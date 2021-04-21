Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were mixed early Wednesday with shares of Neflix falling in premarket trading after the streaming giant’s latest subscription numbers fell short of forecasts. Major European markets were higher, rebounding from the previous session’s declines. TSX futures were positive with investors awaiting the latest policy decision from the Bank of Canada later in the morning.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all wavered around breakeven in the predawn period. On Tuesday, the Dow lost more than 200 points, putting in its worst daily performance in nearly a month. The S&P 500 closed down 0.68 per cent while the Nadaq lost 0.92 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the day down 0.85 per cent with rail stocks weighing after Canadian National Railway launched a rival bid for U.S.-based Kansas City Southern.
Early Wednesday, shares of Netflix were down more than 7 per cent in the premarket after the company said it added 3.98 million paid subscribers in the quarter ended Mar. 31. Analysts had expected it to add 6.25 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Despite the miss, Netflix reported quarterly revenue of US$7.16 billion, edging past the US$7.13-billion that analysts had been expecting.
“While today’s market reaction to [Tuesday’s] user subscriber miss is likely to be negative one, it doesn’t change the fact that Netflix remains number one in the streaming space, and while this could be considered a setback, its unlikely that this slowdown in subscriber growth will translate into a move away to its peers.” CMC Markets U.K. chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.
“The likes of Amazon Prime, Disney and Apple are likely to experience the exact same sort of subscriber slowdown as [COVID-19] restrictions get eased further.”
In this country, the Bank of Canada’s latest rate decision will be front and centre for investors. The announcement is due at 10 a.m. ET. A press conference with Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will follow at 11 a.m. ET.
“The BoC decision [on Wednesday] is the highlight of the day ahead and the hurdle is high for the BoC delivering a positive surprise,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
Mr. Cole said RBC economists are expecting the central bank to taper its bond purchases at today’s meeting.
“Specifically, we see Government of Canada bond purchases falling from $4-billion/week to $3-billion/week, with reductions across the curve but mostly concentrated in the two-year sector,” he said.
The move, he added, isn’t likely to have a big impact on the loonie, leaving attention focused on the bank’s forward guidance for rates.
“The January and March statements had the timing as ‘into 2023′ for when the criteria of slack being absorbed and inflation sustainably at 2 per cent would be achieved,” he said. “Our forecasts clearly show these being met in 2022, but the BoC’s review of its estimates of current slack and potential growth at the meeting may see it keep language similar to the last monetary policy report.”
On the corporate side, Canadian investors get results Wednesday from Rogers Communications and Metro Inc. before the start of trading. Canadian Pacific reports after the close and investors will be looking for hints about the rail company’s next move after CN Rail launched its competing bid Tuesday for Kansas City Southern.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.45 per cent, after losing nearly 2 per cent during the previous session. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.35 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.17 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively in morning trading.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 2.03 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.76 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were weaker for a second day with spiking COVID-19 infections in India and an surprise increase in weekly U.S. inventories weighing on market sentiment.
The day range on Brent is US$65.85 to US$66.52. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$61.95 to US$62.56.
“Overall, oil has run into two main headwinds,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“Firstly, the escalating Covid-19 situation in India, the world’s third-largest oil importer. Secondly, the apparent progress of talks in Vienna with Iran signalling a positive tone. That threatens to release more official Iranian crude onto global markets if sanctions are eased.”
On Wednesday, India reported another record increase in the daily death toll from COVID-19, at 2,023, and another record rise in cases at more than 295,000.
The latest inventory report from the American Petroleum Institute also hit prices. The industry group said crude stocks rose by 436,000 barrels last week. Analysts had been looking for a 3-million-barrel drawdown in inventories.
More official weekly figures are due later Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
In other commodities, gold prices were higher, trading near the seven-week peak seen earlier in the week.
Spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at US$1,786.80 per ounce, after hitting US$1,789.77 on Monday, its highest since Feb. 25.
U.S. gold futures gained 0.5 per cent to US$1,786.90 per ounce.
“The main driver of the gold rally has been falling U.S. yields off Q1 highs and a tempering of inflation concerns,” Mr. Halley said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer ahead of the Bank of Canada’s morning policy announcement while its U.S. counterpart bounced off a seven-week low against a group of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 79.26 US cents to 79.47 US cents.
“CAD has stabilized after yesterday’s sell-off ahead of the BoC,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
The Bank of Canada’s announcement is due at 10 am. ET, followed an hour later by a news conference with bank officials. No move is expected on rates but economists are looking for the bank to begin tapering bond purchases.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.14 per cent at 91.347 in early London trading after slumping as low as 90.856 on Tuesday for the first time since March 3. It has declined 2.4 per cent so far this month, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro was down 0.25 per cent at US$1.2000, after touching a seven-week high of $1.2079 overnight. The European Central Bank makes its policy announcement on Thursday.
The Australian dollar, often viewed as a proxy for risk appetite, nursed losses at US$0.7717 after weakening 0.4 per cent overnight, Reuters reports.
Economic news
830 a.m. (ET) Canada consumer price index for March.
10 a.m. (ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement and monetary policy report. Press conference follows at 11 a.m.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press