U.S. and Canadian stock index futures were flat to slightly higher on Wednesday as traders take in earnings reports from JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs. Investors are expecting a strong rebound for corporate America against the backdrop of a swift vaccine-led global economic recovery.
Analysts expect overall net income for U.S. banks to jump between 60% and 250% from a year earlier, partly as they release a chunk of “reserves” – money they had set aside last year for expected pandemic loan losses.
First-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 25% in the quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data. That would be the biggest quarterly gain since 2018, when tax cuts under former President Donald Trump had powered profit growth.
The S&P 500 closed at record highs in the previous session as a jump in high-flying technology stocks helped offset the impact of stronger-than-expected inflation data and a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. The TSX ended the day almost unchanged, with even Air Canada closing flat after Ottawa announced an aid package for the airline late Monday. Shopify rose more than 3%.
Technology stocks including Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc , Microsoft Corp and Tesla Inc edged higher in early premarket deals.
There are no major Canadian economic reports due out today, but traders will be closely watching for the 2 p.m. (ET) release of the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book, which will cover the period from late February to early April. “We reckon the “expanded modestly” conclusion from the previous regional report card will be upgraded, as pandemic-related restrictions continued to be relaxed, the distribution of vaccines picked up its already faster-than-anticipated pace, and activity rebounded from mid-February’s major, coast-to-coast, winter and ice storm,” commented BMO economist Michael Gregory.
“It will be interesting to see whether more buoyant spending, combined with ongoing supply shortages and other capacity constraints along with higher commodity prices, changes the inflation narrative,” he added.
Equities
Commodities
Crude oil prices jumped on revised oil demand forecasts on Wednesday despite concerns over rising coronavirus cases and vaccine rollouts.
Brent crude futures rose $1, or 1.57%, to $64.67 a barrel by 0858 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 96 cents, or 1.6%, at $61.
“The main price driver this morning is the monthly IEA report that foresees a significant rise in global oil demand in the second half of the year. This, in turn, will increase demand for OPEC oil and deplete worldwide and OECD inventories,” said PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted global oil demand and supply were set to rebalance in the second half of the year and that producers may then need to pump an additional 2 million barrels per day (bpd) to meet the expected demand.
Similarly, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Tuesday raised its global demand forecast by 70,000 bpd from last month’s forecast and now expects global demand to rise by 5.95 million bpd in 2021.
Signs of a strong economic recovery in China and the United States have underpinned recent price gains, but stalled vaccine rollouts worldwide and soaring COVID-19 cases in India and Brazil have slowed the market’s advance.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar was drifting lower this morning as the benchmark U.S. Treasury yield was hovering near 1.631%, below last month’s highs above 1.7%.
“The Canadian dollar is holding most of yesterday’s recovery against the U.S. dollar from the low 1.26s (79.36 cents US) but has failed to make any additional progress in overnight trading amid a dearth of new factors for investors to focus on,” a note by Scotiabank said this morning. “We continue to think that near-to-medium term prospects look fairly solid for the Canadian dollar, however, given that positive economic developments indicate a robust recovery (which will be able to withstand bumps in the road, such as Ontario’s renewed lockdown) and strengthening demand for raw materials as the global economic recovery develops.”
Other corporate news
Discovery Inc fell 3.9% as CNBC reported on Tuesday that Credit Suisse Group AG was still unloading its positions in the media company after losses relating to Archegos Capital Management.
Earnings include: Goldman Sachs Group Inc.; JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Shaw Communications Inc.; Wells Fargo & Co.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for March. Consensus is a rise of 1.0 per cent from February and 6.6 per cent year-over-year.
(12 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks to the Economic Club of Washington.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Beige Book released.
With files from Reuters