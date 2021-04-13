Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow turned south in the premarket Tuesday as news broke around 7 a.m. (ET) that U.S. federal health agencies will call for an immediate pause in use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. The actions were in response to six U.S. recipients developing a rare disorder involving blood clots.
Stock futures had been up modestly prior to the news, as traders anxiously awaited U.S. inflation data later this morning that was expected to show that the economic rebound is gathering steam. Dow futures as of 720 a.m. were down about 100 points.
The setback for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is approved in the U.S., may be seen as a setback for accelerating global vaccinations.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield inched closer to 1.7% before the Labor Department’s data that is expected to show U.S. consumer prices rose 0.5% in March from 0.4% in February. The report is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).
A steady retreat in bond yields since the start of this month on expectations that a spike in inflation this year would be transitory has revived demand for high-growth tech stocks and sent the S&P 500 and the Dow to record highs.
In Canada, the focus will be on Air Canada stock following news Monday evening that the federal government will take an equity stake in Air Canada as part of a multibillion-dollar pandemic rescue plan for the country’s largest airline.
The government will allow Air Canada to access up to $5.9-billion through the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility program, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced. As part of the package, Ottawa is buying $500-million of Air Canada stock, or 21.6 million shares, at just over $23 each and has the right to buy 14 million more. The federal government’s voting interest in the airline is capped at just below 20 percent.
Air Canada shares closed at $27 on Monday, well above the price the government is paying.
Investors are also marking time ahead of the start of the first-quarter earnings season, with results from Goldman Sachs , JPMorgan and Wells Fargo on deck on Wednesday.
Analysts expect earnings for S&P 500 firms to jump 25% from a year ago, driven by strength in consumer discretionary and financial companies, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Equities
Commodities
Oil prices ticked up on Tuesday after strong Chinese import data but markets broadly shrugged off Middle East tensions which have so far not disrupted oil supply.
Brent crude oil futures were up 25 cents, or 0.4%, at $63.53 a barrel by 0855 GMT while U.S. crude oil futures gained 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $59.84 a barrel. Both contracts are on course for their fifth session of sub-1% change.
China’s exports grew at a robust pace in March in yet another boost to the nation’s economic recovery as global demand picks up amid progress in worldwide COVID-19 vaccinations, while import growth surged to the highest in four years.
Crude oil imports into China jumped 21% in March from a low base of comparison a year earlier as refiners ramped up operations.
Also supporting prices, U.S. crude oil stockpiles were expected to have fallen last week for a third straight week, while distillate and gasoline inventories likely grew, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar is mildly weaker against the greenback this morning, as markets await the report on U.S. inflation. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was hovering in below recent highs, last seen at about 1.67%.
“While the fundamental backdrop remains constructive - the Bank of Canada’s Business Outlook Survey yesterday indicated a significant improvement in business confidence, hot on the heels of Friday’s stellar jobs data - Canada’s COVID performance may be weighing on sentiment,” said a note from Scotiabank analysts.
Amid reports that Canada has overtaken the U.S. in per capita daily cases for the first time since the pandemic began, with Ontario particularly hard hit, “the risk is perhaps that the virus situation prompts the BoC to retain a very cautious outlook on prospects rather than make the move towards tapering that markets are expecting at the April 21st policy decision,” the bank added. “We still rather think that bargain hunters will look at short-term gains in the USD through to the 1.26 area (79.36 cents U.S.) as an opportunity to pick up a fundamentally cheap-looking CAD, however.”
Other corporate news
U.S.-listed shares of e-commerce firm JD.com and search giant Baidu fell about 2% each in premarket trading as China’s market regulator warned internet companies to stop using any banned practices.
Cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms including Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Holdings jumped 9% and 8% as bitcoin prices soared 4.5%, a day ahead of listing of Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.
Earnings include: Cogeco Inc.; Cogeco Communications Inc.; Corvus Gold Inc.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for March. Consensus is a rise of 0.5 per cent from February and up 2.5 per cent year-over-year.
With files from Reuters