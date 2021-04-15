U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday ahead of weekly jobless claims and retail sales data as positive earnings reports from companies including Bank of America and BlackRock bolstered hopes of a rebound in profit growth. TSX futures were also higher, with gains this morning in gold and copper prices pointing to further strength in the materials sector.
Futures for the TSX 60, S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq were all up by about half a percentage point ahead of the opening bell, suggesting stocks could see further record highs later today.
Bank of America Corp rose 1.3% in premarket trading after reporting a jump in first-quarter profit that breezed past estimates as it released reserves it had set aside to cover potential coronavirus loan losses.
Top U.S. banks kicked off first-quarter reporting season on Wednesday, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co posting bumper results.
BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, reported a 16% jump in first-quarter profit as investors poured more money into its diverse funds and fee revenue jumped.
Most high-flying technology stocks rebounded from a drop in the previous session, with Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc rising between 0.5% and 1%.
The newly-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase jumped 8.8%, a day after going public in a high-profile debut on the Nasdaq that briefly valued it at more than $100 billion.
Meanwhile, official data is likely to show the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits slipped last week. It comes after the initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased unexpectedly by 16,000 in the previous week.
U.S. retail sales data for March is expected at 8.30 ET. Economists polled by Reuters forecast a 5.9% rise, month-on-month.
In Canada, manufacturing sales figures are released at 830 a.m. (ET), with the Street looking for a fall of 1 per cent in February. Recent economic reports in Canada have generally been modestly beating expectations.
Dell Technologies Inc rose 8.5%, as brokerages Evercore and Credit Suisse raised price targets, after the company said it would spin off its 81% stake in cloud computing software maker VMware, creating two standalone public companies.
Equities
Commodities
Oil prices eased on Thursday but remained close to a one-month high driven by more positive demand forecasts from the International Energy Agency and OPEC as major economies recover from the pandemic.
Brent crude was down 25 cents, or 0.4%, cents at $66.33 a barrel by 0945 GMT, after reaching $66.94 earlier, the highest since March 18. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 30 cents, or 0.5%, to $62.85 a barrel, earlier rising to $63.48, also the highest since March 18.
Both contracts rose by about 5% on Wednesday.
“Support is coming from various sides: for one thing, the macro environment remains favorable in terms of the economic outlook, the high risk appetite among investors and the weak US dollar,” Commerzbank said.
The IEA and Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) revised their global oil demand growth forecasts for 2021 higher this week to 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd) and 5.95 million bpd, respectively.
Prices also found support from a big fall in U.S. inventories.
U.S. crude inventories were down by 5.9 million barrels last week, Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed, with East Coast crude stocks hitting a record low.
Currencies and bonds
The loonie this morning is posting modest strength against the greenback, rising to juts above 80 cents U.S. The firm bid for the Canadian currency reflects the positive tone in commodities today, rather than anything specific to Canada, Scotiabank forex analysts said in a note.
“However, we have noted CAD positives recently—strengthening commodity prices broadly and the focus on Bank of Canada policy tapering risks in the main—which did not appear to have been fully reflected in the Canadian dollar’s performance. A move back to a 1.24 (80.6 cents US) handle brings the market more in line with fundamental valuation, we believe,” the analysts said.
The loonie could get extra support if manufacturing data at 830 a.m. (ET) comes in stronger than expected.
Other corporate news
Earnings include: Bank of America; BlackRock Inc.; Charles Schwab Corp.; Citigroup Inc.; Delta Air Lines Inc.; PepsiCo Inc.; PPG Industries Inc.; Score Media and Gaming Inc.; Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing; UnitedHealth Group Inc.; U.S. Bancorp
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and new orders for February. Estimates are declines of 1.0 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively, from January.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s new motor vehicle sales for February. Estimate is a year-over-year drop of 10.0 per cent.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of April 10. Estimate is 700,000, down 44,000 from the previous week.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for March. Consensus is a rise of 5.4 per cent from February.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for April.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for April.
(9 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales and average prices for March. Estimates are rises of 70.0 per cent and 30.0 per cent, respectively, from the same period a year ago.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for March. Estimate is a 20.0-per-cent year-over-year increase.
(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for March. Consensus is a rise of 2.6 per cent from February.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for April.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for February.
With files from Reuters