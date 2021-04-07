Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures edged higher Wednesday as investors await the minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting for hints about the future direction of the central bank. Major European markets were modestly positive in morning trading. TSX futures were also firmer despite a dip in crude prices.
Ahead of the North American open, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all holding above break even. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 managed a record high before pulling back before day’s end to finish down about 0.1 per cent. The Dow also closed in the red, ending a two-day winning streak. The Nasdaq closed down 0.05 per cent. In this country, the S&P/TSX Composite Index finished at a record high, helped by gains in energy and materials stocks.
On Wednesday, markets will be watching the afternoon release of the Fed minutes.
“At its most recent meeting the Federal Reserve faced a tricky balancing act when it came to managing the message over its optimism around a U.S. economic recovery, while at the same time not giving markets the impression that they might look to rein back on their monetary policy stimulus too soon,” CMC U.K. chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.
“There was a concern that markets might take the wrong message from some Fed officials moving their dot plot estimates for a possible rate rise from 2024 into 2023, as well as 2022, on the back of optimism over upgraded economic forecasts, due to the newly signed off fiscal stimulus, and an accelerated vaccination program.”
That, he said, remains a risk, with four Fed officials suggesting they now see a rate hike in 2022 and seven expecting an increase in 2023. As well, Mr. Hewson said, 10-year Treasury yields are now higher than they were at the time of the most recent Fed meeting.
“[Fed chair Jerome] Powell was clear that the Fed was happy to tolerate an inflation overshoot before taking any action pre-emptively and this appears to have soothed concerns in this regard for now, with yields slipping back despite Friday’s bumper payrolls report,” Mr. Hewson said.
In this country, investors will get international trade figures for February from Statistics Canada before the start of trading.
RBC chief currency analyst Adam Cole says that bank’s economists expect to see an almost $2.5-billion deterioration in the trade balance to a deficit of $1-billion for the month after a sharp improvement in January to a $1.4-billion surplus.
“The January improvement was driven by a surge in export volumes (+6% m/m), with the small aerospace category seeing an outsized 71.4-per-cent gain,” Mr. Cole said.
“A likely reversal in this category is behind much of the expected decrease in the balance this month.”
On the corporate side, Bank of Montreal holds its annual meeting on Wednesday.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.03 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.82 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.26 per cent. Germany’s DAX was largely flat.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.12 per cent, off earlier highs seen during the session. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 0.91 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices slid in early going, weighed down by a rising in U.S. fuel inventories and the possibility of easing Iran sanctions amid talks to revive the nuclear deal.
The day range on Brent is US$62.23 to US$63.17. The range on West Texas Intermediate US$58.80 to US$59.73.
“The oil market has trouble finding its feet, let alone an equilibrium, as the apparent buyers strike continues after the API [American Petroleum Institute] reported an unexpected hefty build in gasoline inventories,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
The industry group said late Tuesday that gasoline inventories rose by 4.6 million barrels last week while distillate stocks were up by 2.8 million barrels. Crude inventories fell by 2.6 million barrels.
More official figures are due from the U.S. Energy Information Administration later Wednesday morning.
Markets have also been closely watching indirect talks between Iran and world powers. A Reuters report described the talks as “constructive” on Tuesday with an agreement to form working groups to discuss the possibility of reviving the 2015 nuclear deal that could lead to Washington lifting sanctions on Iran’s energy sector and increasing oil supply.
In other commodities, gold prices fell as economic optimism weighed on the metal’s appeal as a safe-haven holding.
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent to US$1,740.37 per ounce. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.2 per cent to US$1,739.40 per ounce.
“The better-than-expected economic data from the United States is not allowing gold prices to go above a certain level,” Sunilkumar Katke, head of currencies and commodities at Axis Securities, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was weaker as crude prices slid and its U.S. counterpart held near two-week lows against a group of world currencies ahead of the release of the latest Fed minutes.
The day range on the loonie is 79.25 US cents to 79.58 US cents.
“Overnight moves have been very limited, USD consolidating yesterday’s losses as US yields have stabilized,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
“The minutes of the March FOMC meeting are the main news today,” Mr. Cole said. “There were two significant takeaways from the last FOMC meeting: 1) significant upward revisions to growth estimates; and 2) a notable uptick in the average ‘appropriate’ Fed Funds projections.”
Canadian investors, meanwhile, will get a reading on international trade in February with the release of Statscan’s latest figures ahead of the market open.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, was at 92.368, close to a two-week low, having fallen from its recent high of 93.439, which it hit on March 30, according to figures from Reuters.
Euro-U.S. dollar was steady at US$1.18705, having strengthened so far this month.
The Australian dollar fell against the U.S. dollar, down 0.4 per cent at 0.76385, while the New Zealand dollar was down 0.3 per cent.
More company news
Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is proposing taking Toshiba Corp private in a deal worth about US$20-billion, a person familiar with the matter said, as the Japanese tech giant faces pressure from activist shareholders to improve its governance. “Toshiba received an initial proposal yesterday, and will ask for further clarification and give it careful consideration,” Toshiba said in a statement, without providing further details.
Economic news
G20 finance minsters and central bank governors videoconference
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for February.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for February.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed minutes from March 16-17 meeting.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press