Equities
Wall Street futures were down early Monday as investors braced for volatility in the wake of a series of block trades after a U.S. hedge fund reportedly defaulted on margin calls. Major European markets were flat to start the week. TSX futures were down with crude prices wavering on news that a container ship stuck in the Suez Canal had been partially refloated.
Ahead of the North American open, Dow futures were down by triple digits. S&P and Nasdaq futures were also in the red. On Friday, a late-session rally sent the S&P 500 to a record finish.
“All eyes will be on U.S. markets after a big plunge in the likes of Discovery and Viacom CBS shares on Friday, amidst concern over a big liquidation block trade.” CMC Markets chief markets analyst Michael Hewson said.
“It now appears, according to reports, that the sell-off was the result of a liquidation from a fund called Archegos Capital Management, after some its positions moved offside, raising some concerns about a trickle-down effect to other stocks. We’ll see whether those concerns are well founded later today.”
Early Monday, banks Nomura and Credit Suisse warned they were facing significant losses as a after a U.S. hedge fund defaulted on margin calls.
Nomura said on Monday that it faced a possible $2-billion loss due to transactions with a U.S. client while Credit Suisse said a default on margin calls by a U.S.-based fund could be “highly significant and material” to its first-quarter results, according to a Reuters report. Credit Suisse said that a fund had “defaulted on margin calls” to it and other banks, meaning they were now in the process of exiting these positions.
In this country, executives from Rogers Communications and Shaw Communications are expected to appear before the House of Commons Industry committee to answer questions about Rogers’ planned acquisition of Shaw.
Also in Ottawa, Facebook Canada’s Kevin Chan is scheduled to appear before the standing committee on Canadian Heritage to discuss relations between Facebook and the federal government. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Australian counterpart agreed in February to continue “co-ordinating efforts” to ensure the revenue of web giants are shared more fairly with creators and media.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.02 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.40 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were both up 0.07 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.71 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished up 0.01 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices steadied in early going as traders kept a close eye on developments in efforts to remove a wedged container ship in the Suez Canal, where it has blocked traffic for nearly a week.
The range on Brent is US$63.13 to US$64.87. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$59.41 to US$61.19.
Early Monday, reports suggested that the Ever Given had been partially refloated and straightened in the Canal, with further operations set to resume when the tide rises later in the day.
“Suez’s reopening will give us an idea of how much this factor was pushing supply-driven inflation expectations higher,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.
Crude prices have seen some volatility in recent days as markets attempt to balance the impact of the Suez Canal blockage with rising COVID-19 cases in some regions and related restrictions.
Later in the week, OPEC and its allies will hold their monthly meeting to assess its production cut targets.
“Although spot volatility in oil markets has been a rollercoaster over the last week, it will be the futures delivery curves that will concern OPEC+ the most,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“With Asian importers on refinery maintenance cycles and content to use oil in storage, no solace is likely for oil prices from that direction this week,” he said. “In this scenario, OPEC+ has almost zero chance of loosening the production cut targets.”
The OPEC meeting is set for Thursday.
In other commodities, gold prices were down in early going, hit by a higher U.S. dollar.
Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at US$1,725.26 per ounce. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.6 per cent to US$1,722.
“Gold is suffering a little bit on back of a firmer greenback and slightly stronger equity market. We are also seeing some end-of-the-month profit-taking,” said CMC Markets UK’s Michael Hewson said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was weaker as risk sentiment in the broader market pulled back and the U.S. dollar held near recent highs against world counterparts.
The day range on the loonie is 79.20 US cents to 79.55 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases for the calendar on Monday. Investors will be looking ahead to Wednesday’s reading on January GDP growth.
Statistics Canada’s early estimate suggested growth of 0.5 per cent month-over-month. Markets will also be paying close attention to the agency’s forecast for February.
“For the new February nowcast, we are penciling in a 0.3 per cent month-over-month, reflecting further gains in hours worked (+1.4%) and a strong ‘flash’ retail estimate (+4.0%),” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said in an early note.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index steadied at 92.810, just below a November 2020 high of 92.92 hit last week.
The euro was down 0.1 per cent in early London trading at US$1.1774, not far above last week’s four-and-a-half-month low of US$1.1762. On a monthly basis, it is down 2.3 per cent, its biggest fall since July 2019, according to figures from Reuters.
The Australian dollar was last down 0.3 per cent at US$0.7621 and the New Zealand dollar slid 0.3 per cent US$0.6978. Britain’s pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.3767.
More company news
Visa Inc said on Monday it will allow the use of the cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network, the latest sign of growing acceptance of digital currencies by the mainstream financial industry. Visa has launched the pilot program with payment and crypto platform Crypto.com and plans to offer the option to more partners later this year, it said. The USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin cryptocurrency whose value is pegged directly to the U.S. dollar.
Economic news
(10:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity for March.
