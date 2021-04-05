 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were higher Monday, buoyed by a surge in U.S. hiring last month. On Bay Street, TSX futures were also firmer even as crude prices pulled back.

Story continues below advertisement

Ahead of the North American open, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all positive after a long weekend. The S&P 500 finished Thursday’s session up more than 1 per cent while the Nasdaq closed up 1.76 per cent. The Dow gained 0.52 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 1.55 per cent.

Canadian and U.S. markets were returning to work after a long weekend. On Friday, the U.S. Labor Department reported that nonfarm payrolls jumped by 916,000 positions in March, the biggest gain since August. Economists had been forecasting an increase of 647,000. February’s increase, meanwhile, was revised higher to 468,000.

“Markets are at a critical stepping stone phase of the reflation trade where the data needs to confirm what markets have been pricing up until now,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.

“And while [the March jobs numbers] did check all the boxes, it’s only the first step in a long stairway climbing adventure that is bound to have a misstep or two.”

In this country, shares of Air Canada and Transat will be in focus after Air Canada scrapped its $180-million takeover of the smaller rival, citing antitrust hurdles from European regulators.

The Globe’s Eric Atkins reports that the termination of the proposed merger of Canada’s biggest and third-biggest airlines throws the future of the money-losing Montreal-based Transat into question. The deal, announced in June, 2019, was slashed in price from $720-million in October, 2020, owing to the collapse in demand for air travel during the pandemic.

Overseas, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.79 per cent although trading in the region was muted with many markets still closed for holidays.

Story continues below advertisement

Major European markets were closed.

Commodities

Crude prices slid on rising supply from OPEC+ and higher Iranian output.

The day range on Brent is US$63.33 to US$64.81. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$60.03 to US$61.50.

Last week, OPEC and its allies agreed to monthly production hikes from May to July while Iran is also increasing supply.

“It is still a very cautious and orderly ramp-up from OPEC+ but still allows for a tight oil market as U.S. summer driving season arrives on cue,” Axi’s Stephen Innes said.

Story continues below advertisement

Crude prices have rebounded from historic lows last year, helped by optimism over the rollout of vaccines and the expected recovery in demand.

However, continued spikes in infections in some regions continue to weigh on prices.

“Ultimately, with OPEC+ showing the nerve to increase barrels into peak U.S. driving season, it signalled a decisive vote of confidence to the U.S. vaccine rollout and the catch-up expectations in some of the harder hit pockets of the world,” Mr. Innes said.

In other commodities, gold prices eased.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent to US$1,726.36 per ounce. Gold futures were flat at US$11,762.40 per ounce.

“Strong payroll data has boosted the dollar and yields and is weighing on gold prices. I think gold’s primary trend is bearish,” said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

Story continues below advertisement

“Global economic growth is definitely taking a positive turn, however, it is uneven. Growth in the U.S. is particularly strong, but parts of the EU are having a challenging time with the third wave of virus.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer in early going as its U.S. counterpart held steady against a group of global currencies in the wake of a better-than-expected reading on U.S. hiring in March.

The day range on the loonie is 79.41 US cents to 79.63 US cents.

For the Canadian dollar, the week’s big news comes Friday with the release of this country’s March jobs figures. Economists are expecting to see an increase of about 75,000 positions for the month while the jobless rate is seen dipping to 8.1 per cent from February’s 8.2 per cent.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was little changed at 93.015.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. dollar was last quoted at 110.62 yen, not far from its strongest level in a year, according to figures from Reuters.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar traded at US$1.1760, which is close to a five-month high. The British pound held steady at US$1.3826.

The U.S. dollar rose to 0.9430 Swiss franc.

More company news

Shares of Tesla Inc were up about 7.5% in pre-market trading on Monday, after the world’s most valuable carmaker posted record deliveries as a solid demand for its electric cars offset the impact of a global shortage of auto parts. Tesla delivered 184,800 vehicles globally during the first quarter, above estimates of 177,822 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc will wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that is set to make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market. Its decision to pull out will leave its 10% share in North America, where it is the No. 3 brand, to be absorbed by Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc with its domestic rival expected to have the edge.

Story continues below advertisement

Economic news

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit services and composite PMI for March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Services PMI for March.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies