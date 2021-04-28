Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were mixed early Wednesday as investors await the latest word from the Federal Reserve on the U.S. economy and brace for more big-tech earnings after the close of trading. European markets were steady. TSX futures were modestly positive with crude prices little changed.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all trading near the flat line ahead of the North American open, continuing the trading pattern seen Tuesday. The S&P 500 finished the previous session off 0.02 per cent while the Dow edged up 0.01 per cent. The Nasdaq closed down 0.34 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 0.02 per cent.
On Wednesday, all eyes will be on the Fed, even as few expect to see a change in policy.
“There are rumours that the Fed could gently start talking about the tapering of its bond purchases, as the U.S. jobs market recovers at an encouraging speed, the economic growth seems robust, and higher inflation is knocking loudly at the door,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said.
“But I believe that [Fed chair] Jerome Powell will avoid having that taper talk at this month’s meeting, as Joe Biden’s plan to nearly double the capital gains tax should give another shake to the financial market, and stock investors can’t affort being slapped by Biden and by Powell at the same time.”
The Fed’s policy announcement is due at 2 p.m. ET followed by a news conference with Mr. Powell.
On the corporate side, Wall Street gets more tech earnings after the close of trading, with results from Apple and Facebook.
Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet released results after Tuesday’s close. Microsoft shares were down about 2 per cent in premarket trading after the company met quarterly sales forecasts and topped profit expectations. Some analysts suggested the dip in the stock was the result of investors reacting to one-off tax and currency advantages in the quarterly report.
Shares of Alphabet, meanwhile, gained more than 4 per cent in the premarket after that company posted record profit for the second consecutive quarter and announced a US$50-billion share buyback.
In this country, B.C.-based miner Teck Resources Ltd. posted a 246.8-per-cent increase in adjusted profit early Wednesday, helped by higher copper prices and rising demand for raw materials as economies reopen. Teck reported net adjusted income of $326-million, or 61 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $94-million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a profit of 62 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Canadian investors will also get results from Shopify and CGI on Wednesday.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was off 0.05 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.23 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.35 per cent and 0.41 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.21 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.45 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were steady with optimistic demand forecasts offset by higher-than-expected weekly U.S. inventories and continued concern about the impact of spiking COVID-19 cases in some regions.
The day range on Brent is US$66.16 to US66.81. The day range on West Texas Intermediate is US$62.67 to US$63.30.
In a research note on Wednesday, Goldman Sachs said it expects “the biggest jump in oil demand ever, a 5.2 million barrels per day (bpd) rise over the next six months.” The report cited pent-up travel demand and an acceleration in vaccinations in Europe as reasons for the increase, according to a Reuters report.
However, rising COVID-19 infections in India continue to weigh on market sentiment, raising concerns about demand in the world’s third-biggest oil market.
The first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports also tempered market action. The American Petroleum Institute said crude stocks rose by 4.319 million barrels last week, more than analysts had been expecting. More official numbers are due later in the morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
In other commodities, gold prices slid to a one-week low as Treasury yields firmed ahead of the Fed’s policy announcement.
Spot gold was down 0.6 per cent at US$1,766.44 per ounce, having fallen to its lowest since April 20 at US$1,764.90 earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures eased 0.7 per cent to $1,766.70 per ounce.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar held near recent highs as its U.S. counterpart edged up against world currencies ahead of the Fed’s policy decision.
The day range on the loonie is 80.53 US cents to 80.65 US cents. On Monday, the loonie touched a five-week high and has traded just below that level since then.
Canadian investors will get February retail sales figures from Statistics Canada ahead of the start of trading. RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says that bank’s economists are looking for an increase of about 4 per cent, mirroring Statscan’s early estimate.
He also said RBC is expecting another strong ‘flash’ estimate for the March report.
“However, focus has already turned to the third wave of cases/restrictions and its impact on April activity,” he noted.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index rose 0.2 per cent at 91.047, bouncing from Monday’s low of 90.679, its weakest level since March 3.
The euro slipped 0.2 per cent to US$1.2070, off Monday’s two-month high of US$1.2117.
The U.S. dollar stood at 108.97 yen, having jumped 0.59 per cent overnight and extending its recovery from a seven-week low of 107.48 touched last week, according to figures from Reuters.
More company news
Deutsche Bank posted a better-than-expected net profit for the first quarter, driven by its investment banking activities which outperformed major U.S. rivals. The German lender on Wednesday reported a first-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of 908 million euros (US$1.1-billion) versus a year-earlier loss of 43 million. That beat consensus profit expectations of around 600 million euros. It was the strongest quarter for Deutsche since the first quarter of 2014.
Starbucks Corp missed quarterly sales estimates, even though the coffee chain raised its annual forecast for revenue and profit on the expectation that more customers will return as they get vaccinated. Global comparable sales were hurt by weakness at its international business, where the COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments to restrict travel and shut cafes. Still, the company raised its 2021 revenue forecast to between US$28.5-billion and US$29.3-billion. It expects adjusted earnings per share between US$2.90 and US$3. The results were released after the close.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for February.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for March.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement with Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference to follow.
(9 p.m. ET) U.S. President Joe Biden addresses Joint Session of Congress for the first time.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press