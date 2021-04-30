Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures slipped early Friday as investors weighed record results from online retail giant Amazon against disappointing guidance from Twitter. Major European markets were modestly positive in early trading. TSX futures were down slightly alongside a slide in crude prices.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all slightly lower ahead of the North American open. The S&P 500 finished Thursday’s session at a record high, gaining 0.68 per cent on the day. The Dow finished up 0.71 per cent while the Nasdaq gave up some of the session’s early gains to close up 0.22 per cent. All three are positive for the week so far.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended Thursday down 0.52 per cent on weakness in materials stocks.
“Earnings season continues to play a key role in market sentiment, with Twitter and Amazon continuing the largely mixed role of tech over the course of the week,” IG senior market analyst Joshua Mahony said.
Shares of Amazon.com Inc. were up more than 2 per cent in premarket trading early Friday after the company reported record profit in the latest quarter and said it expects consumers to continue spending as economies grow. Amazon said it expects operating income for the current quarter to be between US$4.5-billion and US$8-billion, which includes about US$1.5-billion in costs related to COVID-19. Net sales rose to US$108.52-billion in the first quarter ended March 31 from US$75.45-billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of US$104.47-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Twitter shares, meanwhile, sank more than 11 per cent in the premarket as investors reacted to disappointing second-quarter revenue guidance and a warning that user growth seen during the pandemic could slow.
On Friday, energy stocks will be in focus with results due from Exxon Mobil and Chevron. In Canada, Imperial Oil, which is majority owned by Exxon, will also release results.
Canadian investors will also get earnings from Tim Hortons parent Restaurant Brands International ahead of the start of trading.
As well, markets will get a reading on broad economic growth in this country when Statistics Canada releases its report on February GDP. Economists are expecting to see a monthly increase of about 0.5 per cent, in line with the government agency’s early forecast.
“Data for the month has shown a strong increase in hours worked, construction, retail sales, and real estate, while manufacturing should be a sizable detractor (likely more than 2-per-cent down in the month),” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said in an early note.
Economists will also have a close eye on Statscan’s early estimate for March growth, which Mr. Tan says is likely to be close to the expected February increase.
Overseas, major European markets were positive in morning trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 up 0.08 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.28 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.42 and 0.02 per cent, respectively.
In Japan, the Nikkei closed down 0.83 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.97 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices pulled back from multiweek highs as concerns about the rise in COVID-19 infections in some regions and related lockdowns offset optimistic demand forecasts.
The day range on Brent is US$67.90 to US$68.40. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$64.21 to US$64.95.
Brent is on track to gain roughly 8 per cent in April while WTI could see gains of nearly 10 per cent for the month, according to figures from Reuters. That would market the fifth monthly gain in six for crude prices.
Friday’s declines reflected continued concern about the situation in India, where spiking case numbers have left hospitals overrun. The number of COVID-19 cases in India, the world’s third biggest oil consumer, exceeded 18 million on Thursday.
“The post-COVID-19 demand recovery is still uneven and the surge in Indian cases serves as a timely reminder that any rally to $70 [for Brent] is too premature,” Energy Aspects analysts said in a note.
In other commodities, gold prices were down and looked set for the worst week in a month as U.S. Treasury yields rise.
Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,770.41 per ounce. Prices are 0.3-per-cent lower for the week so far. U.S. gold futures were steady at US$1,769 an ounce.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1 per cent at US$9,873.50 a tonne, pulling back after a five-session rally. It rose to as high as US$10,008 on Thursday, hovering close to a record US$10,190 hit in February 2011.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was steady, trading near the mid-81-US-cent market, as its U.S. counterpart looked set for a fourth consecutive weekly decline against a group of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 81.38 US cents to 81.51 US cents. The Canadian dollar is on track for a weekly gain against the greenback of about 1.6 per cent, its best showing since early November.
Canadian investors will be watching the release of February GDP figures from Statistics Canada ahead of the opening bell. Economists expect to see a gain of about 0.5 per cent for the month.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index looked set to finish the week down 0.2 per cent, with April losses topping 2 per cent. A four-week string of losses would be the longest losing stretch since last July, according to figures from Reuters.
Rising commodity prices also supported the Australian dollar, which gained 0.2 per cent to US$0.77785, climbing back toward a six-week high of US$0.78180 seen Thursday.
The euro traded down 0.2 per cent at US$1.21020, near the two-month high of US$1.2150 set the previous session. The euro is up 0.2 per cent for the week and 3.3 per cent for the month.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP for February.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s industrial product price index and raw materials price index for March.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for March.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE price index for March.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment cost index for Q1.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for April.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for April.
