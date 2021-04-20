Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were mixed early Tuesday with big-name U.S. companies set to report results. Major European markets were modestly lower in morning trading alongside tepid global stocks. TSX futures were also marginally weaker even as crude prices advanced.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures wavered around break even after posting losses in the first trading day of the week, led by declines in tech shares. The Nasdaq finished Monday’s session down nearly 1 per cent. The S&P and Dow pulled back 0.53 per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively, after marking record finishes last week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished down 0.76 per cent.
“Netflix earnings will be the main highlight of the day,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said. “Results will fall after the closing bell and expectations are rather strong given the strict lockdown measures that kept many stuck at home in the first quarter of 2021.”
She said expectations are that the streaming giant added 6 million new subscribers in the most recent quarter with net revenue coming in around US$7.1-billion and earnings per share rising to US$2.98.
“Moreover, the company is expected to have reached the breakeven level on its cash flow thanks to lower production costs due to the pandemic,” she said. “Netflix recently announced it doesn’t need to raise external cash for day-to-day operations and it considers stock buybacks moving forward, for the first time in a decade.”
Elsewhere, U.S. investors will get results form Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble before the start of trading.
Later in the session, Apple Inc. will have its first product launch of the year with analysts expecting to see new versions of the company’s iPads. Some analysts have suggested the company may also detail plans for a new Apple Pencil and an update on its AirPods earbuds.
In this country, investors will continue to parse the federal Liberals’ first budget in more than two years, released on Monday afternoon. The plan offered billions of dollars of federal money to women, seniors, students, Indigenous and racialized communities, small-business owners and young people wanting to buy their first homes. The 2020-21 federal deficit is expected to come in at $354.2-billion.
Increasingly, attention will also turn to the Bank of Canada’s next policy announcement, due Wednesday morning, with markets expecting to see the central bank begin to pare back its bond-buying program.
Overseas, major European markets were down in morning trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 falling 0.71 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.32 per cent and 0.93 per cent, respectively. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.57 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down1.97 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.10 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices gained, with Brent breaching US$68 a barrel, on a supply disruption in Libya, although continued concerns about the impact of rising COVID-19 cases in parts of the world capped gains.
The day range on Brent is US$66.99 to US$68.08. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$63.47 to US$64.25.
Libya’s National Oil Corp declared force majeure on exports from the port of Hariga, it said in a statement on Monday, after its subsidiary that runs the terminal said it had suspended output.
Crude prices also drew some support for the expectation that the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports will show a decline in oil stocks.
The American Petroleum Institute releases its weekly figures later Tuesday followed by more official U.S. government numbers on Wednesday morning. Analysts are expecting to see a decline in weekly inventories of about 2.9 million barrels.
Tuesday’s early gains, however, were offset somewhat by concerns about spiking coronavirus infections in some areas.
“The energy market is paying close attention to India as the current surge is forcing refiners to shutdown and raise concerns over potentially new variants,” OANDA senior market analyst Ed Moya said.
“The situation in India will likely see more countries impose travel bans. The U.K. has added India to the red list of travel ban countries and that trend will likely continue.”
In other commodities, gold prices were down slightly after hitting their best level in seven weeks during the previous session.
Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,768.01 per ounce, after hitting US$1,789.77 on Monday, its highest since Feb. 25.
U.S. gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to US$1,769 per ounce.
“Gold came off Monday’s high against a backdrop of rising yields. But the rise in yields didn’t echo into the dollar. The greenback’s soggy performance is supportive for gold,” DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was trading around 80 US cents in early going, showing limited reaction to the federal government’s latest budget, while its U.S. counterpart was down against a group of global currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 79.78 US cents to 80.13 US cents.
“Canada’s Budget [on Monday] was expansionary, but the immediate market reaction was limited,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
“The federal government is betting big that major spending will boost economic growth, with just over $100-billion in new spending over the next 3 year...The new spending is an upside to growth and could lead to the Bank of Canada raising rates earlier or faster than otherwise,” he said in an early note.
The Bank of Canada is scheduled to make its next policy announcement on Wednesday morning and will release its quarterly monetary policy report.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level in seven weeks. The U.S. dollar index was down 0.1 per cent at 90.952, having hit a low of 90.877 during the Asian session.
The euro was up 0.3 per cent at US$1.2065 - its highest in nearly seven weeks - after having passed the key US$1.20 in the previous session, according to figures from Reuters.
Against the yen, the U.S. dollar broke the 108 level, before reversing course, up 0.3 per cent.
Bitcoin was down 3.5 per cent, trading at around US$53,700.
More company news
International Business Machines Corp returned to sales growth in the first quarter after a year of declines and beat Wall Street targets, boosted by its bets in the high-margin cloud computing business. Total revenue rose nearly 1 per cent to US$17.73-billion in the quarter, beating analysts’ average estimate of US$17.35-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Net income fell to US$955-million, or US$1.06 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from US$1.18-billion, or US$1.31 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned US$1.77 per share, beating market expectation of US$1.63. The results were released after Monday’s close.
Economic news
British Columbia budget.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press