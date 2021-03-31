Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were mixed early Wednesday with rising U.S. Treasury yields continuing to weigh on sentiment. Major European markets were slightly weaker in early trading. TSX futures were also down with crude prices steady ahead of this week’s OPEC+ meeting.
In the predawn period, Dow and S&P futures were hovering just below break even. Nasdaq futures were modestly higher. On Tuesday, the Dow ended down 0.31 per cent, pulling back from the prior session’s record finish. The S&P 500 closed off 0.3 per cent. The Nasdaq slid 0.1 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 0.07 per cent with weaker gold prices weighing on mining stocks.
On Wednesday, stocks continued to feel the pressure of rising bond yields. The yield on the U.S. 10-year note touched its highest level in more than a year on Tuesday, hitting 1.77 per cent. Early Wednesday morning, the yield was sitting around 1.737 per cent.
“The topic of an outsized U.S. economic recovery is in particular focus given President [Joe] Biden is set to outline his spending plans in a speech [on Wednesday] is flaming bond desk fires sending U.S. yields higher and supporting the [U.S.] dollar big time,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes.
Mr. Biden is expected to outline his ‘Build Back Better’ plan during a trip to Pittsburgh, with a price tag as high as US$4-trillion for infrastructure projects while also including issues like climate change and income equity.
In this country, investors will get a reading on January GDP ahead of the market open. Statistics Canada’s early reading suggested growth of 0.5 per cent for the month.
“We’re expecting the final reading to be a tad softer at +0.4 per cent, though that’s still pretty good considering the circumstances,” Benjamin Reitzes, director, Canadian rates and macro strategist with Bank of Montreal, said in a recent note.
“We’ll be watching the February flash estimate closely to see how much momentum was maintained.”
On the corporate side, markets will get results from discount retailer Dollarama Inc. ahead of the open.
After Tuesday’s close, BlackBerry Ltd posted fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street’s forecasts as the pandemic-induced global economic slump hit demand for its QNX car software. Revenue fell to $210-million in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, below analysts’ expectations of $245.1-million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. BlackBerry’s net loss widened to $315-million, or 56 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $130-million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.
Overseas, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.25 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.03 per cent. France’s CAC 40 slid 0.24 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.86 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.70 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were steady ahead of a meeting of OPEC and its allies, with markets expecting the group to signal that it will extend current production curbs into May as parts of the world contend with a third wave of coronavirus infections.
The day range on Brent is US$64.04 to US$64.79. Brent is down about 2 per cent for the month after spiking 18 per cent in February.
The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$60.22 to US$61.17.
The OPEC+ group is set to meet Thursday against a backdrop of volatile prices. Early Wednesday, an OPEC+ panel lowered its 2021 demand forecast by 300,000 barrels a day, according to a Reuters report.
The Joint Technical Committee, which advises the group of oil-producing nations that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, met on Tuesday ahead of a ministerial meeting on Thursday to decide output policy. Under its base case scenario, it now expects oil demand to grow by 5.6 million barrels per day this year, down by 300,000 bpd from its previous forecast.
“Ahead of the OPEC+ group decision on production levels, a panel of OPEC+ technical experts cut demand estimates for 2021, signalling a more negative view of economic recovery,” Axi’s Stepen Innes said.
“This is interpreted as bad news is good since it suggests a longer OPEC+ production extension.”
In other commodities, gold edged higher but still looked set for its worst quarterly decline since late 2016.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent to US$1,686.65 per ounce, after hitting its lowest since March. 8 at US$1,677.61 earlier in the session. It has declined about 3 per cent this month and 11.1% per cent during the quarter.
U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 per cent to US$1,686.90 per ounce.
“It’s just a technical bounce back - it’s not a trend reversal. Broad trend is on the weaker side,” Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer as crude prices steadied while its U.S. counterpart hit its best level in five months against a basket of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 79.16 US cents to 79.41 US cents.
Canadian investors will get Statscan’s report on January GDP ahead of the opening bell. The agency’s early estimate suggested growth of 0.5 per cent during the month, even as parts of the country were hit by heightened restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a selection of global currencies, rose as high as 93.439, the best level in almost five months. It has climbed from close to 90 at the start of March, on course for its best month since 2016, according to figures from Reuters.
The U.S. dollar also managed a one-year high of 110.97 yen and marked an almost five-month high of US$1.1705 per euro, although it gave up some of those gains in early trading in London.
Australia’s dollar edged up to US$0.76085, consolidating after its drop to US$0.7564 last week, the lowest level seen this year.
More company news
Shares of app-based meal delivery service Deliveroo tumbled by as much as a third in their U.K. stock market debut on Wednesday. The London-based company’s shares slid even after they were priced at the bottom of the potential range, reflecting investor wariness and broader market turbulence for tech-related stocks. Shares in Deliveroo, which competes with Uber Eats and whose backers include Amazon, were down 30 per cent at the start of trading from their offer price of 390 pence.
Lululemon Athletica Inc forecast first-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates on Tuesday, as it expects sustained demand for leggings and sports bras from consumers looking for comfortable home-exercise apparel. Lululemon said it expects first-quarter revenue of $1.10-billion to $1.13-billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $999.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for March.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian monthly real GDP for January.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s industrial product and raw materials price indexes for February.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for March.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for February.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press