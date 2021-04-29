 Skip to main content
Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
Equities

Wall Street futures gained early Friday in the wake of a dovish Federal Reserve and better-than-forecast results from tech behemoths Apple and Facebook. Major European markets held near record levels. TSX futures advanced alongside higher crude prices.

Dow and S&P futures were both higher in the premarket period while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added nearly 1 per cent. All three finished Wednesday on a down note, with the S&P 500 pulling back after touching a record high earlier in the session. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the session up 0.95 per cent at a record level, helped by a jump in Shopify shares.

“The record-smashing rally on Wall Street is likely to continue in the short-term,” Axi market analyst Milan Cutkovic said. “The U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged as expected while also signaling that it’s nowhere close to ending its super-easy monetary policy.”

“While there were no surprises, the Fed reiterating its dovish stance should keep the positive market sentiment intact,” he said.

On the corporate side, shares of Apple Inc. were up more than 4 per cent in premarket trading while Facebook stock jumped 7 per cent ahead of the North American open.

After Wednesday’s close, Apple reported sales and profit ahead of Wall Street forecasts but also cautioned that the global chip shortage could hit iPad and Mac sales. Apple also announced a US$90-billion share buyback. That came one day after Google-parent Alphabet said it would repurchase US$50-billion in stock.

Facebook, meanwhile, also topped profit and revenue expectations, although it warned that privacy changes by Apple could make it more difficult to target ads. Total rose 48 per cent to US$26.17-billion in the first quarter ended March 31, beating analysts’ average estimate of US$23.67-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

After Thursday’s close, markets will get results from Amazon and Twitter.

In this country, investors will get results from telecom giant BCE Inc. ahead of the opening bell. Resolute Forest Products and Lundin Mining are also scheduled to report earnings.

Elsewhere, reports suggested that Transat AT is near a deal for financial aid from the federal government involving a loan. Reuters, citing unnamed sources, said the deal would involve a loan under Canada’s Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility. Earlier this month, Air Canada dropped plans to acquire Transat.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 500 was up 0.42 per cent to 441.78, just off that index’s record high of 443.61. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.70 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.52 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.20 per cent.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.80 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed for a public holiday.

Commodities

Crude prices advanced as optimism over the rebound in demand offset the impact of rising COVID-19 cases in India and some other regions.

The day range on Brent is US$67.13 to US$67.88. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$63.65 to US$64.40. Thursday marked the third consecutive day of gains for both benchmarks.

“It appears that much of the negative news regarding higher OPEC+ output and India’s Covid-19 situation is now baked into prices,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

“The fall of the U.S. dollar post-FOMC lifted oil markets which are myopically focused on the upside of the U.S. recovery and the start of the US summer driving season.”

Earlier this week, members of the OPEC+ group agreed to hold to their current plan to begin dialing back production curbs starting next month.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude stockpiles edged higher last week as refiners increased production.

Crude inventories rose by 90,000 barrels in the week ended April 23 to 493.1 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 659,000-barrel rise.

In other commodities, gold prices pulled back.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,780.10 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,780.50 per ounce.

“The fact that the Fed was optimistic about the economic recovery means that gold will find it difficult to break higher immediately. In the United States, the economic momentum has also meant that yields have an upward bias, which will keep gold capped,” Harshal Barot, a senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus, told Reuters.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was trading above 81 US cents in early going as its U.S. counterpart bounced off nine-weeks lows against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 81.15 US cents to 81.38 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic reports due Thursday. Markets will get a reading on February GDP on Friday from Statistics Canada.

On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, edged up from a nine-week low at 90.645, well below the rally peak of 93.439 hit at the end of March.

“Overnight, USD has stabilized, consolidating the small losses that came in the immediate wake of the FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] announcement,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“The FOMC statement was almost entirely unchanged from the previous version and the reaction largely reflects some disappointment that [Fed chair Jerome] Powell did not drop stronger hints on the start of tapering in the press conference.”

The U.S. dollar also shed much of the week’s gain against the yen, falling back to 108.55 from Wednesday’s top of 109.07, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro hit its highest since late February at US$1.2150, before steadying at US$1.2121.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of April 24.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP for Q1.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for March.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

