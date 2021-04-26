Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were narrowly mixed early Monday as investors await big-name earnings and look ahead to the midweek policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. Overseas, major European markets were little changed. TSX futures were down slightly alongside weaker crude prices.
Ahead of the North American open, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all hovered around break even. All three indexes had a lower week last week, although a Friday gain of about 1 per cent helped the S&P 500 pare some of its losses. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed Friday’s session up 0.37 per cent.
“Financial markets are [on] edge, especially considering how quickly stocks sold off following news of the White House plans for capital gains tax,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.
" A lot of the good news has been priced in for the U.S. and some investors are focusing on Europe’s recovery potential.”
Key for the week will be the Fed’s policy announcement, due on Wednesday afternoon, although Mr. Moya says the central bank is expected to stay the course.
“The Fed will have to become even more optimistic given the better-than-expected vaccination rollout and improvement in the labor market,” he said. “The Fed will stick to the script that the recovery is incomplete and that more support is warranted. Greater clarity that they will tolerate most inflation for the rest of the year could provide what the bond market needs to keep the rise in Treasury yields slow.”
On the corporate side, earnings will dominate. Tesla Inc. is scheduled to report results after Monday’s close. Later in the week Amazon, Apple and Facebook all release results.
“This quarter could be the unwind of many of the favorite pandemic trades and investors will pay close attention to this round of results,” Mr. Moya said in a recent note. “Buybacks and dividend announcements are important, but an optimistic outlook going forward will be key.”
In this country, rail company Canadian National Railway reports results after the close of trading. Last week, CN launched a competing bid for U.S.-based Kansas City Southern, igniting a war of words with rival bidder Canadian Pacific.
Elsewhere, the Globe’s Alexandra Posadzki reports that BCE Inc. made an offer to buy Shaw Communications Inc. but was unwilling to take on as much regulatory risk as Rogers Communications Inc., which struck a deal to buy the Calgary-based telecom for $26-billion including debt. The report says , although BCE, which owns Bell Canada, initially made a higher offer, Rogers went further by agreeing to a “hell or high water” clause that means it will accept any conditions set out by regulators in order to gain approval.
Overseas, major European markets were mostly flat in early trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.03 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.01 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.04 per cent. France’s CAC 40 added 0.13 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed out the week’s first session up 0.36 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.43 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were lower as rising COVID-19 cases in India sparked concern over fuel demand in one of the world’s biggest oil markets.
The day range on Brent is US$64.98 to US$66.26. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$61.05 to US$62.31. Both benchmarks rose more than 1 per cent on Friday.
Reuters reported that India’s new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day on Monday as countries including Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid. India is the world’s third biggest crude importer.
“Market sentiment was dented on worries that surging number of COVID-19 cases in some countries, especially in India, will slash fuel demand,” Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co., said.
As well, Japan imposed a state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures starting on Sunday. Japan is the globe’s fourth biggest importer of crude.
Elsewhere, the OPEC+ group holds a technical meeting on Monday, although no change is expected to policy. Earlier this month, the group agreed to ease production curbs by 350,000 barrels a day next month and another 350,000 in June followed by 400,000 in July.
In other commodities, gold prices advanced as rising COVID-19 cases increased the metal’s appeal as a safe-haven asset.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,778.22 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,775.70 per ounce.
“The COVID-19 situation in India and Japan is deteriorating. So that is boiling demand for safety, resulting in higher gold prices,” Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer while its U.S. counterpart slid against a basket of world currencies ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve policy announcement.
The day range on the loonie is 80.06 US cents to 80.33 US cents.
The major Canadian economic reports come later in the week, with the release Wednesday of Statistics Canada’s reading on February retail sales. February GDP figures are due on Friday.
Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said that bank’s economists expect retail sales to mirror Statscan’s early estimate of a 4-per-cent increase after declines in December and January.
“February featured the beginning of reopenings following the second virus wave,” he said. “While we expect another strong ‘flash’ estimate for March as reopenings continued, the focus has already turned to the third wave of cases/restrictions and its impact on April activity, with spending tracking about 1.5 per cent lower in the first half of April.”
GDP, meanwhile, is seen rising 0.5 per cent in February on a monthly basis, he said.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was down 0.13 per cent at its lowest level since March 3. The Fed’s policy announcement on Wednesday isn’t expected to yield any changes, although investors will be carefully watching Fed chair Jerome Powell’s news conference for hints about future moves.
The euro gave up some of its earlier gains to stand 0.03-per-cent higher at US$1.2105, levels not seen since the beginning of March, according to figures from Reuters. Britain’s pound was 0.3-per-cent higher at US$1.3924, adding to a 0.3 per cent gain in the previous session.
More company news
The Globe’s Eric Atkins reports that Kansas City Southern said it will hold takeover talks with Canadian National Railway Co., which trumped the bid for the U.S. carrier by rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The Missouri-based railway, the target of a bidding war between the two Canadian rail carriers, said on the weekend it will negotiate with CN to determine whether CN’s higher offer is a “superior proposal” to that of CP.
Toshiba Corp’s second-biggest shareholder called on the Japanese conglomerate to undergo a strategic review and explicitly solicit suitors, saying potential acquirers were deterred by the company’s comments on wanting to remain listed. The comments by 3D Investment Partners, which owns a 7.2% stake in Toshiba, come as a $21 billion buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners earlier this month has sparked expectations for a bidding war for the Japanese company.
Economic news
Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting (through Tuesday)
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for March.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales revisions
(10:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing activity for March.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press
