“Oil prices have slipped back as concerns about demand outweighed the worries about an extended blockage in the Suez Canal,” CMC Markets’ Michael Hewson said.
Efforts continued Thursday to dislodge a 400-metre container ship that is wedged in the Suez Canal, blocking passage in both directions. The Ever Given vessel ran aground diagonally across the single-lane stretch of the southern canal on Tuesday.
In other commodities, gold prices held steady on Thursday as a stronger U.S. dollar countered concerns that surging COVID-19 cases across Europe.
Spot gold was little changed at US$1,733.48 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 per cent to $1,732.20 per ounce.
“One of the issues for gold is there seems to be two camps - for those worried about new lockdowns in Europe and ...those who have a very positive view of the economic outlook,” Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar firmed slightly in early going as its U.S. counterpart held relatively steady against a basket of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 79.43 US cents to 79.61 US cents.
“Markets have been quiet overnight,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
“Euro, Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar have seen small reversals of the losses into the North American close as stock futures have rebounded slightly, but moves have generally been small and there has been little news flow.”
There were no major Canadian releases on Thursday’s calendar.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was up less than 0.1 per cent on the day, at 92.658, having hit its highest since November 2020, at 92.697, overnight, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro was down 0.1 per cent against the U.S. dollar, at US$1.1807.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars were slightly higher, both up around 0.3 per cent against the U.S. dollar, recovering some of their losses from the previous two sessions.
More company news
AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine was 76 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic illness in a new analysis of its major U.S. trial - slightly lower than the level announced earlier this week in a report that was criticized for using outdated information. U.S. health officials had publicly rebuked the drugmaker for not using the most up-to-date information when it published an interim analysis on Monday that said the vaccine was 79 per cent effective.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of March 20.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP for Q4.
Also: Quebec budget
With Reuters and The Canadian Press