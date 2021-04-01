 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
Equities

Wall Street futures were positive Thursday ahead of the final trading day of a holiday-shortened week with investors weighing details of President Joe Biden’s US$2-trillion infrastructure plan and looking ahead to fresh jobs figures. Major European markets were also higher. TSX futures gained with crude prices wavering as members of the OPEC+ group meet to consider extending production curbs.

Ahead of the opening bell, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all higher. On Wednesday, the S&P closed out the month on a positive note, adding 0.36 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.5 per cent. The Dow closed out the session just below break even but still managed a gain for the month.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 0.03 per cent, weighed down by energy shares. Still, the index rose 3.6 per cent in March and 7.3 per cent for the first quarter of 2021. Markets in Canada and the U.S. will be closed for Friday for the Easter weekend.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Biden detailed his US$2-trillion infrastructure plan. The program comes less than a month after the U.S. government’s US$1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

“I suspect the news was priced into financial markets at a much higher level than I expected, muting its impact,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said. “Also in play were month and quarter-end rebalancing flows from institutional investors globally. I suspect those flows both softened the package’s impact and go a long way to explaining the moves across most asset classes overnight.”

Market attention now turns to the U.S. employment picture, with the release of weekly jobless claims this morning followed by closely watched non-farm payrolls figures for March on Friday. Canada’s March jobs numbers will be released at the end of next week.

Mr. Halley noted that private hiring figures released Wednesday by ADP disappointed the markets, with about 517,000 positions added in March, although February’s gain was revised higher.

“Depending on who you speak to, the U.S. will add between 600,000 and 1.2 million jobs [in Friday’s report] highlighting the uncertainty out there,” Mr. Halley said. “With such a wide range this time around, and with liquidity expected to be much lower than usual due to Easter holidays across the world, we can expect a much larger impact across asset classes than usual from the data, especially if it prints at the extreme end of expectations.”

In this country, TD Bank holds its annual meeting on Thursday.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.54 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.54 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.63 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.38 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.72 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.97 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices wavered as markets bet that members of the OPEC+ group would decide to keep current production caps in place as parts of the world battle rising COVID-19 infections and again implement tougher restrictions to limit the spread of the virus.

The day range on Brent is US$62.81 to US$64.25. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$59.26 to US$60.66 Both benchmarks lost more than 2 per cent on Wednesday.

OPEC members and their allies are meeting Thursday to decide on production policy.

On Wednesday, the Joint Technical Committee, which advises the group of oil-producing nations that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, made no formal recommendation, according to a Reuters report citing OPEC sources. However, the group also cut its demand forecast for the year, citing uncertainty over the impact of COVID-19.

“Oil prices have seen a very decent start to the year, driven higher by expectations of higher global demand, however these have taken a knock in the past few days as it becomes apparent that extended restrictions across Europe, as well as an utterly shambolic vaccine rollout would temper these expectations,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“These events prompted OPEC+ to lower its demand forecast by 300,000 barrels per day earlier this week, which means it is probably unlikely that they will change their quotas quite yet.”

A number of regions are tightening COVID-19 restrictions. France announced a third lockdown with schools closing for three weeks to battle the spread of the virus. In this country, Quebec imposed its strictest lockdown in nearly a year on two regions in the province, while Ontario was expected to announce new province-wide restrictions to temper the third wave of the pandemic.

In other commodities, gold bounced off the previous session’s three-week low.

Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to US$1,717.60 per ounce, after touching its lowest since March 8 at US$1,677.61 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 per cent at US$1,718.90 per ounce.

“Gold shorts are for reasons that appear beyond quarter-end rebalancing but not conclusively have been heading to the hills,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.

“The bears seem to be getting a little antsy ahead of tomorrow’s [U.S.] payrolls possibly thinking that the jobs print will fall short of the whisper” number of 777,000 positions.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker as its U.S. counterpart held near its highest level in almost five months against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 79.35 US cents to 79.64 US cents.

Canadian investors will get February building permits figures before the open, with the market expecting to see a small decrease, although the number isn’t likely to move markets.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a selection of global currencies, held at 93.239, near the five-month high of 93.439 seen on Wednesday.

The euro traded at US$1.1722, after hitting a near five-month low of US$1.1704, according to figures from Reuters. Against Britain’s pound, the euro hit a 13-month low of 0.85025 pound.

The U.S. dollar held firm against the yen after ending March with its biggest monthly gains since November 2016.

More company news

Brookfield Asset Management Inc said it would buy the remaining stake it does not already own in its commercial real estate business Brookfield Property Partners for about $18.17 per unit.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of March 27.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s Markit manufacturing PMI for March.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI for March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI for March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for February.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

