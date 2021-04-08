Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures edged higher early Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it wasn’t in a hurry to begin tightening monetary policy. Major European markets were modestly higher. TSX futures were also up slightly with crude prices relatively steady.
Ahead of the North American open, futures tied to major U.S. indexes were mostly positive, led by gains by the tech-heavy Nasdaq. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 edged up 0.15 per cent to a record closing high. The Dow gained 0.05 per cent while the Nasdaq ended down 0.07 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 24.93 points, or 0.13 per cent, to a record close of 19,129.07. Wednesday’s finish marked the third consecutive record close for Canada’s main stock index.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve’s minutes from the central bank’s most recent meeting indicated that that any move to tighten policy remains far down the road, saying it would likely be “some time” before economic conditions improved enough for the Fed to consider reducing its current support.
“The latest set of Fed minutes delivered yet another reminder of [Fed chair] Jerome Powell’s determination to let the U.S. economy run hot rather than move too early on rate rises, and this dawning realization has been reflected in the strength of growth stocks such as those of the Nasdaq, which have made up plenty of lost ground in recent weeks as the shift from growth to value goes into reverse,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
“Still, the ‘steady as she goes’ mantra from the Fed is likely to be positive for most parts of the market, and even banks will benefit from the rebounding global economy, even if their margins remain squeezed thanks to low interest rates.”
Later in the day, Mr. Powell is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion for the 2021 World Bank/IMF spring meetings.
On Thursday, markets will also have a close eye on weekly U.S. jobless claims.
Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., says he expects initial weekly claims for state unemployment benefits to fall back to 680,000 after a surprise increase to 719,000 during the prior week.
In this country, increased COVID-19-related restrictions continue to weigh after Ontario announced a four-week stay at home order along with a decision to close in-person shopping for non-essential retailers as of Thursday. The province had previously closed restaurants to all but takeout and delivery service.
The Globe’s Chris Hannay reports that Ontario restaurant owners are growing increasingly frustrated, saying the shifting public-health orders are costing them money and driving them deeper into the debt hole COVID-19 has dug for them.
Food services and drinking places have been one of the industries hit hardest by public-health restrictions. Indoor dining has been banned in Toronto for 306 days, according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business. Statistics Canada data show employment in the sector has dropped 27.5 per cent between February, 2020, and February, 2021.
Overseas, European markets were positive in morning trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 up 0.31 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.20 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.05 per cent and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.50 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.07 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.16 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices steadied, recouping earlier losses, in the wake of a drop in U.S. oil inventories but a rise in gasoline stocks.
The day range on Brent is US$62.52 to US$63.34. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$59.05 to US$59.82.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that oil inventories fell by 3.5 million barrels last week to nearly 502 million barrels, although gasoline stocks increased by 4 million barrels, against expectations of a decline, to just over 230 million barrels.
“As usual, no shortage of moving parts in oil markets, mixed US inventory data on Wednesday, and some worrying COVID-19 news have kept the oil price’s pressure despite a generally positive macro backdrop,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in an early note.
While the decline in crude inventories was bullish relative to consensus expectations, the rise in gasoline stocks along with a jump in COVID-19 cases in some regions weighed on sentiment, he said.
“Spiking coronavirus case numbers in India plus parts of Canada and Tokyo backtracking into the lockdown abyss, together with reports linking the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to the higher frequency of blood clots, also caused some concern - all or any of which could lead to lower oil demand,” Mr. Innes said.
In other commodities, spot gold was flat as investors weighed the most recent Fed minutes, sitting at US$1,737.89 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,739.20 per ounce.
“The Fed was very assuring about its stand on interest rates, although investors are not convinced,” Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, said.
“Investors are expecting the Fed will have to hike interest rates as early as January 2022 as it becomes a huge task once inflation starts going out of control.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed as risk sentiment improved modestly and the U.S. dollar held near a two-week low against a group of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 79.20 US cents to 79.43 US cents.
“FX markets have traded in tight ranges overnight, modest Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar outperformance the only notable feature,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
“The FOMC meeting minutes last night did not add a great deal, mostly presenting little dissent from the view that policy will need to remain accommodative for an extended period.”
There were no major releases on the Canadian economic calendar Thursday, with investors now looking ahead to the release Friday morning of the latest jobs numbers.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, edged lower to 92.30 in London trading, after dipping as low as 92.134 on Wednesday for the first time since March 23, according to figures from Reuters.
“The Fed minutes delivered no negative surprise for risk sentiment, with the committee reiterating no need to rush into tightening of monetary conditions and further support the recovery,” said Petr Krpata, chief EMEA FX and interest rates strategist at ING.
“We expect the very accommodative Fed to eventually weigh on USD as we move into the summer - rising inflation, yet no signs of imminent rate hikes will push front-end US real rates further into the deep negative, and coupled with the recovering global economy (which should be of a more synchronized nature in 2H21), should weigh on USD.”
The U.S. dollar weakened to 109.49 yen. The euro was mostly unchanged from Wednesday at US$1.1876, after rebounding from US$1.1704, its lowest in almost five months, touched at the end of March, Reuters reported.
More company news
Production of some of Apple Inc’s MacBooks and iPads has been postponed due to a global component shortage, the Nikkei reported on Thursday. Chip shortages have caused delays in a key step in MacBook production, the report said, adding that some iPad assembly was postponed because of a shortage of displays and display components. As a result of the delay, Apple has pushed back a portion of component orders for the two devices from the first half of this year to the second half, the report said, citing sources briefed on the matter.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of April 3.
(12 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell joins a panel on “Debate on the Global Economy” for the 2021 World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings (videoconference)
With Reuters and The Canadian Press