Equities
Wall Street futures rose early Friday as investors look to build on the previous session’s late-date rebound. Major European markets were firmly higher in early trading. TSX futures also advanced as crude prices jumped on concerns over the possibility of an extended transport disruption in the Suez Canal.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all in positive territory ahead of the week’s final trading day. On Thursday, the Dow finished up nearly 200 points after a choppy session. The S&P 500 gained 0.52 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.12 per cent. The gains trimmed weekly losses for all three indexes with the S&P and Dow both down less than 0.1 per cent.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished Thursday’s session up 0.12 per cent.
“The [U.S.] jobless claims report boosted stocks, and cyclical rotation was evident after the Fed signalled a resumption of full bank dividends,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
On Thursday, the Federal Reserve said, as of June 30, it will end for most banks temporary limits imposed on their ability to make dividend payments and buy back shares. The restrictions were put in place las summer by the Fed, which cited the need for banks to conserve capital during the pandemic.
Markets will be keeping a close eye on the situation in the Suez Canal and the impact on crude prices. Brent and West Texas Intermediate prices were up more than 2 per cent in early going. A container ship has been wedged in the canal since Tuesday, blocking traffic in both directions. The route is one of the busiest shipping channels for oil and refined fuels. On Thursday, officials stopped ships from entering the canal and a salvage company suggested it could take weeks to free the vessel.
“The Suez Canal blockage seems like it will at the very least last into next week,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a note.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.67 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.62 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.76 per cent and 0.42 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 1.56 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.57 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices rose in early going on optimism over the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the United States and the impact of the continued shipping blockage in the Suez Canal.
The day range on Brent is US$61.85 to US$63.46. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$58.32 to US$60.16. Both saw sharp declines on Thursday, with WTI falling more than 4 per cent.
Despite Friday’s early gains, both benchmarks looked set for a third straight week of losses. Modest declines are likely for the week after the prior week’s 6-per-cent decline.
“Oil prices are having another change of heart this morning, possibly driven by no end in sight to the Suez Canal worst-case scenario but more likely inspired by the bounce in broader risk sentiment on the back of Joe Biden’s ‘economic rejuvenation plan’,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
During his first formal news conference, U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday doubled his original goal on COVID-19 vaccines, vowing that the U.S. will administer 200 million doses by the end of his first 100 days in office. The original goal of 100 million doses was met earlier this month.
Meanwhile, prices were also boosted by the blockage in the Suez Canal and the uncertainty over timing around resumption of traffic in the route.
Reuters reports that, of the 39.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of total seaborne trade in crude in 2020, 1.74 million bpd went through the Suez Canal. Additionally, 1.54 million bpd of refined oil products such as gasoline and diesel fuel flow through the canal, about 9 per cent of global seaborne product trade.
In other commodities, gold prices were flat on Friday, as lower U.S. yields and worries about the global economic recovery following a surge in COVID-19 cases across Europe countered a rising U.S. dollar.
Spot gold was little changed at US$1,727.10 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 per cent at US$1,726.30 per ounce. Gold looked set for its first weekly decline in three.
“The strength of the [U.S.] dollar has definitely put a cap on gold and now that Treasury yields have gone down a bit on the short end, that’s technically supposed to be positive for gold,” Brian Lan, managing director at GoldSilver Central, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer as crude prices rebounded and global risk sentiment steadied while its U.S. counterpart held near its highest level since November against a group of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 79.27 US cents to 79.55 US cents.
There are no major Canadian economic releases scheduled for Friday.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of global currencies, held near a four-month higher at 92.793 and looked set for a weekly gain of nearly 1 per cent.
The U.S. dollar rose to 109.44 against the Japanese yen, its highest since June. Against the Swiss franc, it rose to its highest since July, holding onto a 0.5 per cent gain from the previous session, according to figures from Reuters.
Against the euro, the U.S. dollar slipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.17630 but remained near its strongest level since November.
More company news
WeWork has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm BowX Acquisition Corp that values the office-sharing startup at $9-billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company disclosed to prospective investors it had lost about $3.2-billion last year as part of a pitch for a stock market listing by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), sources told Reuters earlier this week. The office-sharing startup’s plans for its high-profile initial public offering imploded in October 2019 due to investor concerns over the office-sharing startup’s business model and its founder Adam Neumann’s management style.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal income and spending for February.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Core PCE Price Index for February.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for February.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for March.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press