Major U.S. and Canadian stock index futures are modestly lower to start the week, after the S&P 500 and the Dow closed at record levels on Friday, as investors geared up for the start of the earnings season and a key inflation report this week.
On Friday, a pullback in the benchmark 10-year bond yield from 14-month highs in April eased worries about higher borrowing costs, helping richly valued high-growth technology stocks gain ground and drive the S&P 500 and the Dow to record levels. The TSX closed just slightly in negative territory, enough to break a five-day winning streak that brought the Composite to several record highs. Performance was held back on Friday by a 1.36% drop in the energy sector.
U.S. consumer price data for March and $271 billion of U.S. Treasury auction this week could end a recent lull in the bond market, reigniting a rise in yields that worried investors in the first quarter.
The Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Sunday said the U.S. economy is at an “inflection point” with expectations that growth will pick up speed in the months ahead, but also risks if a hasty reopening leads to a continued increase in coronavirus cases.
Results from big U.S. banks Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo will pour in on Wednesday, kicking off the first-quarter earnings season where investors will look for reasons to support a stock market at all-time highs.
S&P 500 earnings are expected to have jumped 25% in the quarter from a year ago, according to Refinitiv IBES data, the biggest quarterly gain since 2018, when tax cuts under former President Donald Trump drove a surge in profit growth.
Equities
Commodities
Oil prices edged higher in rangebound trade on Monday on optimism over a rebound in the U.S. economy as coronavirus vaccinations accelerate, though rising COVID-19 cases in other parts of the world kept a lid on prices.
Brent was up 29 cents, or 0.5%, at $63.24 a barrel in morning trade. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude rose 17 cents, or 0.3%, to $59.49.
The prices have remained rangebound in the past three weeks, with Brent between $60 and $65 a barrel and WTI at $57 to $62.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar is flat this morning, holding in just below 80 cents U.S.
“Ranges are limited and the Canadian dollar tone has likely soured somewhat with the slippage in stocks,” commented Forex analysts at Scotiabank. “However, Friday’s stellar jobs data should not be far from investors’ minds and while we expect some of the jump in jobs to be unwound this month as a result of Ontario’s lockdown moves, the trend in jobs and progress on access to vaccines should provide policy makers with enough confidence in the outlook to at least signal a move towards tapering asset purchases at the April 21st policy decision.”
“We look for the CAD to remain better supported on dips and to make a bit more progress in the short run back towards a 1.24 handle (or 80.64 cents US)—where we currency see USDCAD fundamental equilibrium,” the analysts added in a note.
U.S. Treasury yields, which have stabilized in the past two weeks after a sharp rise, could get a fresh steer from auctions - $96 billion of three- and 10-year bonds will be sold on Monday - and key inflation data on Tuesday.
Other corporate news
Tesla Inc rose about 2% in premarket trading after Canaccord Genuity upgraded the electric-car maker’s shares to “buy” and said the company could become “the brand” in energy storage.
U.S. shares of Alibaba jumped 6.3% after the ecommerce company said it does not expect any material impact from the antitrust crackdown in China that will push it to overhaul how it deals with merchants.
Shares of Nuance Communications Inc surged about 23% as a source said Microsoft Corp is in advanced talks to buy the artificial intelligence and speech technology company at about $16 billion.
Earnings include: Aphria Inc.
Economic news
(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Business Outlook Survey and Survey of Consumer Expectations for Q1
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget deficit for March.
